Microsoft Teams Room Ask Me Anything - Episode Four

MicrosoftTeamsRoomSystemsAMA Graham Walsh & Jimmy Vaughan
This meeting is providing the information presented and spoken about as a public service, but it is neither a legal interp...
Pleasehelpus We want to make this helpful and a pleasant experience for all those attending. Let's please all follow these...
Episode4 Let’s recap previous episodes 4Twitter: #MTRAMA
Plan,Deploy,Manage 5 Microsoft does have what should be considered your ultimate resource when deploying these systems. It...
Whatelsewasspokenaboutatthepreviousmeetings 6Twitter: #MTRAMA • Did you take the MTR training class from Microsoft? • We w...
Agenda for Episode 4 7Twitter: #MTRAMA
Episode 4 8 • Did you attend Commsverse? • Let’s just have a quick recap • Luke will present his slides from troubleshooti...
Commsverse 9 Great job turning this into virtual event Twitter: #MTRAMA • Do we have any organizers on? • Very well done o...
TroubleshootingMTR’s 10 Luke Kannel - Logitech Twitter: #MTRAMA
Newannouncements 11 Together mode ( Video fatigue) • Provides new layouts • Everyone is experiencing video fatigue • Comin...
Newannouncements 12 All in one devices • Free’s up your PC • Lenovo is in market now • Yealink is coming • Other device pl...
Newannouncements 13 Glanceable personal display • New layout • Simplifies the design from the phone layout • Everything is...
Newannouncements 14 Cortana integration • Was in the MTR settings and has been removed, but plans have always been there •...
Newannouncements 15 Better together • Will this be better than it was before? • How will it be integrated with your cell d...
Newannouncements 16 Teams Room mobile app and wireless casting • This will be in the mobile app • Response to the no touch...
Newannouncements 17 Coordinated meetings • Now your MTR and the surface hub will coordinate with each other • Start a meet...
MTR Troubleshooting Luke Kannel Add a footer 18
Questionsfromtheviewers Twitter: #MTRAMA 19 What would be a good first step to begin integrating teams rooms into a Cisco ...
Questions Submitted Twitter: #MTRAMA 20 More about the wireless casting coming to MTR Is it supported to install MTR app o...
QuestionsSubmitted Twitter: #MTRAMA 21 Can a guest user use proximity join to join a MTR when he has internet on his phone...
QuestionsSubmitted When will Cortana be available? When will 3x3 video stream be available for MTR? Can you use autopilot ...
NextMTRAMA Tuesday 18th August 2020 @ 11am EST / 5pm UK / 6pm CET • Registration https://go.graham- walsh.com/mtramaep5reg...
ThankYou Jimmy Vaughan & Graham Walsh @jrsyjmy & @Graham_Walsh 24
Microsoft Teams Room Ask Me Anything - Episode Four

  1. 1. MicrosoftTeamsRoomSystemsAMA Graham Walsh & Jimmy Vaughan
  2. 2. This meeting is providing the information presented and spoken about as a public service, but it is neither a legal interpretation nor a statement of Microsoft or anyone employer’s policy. Reference to any specific product or entity does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the person speaking. The views expressed by all those attending are their own and their appearance on the program does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent. Views and opinions expressed by partner employees are those of the employees and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Microsoft partner or any of its officials. If you have any questions about this disclaimer, please contact us before attending this or any future meetings. AboutUs This is a very casual event that is not vendor specific and all vendor information should be confirmed with them directly 2Twitter: #MTRAMA
  3. 3. Pleasehelpus We want to make this helpful and a pleasant experience for all those attending. Let's please all follow these simple guidelines: • Let's all please stay on mute when we are not participating. • If you have submitted a question, we will be addressing those after the brief introduction. There should not be a reason to put that back into chat again. • Please first ask questions in the chat and we promise to call them out during the meeting and will invite you off mute when we have the opportunity. Or use the Raise Hand feature in Teams • Please be considerate of everyone here. 3Twitter: #MTRAMA
  4. 4. Episode4 Let’s recap previous episodes 4Twitter: #MTRAMA
  5. 5. Plan,Deploy,Manage 5 Microsoft does have what should be considered your ultimate resource when deploying these systems. It is here that you will likely find the information that all partners adhere to. Each device type and the information about that device type is found here. While each partner will publish specifics about their own devices on their own support sites, this should be a reference point of anyone deploying Microsoft Teams Room systems. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftteams/rooms/ Twitter: #MTRAMA
