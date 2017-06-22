Building Conversational Experiences with Actions on Google +GreenIdo @greenido Developer Advocate June 2017
The Google Assistant — A conversation between you and Google that helps you get things done in your world. Google Home/Mob...
The next session about Android is “Building Data Driven applications with Android” in room 404 on Tuesday at 4. Would you ...
How does it work? Design Develop Discover
Assistant app { conversation api request } { conversation api response } user input app response
Ok Google, let’s talk to Google IO 17 I want to know about Machine Learning Sure, here’s Google IO 17 Hi! Welcome to Googl...
“ Intent Matching — Match and categorize user utterances to an intent. Entity Extraction — Identify key words and phrases ...
Actions on Google API.AI Intent - type of input Event actions.intent.TEXT Intent (user utterance) Action - app entry point...
Ok Google, let’s talk to Google IO 17 I want to know about Machine Learning Sure, here’s Google IO 17 Hi! Welcome to Googl...
Intent Triggered via a series of “user says” phrases or platform based events Can collect entity values Matched at every t...
Follow-up Intents
Input and Output Contexts You can require a context to be available before an Intent is enabled Intent can set context to ...
Entities (slot-filling) Values that we are trying to capture from the user phrases Can specify a parameter name and a type...
System Entities ● Time ● Date ● Time Period ● Number ● Cardinal ● Ordinal ● Temperature ● Speed ● Volume ● Weight ● Age ● ...
Developer Entities
Specify follow up questions if a user doesn’t specify certain values Read out in random order to make it more natural Prom...
Fulfillment
Node.js Client library https://github.com/actions-on-google/actions-on-google-nodejs const App = require('actions-on-googl...
Facts about Google sample (context and deep links) https://developers.google.com/actions/develop/apiai/tutorials/google-fa...
if (app.hasSurfaceCapability(app.SurfaceCapabilities.SCREEN_OUTPUT)) { app.ask(app.buildRichResponse() .addSimpleResponse(...
From ‘app’ to ‘experience’...
Create a persona.
Preserve and reinforce your persona by engaging the user as a separate entity from the Google Assistant. Own it. Hey! This...
<speak> <!-- Must be at the start of the string --> <say-as interpret-as="characters">SSML</say-as> <break time="3s"/>. <a...
function welcome (app) { return isPreviousUser(app.getUser().userId).then((userHasVisited) => { if (userHasVisited) { app....
Design for multiple surfaces.
Support different surface capabilities https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/surface-capabilities AUDIO_OUTPUT S...
function simpleResponse (app) { app.ask({ speech: 'Howdy! I can tell you fun facts about ' + 'almost any number, like 42. ...
function suggestionChips (app) { app.ask(app.buildRichResponse() .addSimpleResponse('Howdy! I can tell you fun facts ‘ + ‘...
function basicCard (app) { app.ask(app.buildRichResponse() .addSimpleResponse('Math and prime numbers it is!') .addBasicCa...
Lists and carousels for selection https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/responses Used for easy selection <10 it...
Know the user
Google Home Mobile Device NAME Registered device user’s full name Registered device user’s full name DEVICE_COARSE_LOCATIO...
Link an account (OAuth2) https://developers.google.com/actions/identity/ Seamless account linking with Google Sign-in
Transact with the user https://developers.google.com/actions/identity/ Build orders Use Google provided payment instrument...
Reach users...
In Dialogue Discovery: Explicit Triggering (of Actions) Ok Google, ask Google I/O 17 about what was announced Trigger Phra...
Hey Google, I want to play a game.Hey Google, tell me a joke. In Dialogue Discovery: Implicit Triggering Hey Google, I wan...
Discovery in the Google Assistant Directory
Link to your Assistant App From anywhere Share through social media. Promote through your own site or apps. Encourage pres...
Where do I start?
Actions Console console.actions.google.com
0. Put away the code 1. Draft a persona 2. Write some dialog
DIALOG + STRUCTURE
g.co/dev/ActionsDesign
developers.google.com/actions
Actions on Google Developer Community https://g.co/actionsdev Actions on Google Developers https://developers.google.com/a...
The Google Assistant is Google’s conversational software for helping you get things done in your world. It is the culmination of all of Google’s research in AI, ML, NLP, etc.

It runs on various devices, including the Google Home which launched in 2017, as well as many Android and iOS devices. Actions on Google is the third-party platform for the Google Assistant, allowing you, the developer. to manage a conversation between your service and the user.

In these slides you will see how/why you can leverage this new platform for your service.

