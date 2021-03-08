✔[DOWNLOAD PDF]⚡ Accountable: The Rise of Citizen Capitalism

In this eye-opening and provocative book,⚡ Michael O'Leary and Warren Valdmanis take a groundbreaking journey to the beating heart of our economy,⚡ where they reveal why capitalism is failing our country,⚡ explore the flaws that make our current solutions insufficient,⚡ and propose an ambitious and compelling vision to rebuild our corporations around a deeper purpose.⚡Capitalism is broken,⚡ but the tools we are relying on to fix it--corporate social responsibility,⚡ divestment,⚡ impact investing,⚡ and government control--risk making things worse,⚡ argue two iconoclastic impact investors.⚡The cynics are those blinded by the defunct ideology that private vice makes for public virtue,⚡ that any effort to make markets more moral is empty marketing to make more money.⚡ The fools are those who i