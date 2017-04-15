Sarkisian Law Offices - Skilled Car Accident Attorney for your Case
  3. 3. Introduction • Nowadays, car accidents are the major problem which increases the death ration around the world. • Car accident can create painful impacts to several parts of your body. • Most of the people who were injured in a car accident, don’t know how to handle the car accident cases. • With a skilled car accident attorney, it is easy to manage your case in the court.
  4. 4. Sarkisian Law Offices • Sarkisian Law Offices is a leading personal injury law firm in Indiana. • We have highly skilled car accident attorneys who are serving Valparaiso and Merrillville areas for car accident cases. • If you or your loved one has met with a car accident, then one of our car accident attorneys will file a car accident case and get the maximum compensation for your future expenses.
  5. 5. Reasons of Car Accidents • Most of the car accidents occurred by carelessness of other drivers on the road. Following are some potential reasons of car accidents: – Driving while intoxicated – Phone calls and Texting when driving – Negligent driving – Poor road & weather conditions – Car defects
  6. 6. Car Accident Injuries • If you’ve involved in a car accident, then you will face severe injuries, including: – Spinal cord injuries – Broken bones – Whiplash – Blood loss – Cuts and lacerations – Injuries to internal organs and more
  7. 7. Contact Us • To consult with our Car Accident Attorney: • Address: – Merrillville: 3893 E Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville, IN 46410 – Valparaiso: 450 West Lincolnway Suite 210, Valparaiso, IN 46385 • Phone: – Merrillville: (219) 942-7171 – Valparaiso: (219) 477-3998

×