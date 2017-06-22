Building conversational experiences with Actions on Google

The Google Assistant is Google’s conversational software for helping you get things done in your world. It is the culmination of all of Google’s research in AI, ML, NLP, etc.



It runs on various devices, including the Google Home which launched in 2017, as well as many Android and iOS devices. Actions on Google is the third-party platform for the Google Assistant, allowing you, the developer. to manage a conversation between your service and the user.



In these slides you will see how/why you can leverage this new platform for your service.