  1. 1. Building Conversational Experiences with Actions on Google +GreenIdo @greenido Developer Advocate June 2017
  2. 2. The Google Assistant — A conversation between you and Google that helps you get things done in your world. Google Home/Mobile device — The surface to interact with the Assistant. Actions on Google — How developers can extend the Assistant (via Assistant apps)
  3. 3. The next session about Android is “Building Data Driven applications with Android” in room 404 on Tuesday at 4. Would you like to hear more? Sure! Here’s Google IO 17. Ok Google, let’s talk to Google IO 17 Enter Earcon Exit Earcon Hi, I’m one of the Googlers running I/O this year! I can help you explore topics or pick a session to attend. What would you like to know? When is the next Android talk?
  4. 4. How does it work? Design Develop Discover
  5. 5. Assistant app { conversation api request } { conversation api response } user input app response
  6. 6. Ok Google, let’s talk to Google IO 17 I want to know about Machine Learning Sure, here’s Google IO 17 Hi! Welcome to Google IO! The next ML session is... Speech to Text NLP Knowledge Graph ML Ranking User Profile Handle “action.intent.MAIN” Speech to Text Text to Speech ... ... ...
  7. 7. “ Intent Matching — Match and categorize user utterances to an intent. Entity Extraction — Identify key words and phrases spoken by the user. @
  8. 8. Actions on Google API.AI Intent - type of input Event actions.intent.TEXT Intent (user utterance) Action - app entry point Triggering Intent N/A Action - fulfillment alias Terminology
  9. 9. Ok Google, let’s talk to Google IO 17 I want to know about Machine Learning Sure, here’s Google IO 17 Hi! Welcome to Google IO! The next ML session is... Speech to Text NLP Knowledge Graph ML Ranking User Profile Convert “action.intent.MAIN” to WELCOME event Speech to Text Text to Speech ... ... ... ... NLP: Intent Matching Entity Extraction
  10. 10. Intent Triggered via a series of “user says” phrases or platform based events Can collect entity values Matched at every turn of conversation
  11. 11. Follow-up Intents
  12. 12. Input and Output Contexts You can require a context to be available before an Intent is enabled Intent can set context to enable other Intents Retain data across intents
  13. 13. Entities (slot-filling) Values that we are trying to capture from the user phrases Can specify a parameter name and a type of value Values can be optional Values can be a list of fixed values
  14. 14. System Entities ● Time ● Date ● Time Period ● Number ● Cardinal ● Ordinal ● Temperature ● Speed ● Volume ● Weight ● Age ● Currency ● Country ● Location ● Language ● Artist ● Music ● ….
  15. 15. Developer Entities
  16. 16. Specify follow up questions if a user doesn’t specify certain values Read out in random order to make it more natural Prompts
  17. 17. Fulfillment
  18. 18. Node.js Client library https://github.com/actions-on-google/actions-on-google-nodejs const App = require('actions-on-google').ApiAiApp; exports.yourApp = (request, response) => { const app = new App({request, response}); console.log('Request headers: ' + JSON.stringify(request.headers)); console.log('Request body: ' + JSON.stringify(request.body)); // Fulfill action business logic function responseHandler (app) { // Complete your fulfillment logic and send a response app.ask('Hello, World!'); } const actionMap = new Map(); actionMap.set('<API.AI_action_name>', responseHandler); app.handleRequest(actionMap); };
  19. 19. Facts about Google sample (context and deep links) https://developers.google.com/actions/develop/apiai/tutorials/google-facts
  20. 20. Facts about Google sample (context and deep links) https://developers.google.com/actions/develop/apiai/tutorials/google-facts
  21. 21. Facts about Google sample (context and deep links) https://developers.google.com/actions/develop/apiai/tutorials/google-facts
  22. 22. Facts about Google sample (context and deep links) https://developers.google.com/actions/develop/apiai/tutorials/google-facts
  23. 23. if (app.hasSurfaceCapability(app.SurfaceCapabilities.SCREEN_OUTPUT)) { app.ask(app.buildRichResponse() .addSimpleResponse(`Here's a fact for you. ${fact} Which one ` + `do you want to hear about next, Google's history or headquarters?`) .addBasicCard( app.buildBasicCard('Google is an amazing company.') .setImage(GOOGLE_LOGO_SRC)) .addSuggestions(['History', 'Headquarters'])); } else { app.ask(`Here's a fact for you. ${fact} Which one ` + `do you want to hear about next, Google's history or headquarters?`); } Facts about Google Code Snippet Designing for multiple surfaces
  24. 24. From ‘app’ to ‘experience’...
  25. 25. Create a persona.
  26. 26. Preserve and reinforce your persona by engaging the user as a separate entity from the Google Assistant. Own it. Hey! This is ___ Welcome to ___ Ready to play ____ Hi! ___ here. Hello. I’m ___ Greetings, human. Welcome back to ___ Hey again. ___ Let’s play ___ Here’s your ___ Brought to you by ___ Hi there, ___ Let’s get started. Ready for your ___ ___, here to… Live from ___ This is ___ What’s up, ___ and more...
