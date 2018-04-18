Click here http://bit.ly/2H8t2vY

"This book should be a Bible for every trial lawyer-to-be...It is the food you eat to undertake the trial journey..." Joseph W. Cotchett, Esq. Within these pages, authors Tyler G. Draa, et al., bridge the mentor gap for the art of civil jury trial practice with the intent to preserve the Seventh Amendment right for all Americans to trial by jury. Unlike other books in the marketplace, this legacy law manual reflects decades of collective wisdom from four veteran litigators, one a sitting judge. Using examples from real cases, the anatomy of a trial is offered in full color, unlike the black and white limitations of textbook study. Mastering the Mechanics of Civil Jury Trials is an invaluable tool for aspiring and veteran trial attorneys, as well as anyone interested in learning the art of civil jury trials. The sequential mechanics of plaintiff or defendant representation is laid out clearly, with practice and planning in mind, gleaned from decades of real practice, including judicial comments throughout, covering: Reconnaissance, Pre-Trial Management, Voir Dire, Motions, Evidence, Cross and Direct Examination, Settlements, Arguments, -and every step in between that should be but is not taught in law schools. Numerous legal references apply, enhanced by exhaustively comprehensive state-by-state Appendices listing statutory rulings covering important aspects of trial, including: Peremptory Challenges, Evidentiary Hearings, Jury Instructions, Computer Animation & Other Simulations, Statutes Mirroring CCP 776, and Impeaching Experts With Learned Treatises. In true pay-it-forward fashion, a portion of author proceeds are designated to continuing education organizations and charitable causes.

