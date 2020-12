With their business in Ur concluded, Hajime and his party return to Fuhren. After getting Yue, Shea, and Tio their Status Plates, Hajime decides to rest in the city for a while. But as always, if he doesn't go to trouble, it manages to find him. During a date with Shea, he runs afoul of a shady underground organization. There he rescues a girl named Myuu and becomes... her father!?