  27. 27. <speak> <!-- Must be at the start of the string --> <say-as interpret-as="characters">SSML</say-as> <break time="3s"/>. <audio src="https://example.com/file.mp3"></audio> <say-as interpret-as="cardinal">10</say-as>. <say-as interpret-as="ordinal">10</say-as> <say-as interpret-as="characters">10</say-as>. <sub alias="World Wide Web">WWW</sub>. <p><s>This is one.</s><s>This is two.</s></p> </speak> <!-- Must be at the end of the string --> Reinforce it with SSML Speech Synthesis Markup language “S S M L” [3 second pause] [audio file plays] “Ten” “Tenth” “One Oh” World Wide Web [two sentences]
  28. 28. function welcome (app) { return isPreviousUser(app.getUser().userId).then((userHasVisited) => { if (userHasVisited) { app.ask(`Welcome to Number Genie!...`, NO_INPUT_PROMPTS); } else { app.ask(`Hey you're back...`, NO_INPUT_PROMPTS); } }); } Reinforce it with persistence https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/best-practices
  29. 29. Design for multiple surfaces.
  30. 30. Support different surface capabilities https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/surface-capabilities AUDIO_OUTPUT SCREEN_OUTPUT
  31. 31. function simpleResponse (app) { app.ask({ speech: 'Howdy! I can tell you fun facts about ' + 'almost any number, like 42. What do you have in mind?', displayText: 'Howdy! I can tell you fun facts about ' + 'almost any number. What do you have in mind?' }); } Support speech and display text https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/responses Chat text should be a subset of audio
  32. 32. function suggestionChips (app) { app.ask(app.buildRichResponse() .addSimpleResponse('Howdy! I can tell you fun facts ‘ + ‘about almost any number. What number do you have ‘ + ‘in mind?') .addSuggestions(['0', '42', '100', 'Never mind']) ); } Guide the user (suggestion chips) https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/responses Chip text should be under 25 characters
  33. 33. function basicCard (app) { app.ask(app.buildRichResponse() .addSimpleResponse('Math and prime numbers it is!') .addBasicCard( app.buildBasicCard(`42 is an even composite number. It ` + `is composed of three distinct prime numbers multiplied together. It ` + `has a total of eight divisors. 42 is an abundant number, because the ` + `sum of its proper divisors 54 is greater than itself. To count from ` + `1 to 42 would take you about twenty-one…`) .setTitle('Math & prime numbers') .addButton('Read more') .setImage('https://example.google.com/42.png', 'Image alternate text') ) ); } Display basic cards https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/responses
  34. 34. Lists and carousels for selection https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/responses Used for easy selection <10 items Used for comparison <30 items
  35. 35. Know the user
  36. 36. Google Home Mobile Device NAME Registered device user’s full name Registered device user’s full name DEVICE_COARSE_LOCATION Zip code and city N/A DEVICE_PRECISE_LOCATION Coordinates and street address Coordinates let permission = app.SupportedPermissions.DEVICE_COARSE_LOCATION; app.askForPermission('To find bookstores near you', permission); Q: "Recommend me a local bookstore" A: "To find bookstores near you, I'll just need to get your zip code from Google. Is that okay?" Ask for information https://developers.google.com/actions/assistant/helpers#user_information
  37. 37. Link an account (OAuth2) https://developers.google.com/actions/identity/ Seamless account linking with Google Sign-in
  38. 38. Transact with the user https://developers.google.com/actions/identity/ Build orders Use Google provided payment instrument Use your payment processor (Stripe, Braintree, Vantiv, more coming) Update order status
  39. 39. Reach users...
  40. 40. In Dialogue Discovery: Explicit Triggering (of Actions) Ok Google, ask Google I/O 17 about what was announced Trigger Phrase App Name Developer Specified Action Preposition Action Phrase Developer Specified Partner Examples: Let’s speak to Domino’s At Akinator Ask Dr. Doggy if dogs can eat chocolate Ok Google, let’s talk to Google I/O 17 Trigger Phrase App Name Developer Specified
  41. 41. Hey Google, I want to play a game.Hey Google, tell me a joke. In Dialogue Discovery: Implicit Triggering Hey Google, I want to work out. Hey Google, what’s the surf report
  42. 42. Discovery in the Google Assistant Directory
  43. 43. Link to your Assistant App From anywhere Share through social media. Promote through your own site or apps. Encourage press to drive traffic to your Assistant app.
  44. 44. Where do I start?
  45. 45. Actions Console console.actions.google.com
  46. 46. 0. Put away the code 1. Draft a persona 2. Write some dialog
  47. 47. DIALOG + STRUCTURE
  48. 48. g.co/dev/ActionsDesign
  49. 49. developers.google.com/actions
  50. 50. Actions on Google Developer Community https://g.co/actionsdev Actions on Google Developers https://developers.google.com/actions Actions on Google Developer Challenge https://g.co/actionschallenge +GreenIdo @greenido Developer Advocate

