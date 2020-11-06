Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Role of RPA in the Travel Industry
What is Robotic Process Automation? It is a technology that enables businesses to integrate a software powered by artifici...
The Areas of Concern in the Travel Industry • Effective management of online reputation • Sustaining optimal service stand...
The Benefits of RPA in the Travel Industry • RPA reduces the risk of scrutiny from non-compliance with travel regulations ...
Enhances productivity and decreases operational costs Practical analysis of the competition Improves the security, timelin...
How does RPA serve the Travel Customer ? Enhanced customer experience with utmost attention to every detail Quality servic...
Conclusion • IGT Solutions, with their comprehensive experience in the field of back-office automation, uses the power of ...
RPA reduces the risk of scrutiny from non-compliance with travel regulations.

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. The Role of RPA in the Travel Industry
  2. 2. What is Robotic Process Automation? It is a technology that enables businesses to integrate a software powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to execute repetitivetasks previously performed by humans. The tasks can range from keeping records to maintaining transactions and queries.
  3. 3. The Areas of Concern in the Travel Industry • Effective management of online reputation • Sustaining optimal service standards that helps with effective retention of clientele • Alleviating duplicate entries and applying changes centrally • Handling an excess of online queries • Processing orders and payments on time
  4. 4. The Benefits of RPA in the Travel Industry • RPA reduces the risk of scrutiny from non-compliance with travel regulations • The automated parameters can be distributed across the different departments to maintain an optimal workflow • Reduces the cost substantially as multiple processes can be automated with the help of a single software license • RPA can be used to automate the travel booking process in its entirety, eliminating human involvement • RPA technologies automate the repetitive and rule-based business responsibilities such as data entry, payment processing, and website crawling etc.
  5. 5. Enhances productivity and decreases operational costs Practical analysis of the competition Improves the security, timeliness and quality of the processing system in the travel industry Better customer service, leading to superior client retention The Impact
  6. 6. How does RPA serve the Travel Customer ? Enhanced customer experience with utmost attention to every detail Quality services that are immune to error Secure payment transactions Long-term gratification with the integration of technologies like AI, ML, and NLP etc.
  7. 7. Conclusion • IGT Solutions, with their comprehensive experience in the field of back-office automation, uses the power of RPA to automate excessive, an error-prone business processes in the travel industry. Their automation Centre of Excellence (CoE) allows a hybrid digital workforce powered by artificial intelligence, natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning/translation to perform manual tasks with utmost efficiency.
