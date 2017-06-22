Nombre: grey angelé Apellido: Martorell perez Matricula: 16-4390 Sección: 02 Facilitador: Félix Antonio Ruiz Diaz Materia:...
Investiga en libros o en el Internet los temas de la unidad III: Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenidos...
3 ¿Cómo funciona estas Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenido Didácticos? Estas herramientas son program...
Desventajas: -Los profesores, en su papel de transmisores de conocimiento, deben aprender a manejar las herramientas que p...
7. ¿Que son los paquetes de Scorm y los IMS? Un paquete de contenido IMS es un archivo estándar basado en xml, el cual pue...
EdiLimes: el editor de libros de LIM, un agradable entorno para la creación de materiales educativos digitales que se comp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnologia aplicada a la educacion

54 views

Published on

trabajo de la tecnología aplicada a la educación unidad III

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
54
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
1
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tecnologia aplicada a la educacion

  1. 1. Nombre: grey angelé Apellido: Martorell perez Matricula: 16-4390 Sección: 02 Facilitador: Félix Antonio Ruiz Diaz Materia: Tecnologías aplicadas a la Educación Trabajo de: unidad III
  2. 2. Investiga en libros o en el Internet los temas de la unidad III: Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenidos Didácticos. (Este tema no está en el programa de la asignatura) 1. ¿Qué son Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenidos Didácticos Son herramientas digitales de desarrollo de contenidos que facilitaran la transmisión de nuestras ideas y la transferencia del conocimiento, integrando con facilidad los proyectos desarrollados en el ámbito digital de la Sociedad de la Información y el Conocimiento, así como aumentando su difusión y por tanto, su capacidad para captar el interés y atraer la atención de todo tipo de público. 2 ¿cuáles son los objetivos de estas tecnologías? la tecnología está generando importantes impactos en la educación: el libro como herramienta de aprendizaje así lo fue en su momento, de la misma manera que la tiza y la pizarra tuvieron su gran impacto en la manera en cómo los maestros enseñaban a sus alumnos. Hoy en día los esquemas educativos también están cambiando, las soluciones tecnológicas han causado una importante revolución en la manera de aprender de los estudiantes, y por extensión la metodología de enseñanza también se va adaptando a las nuevas motivaciones e intereses. La incorporación de las TIC en las escuelas implica concebir los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje desde nuevas ópticas, una situación que implica nuevos roles y habilidades para los alumnos y para los docentes: el alumnado se convierte en el constructor de su propio aprendizaje y los docentes tienen ahora la responsabilidad de guiar al alumno en este proceso.
  3. 3. 3 ¿Cómo funciona estas Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenido Didácticos? Estas herramientas son programas o aplicaciones que se instalan en nuestra PC(algunas de estas necesitan aplicaciones Java para funcionar), y desde la PC podemos entonces, realizar las actividades que queremos presentar a nuestros estudiantes y luego presentarla online, como es el caso de Exe learning en cual se puede empaquetar los contenidos como SCORM para después llevarlos a la plataforma con la que trabajes, por ejemplo, Moodle. 4. Ventajas y desventajas de las Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenido Didácticos Ventajas: -Facilita la publicación instantánea de entrada post. -Permiten al usuario pensar, escribir, compartir y participar. -Contenido de hipertextos, contenido de multimedia y audio
  4. 4. Desventajas: -Los profesores, en su papel de transmisores de conocimiento, deben aprender a manejar las herramientas que permiten canalizar su conocimiento y experiencia en materiales didácticos asimilables por los alumnos. 5. Características de las Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenido Didácticos -Facilita la publicación instantánea de entrada post. -Permiten al usuario pensar, escribir, compartir y participar. -Contenido de hipertextos, contenido de multimedia (audio, Desventajas: -Los profesores, en su papel de transmisores de conocimiento, deben aprender a manejar las herramientas que permiten canalizar su conocimiento y experiencia en materiales didácticos asimilables por los alumnos. 6. Contenidos digitales y procesos de aprendizaje. La elaboración de contenido educativo multimedia para su uso en acciones formativa de elearning varía en función de enfoque pedagógico propuesto para el diseño de la acción formativa.
  5. 5. 7. ¿Que son los paquetes de Scorm y los IMS? Un paquete de contenido IMS es un archivo estándar basado en xml, el cual puede cargarse en cualquier plataforma. La diferencia que hay (sobre todo en Moodle) entre un SCORM y un paquete de contenido IMS, es que el SCORM es interactivo con el usuario y puede contener diferentes tipos de preguntas, mientras que el paquete de contenido IMS solo proporciona contenidos, todo lo demás es exactamente igual. Se puede decir que un IMS es un SCORM sin cuestionario. Por eso en Moodle, los IMS están en la sección de recursos y los SCORM en la sección de actividades. 8. Menciona por lo menos 10 Herramientas para la Creación y Publicación de Contenido Didácticos, resaltando sus características Xelearnig, como herramientas para la creación y publicación de contenidos. Definición. Características. Importancia.Describir cadauna de sus actividades.Resaltas otras acciones que se puede hacer en esta herramienta. Ardora: es una herramienta sencilla que permite crear tanto actividades en formato HTML como páginas multimedia: crucigramas, sopas de letras, galerías de imágenes, reproductores, etc. Constructor: crea contenidos educativos digitales y funciona en Windows y Linux, en local o en un servidor. Tiene 53 modelos de actividades, desde juegos hasta aplicaciones y permite la inclusión de applets Cuaderna: es la herramienta de creación de contenidos digitales educativos de la Consejería de Educación y Ciencia de Castilla-La Mancha.
  6. 6. EdiLimes: el editor de libros de LIM, un agradable entorno para la creación de materiales educativos digitales que se complementa con un visualizador y un fichero XML, el libro. EXe Learning : es el editor XHTML para la creación de contenidos para elearning. Fácil de utilizar y bastante flexible para exportar, importar y reutilizar contenidos, permite crear curso digitales completos; aquí puede verse un ejemplo de un curso creado con esta herramienta. Se puede empaquetar los contenidos como SCORM para después llevarlos a la plataforma con la que trabajes, por ejemplo, Moodle . Lams es una herramienta de autor para la creación de actividades colaborativas. En un entorno de autor, el profesor puede diseñar secuencias de contenidos digitales educativos dirigidas al gran grupo. Malted: es la herramienta de autor más completa para la creación de contenidos educativos digitales para idiomas. Cuenta con numerosas plantillas sobre las fácilmente se pueden crear recursos para practicar las cuatro destrezas y un editor que permite compilar unidades didácticas digitales completas. Característica Desarrollo de una versión de línea de comandos (exe_do) para facilitar la publicación y mantenimiento de los contenidos mediante scripts Nuevo formato de exportación a XLIFF para facilitar la traducción de los contenidos.

×