  6. 6. Whatelsewasspokenaboutatthepreviousmeetings 6Twitter: #MTRAMA • Did you take the MTR training class from Microsoft? • We will give our feedback on the classes • We will have Michael and maybe Nate who gave the training for an open discussion about the topics • Microsoft issues troubleshooting steps for 4.4.41 • Aver is now a certified camera for MTR • How this fits into the device strategy • Questions from the community
  7. 7. Agenda for Episode 4 7Twitter: #MTRAMA
  8. 8. Episode 4 8 • Did you attend Commsverse? • Let’s just have a quick recap • Luke will present his slides from troubleshooting MTR systems • Have you seen the new announcements • Together mode (Video fatigue) • All in one dedicated Teams devices • Glanceable ambient personal displays • Cortana integration • Better together with your PC • Coordinated meetings • Questions from the community Twitter: #MTRAMA
  9. 9. Commsverse 9 Great job turning this into virtual event Twitter: #MTRAMA • Do we have any organizers on? • Very well done on the topics and engaging the community • This started as an in-person event and turned into a premiere virtual event given the circumstances • If you are interested, you can sign up for all of the video recordings that were given • VR was a nice touch
  10. 10. TroubleshootingMTR’s 10 Luke Kannel - Logitech Twitter: #MTRAMA
  11. 11. Newannouncements 11 Together mode ( Video fatigue) • Provides new layouts • Everyone is experiencing video fatigue • Coming to the desktop app, how does the MTR fit into the plans? • Do you feel the marketing material convinces you that the science is accurate? • In addition video is getting the following enhancements: • Dynamic stage • Filters for better image quality • Chat bubbles • Live reactions • Meetings will support 1,000 participants Twitter: #MTRAMA
  12. 12. Newannouncements 12 All in one devices • Free’s up your PC • Lenovo is in market now • Yealink is coming • Other device plans for WFH? Twitter: #MTRAMA
  13. 13. Newannouncements 13 Glanceable personal display • New layout • Simplifies the design from the phone layout • Everything is there for you to view without searching or hunting for the info • One touch join from this device Twitter: #MTRAMA
  14. 14. Newannouncements 14 Cortana integration • Was in the MTR settings and has been removed, but plans have always been there • Now in the personal device solution • Also on your mobile app • Will this be we adopted in the enterprise? • North America at first Twitter: #MTRAMA
  15. 15. Newannouncements 15 Better together • Will this be better than it was before? • How will it be integrated with your cell device as well? Twitter: #MTRAMA
  16. 16. Newannouncements 16 Teams Room mobile app and wireless casting • This will be in the mobile app • Response to the no touch requests that customers have. Again, just a software update for an MTR. • Wireless cast your device to any MTR again providing customers with no-touch options to interact with their conference room systems. Twitter: #MTRAMA
  17. 17. Newannouncements 17 Coordinated meetings • Now your MTR and the surface hub will coordinate with each other • Start a meeting on the MTR and the Surface hub will launch a whiteboard session • Provides more no-touch experiences for customers to use Twitter: #MTRAMA
  18. 18. MTR Troubleshooting Luke Kannel Add a footer 18
  19. 19. Questionsfromtheviewers Twitter: #MTRAMA 19 What would be a good first step to begin integrating teams rooms into a Cisco endpoint estate, whilst keeping the user experience as similar as possible? How do we "install" advanced room controls (like blinds up/down etc)? The support for two cameras, and a simple switch between them. Should you use Intune to manage MicrosoftTeams Room Want to know about upcoming features on MTR
  20. 20. Questions Submitted Twitter: #MTRAMA 20 More about the wireless casting coming to MTR Is it supported to install MTR app on a corporate master (not using the default windows 10 install) Best way to manage MTR app update (auto update from the store ? MSI packaging ?) Is it recommanded to add piece of software like Logitech sync ? Do you have info regarding the management of MTR through Teams Admin in 0365 tenant. Not present in our tenant yet. What will be the features available ?
  21. 21. QuestionsSubmitted Twitter: #MTRAMA 21 Can a guest user use proximity join to join a MTR when he has internet on his phone or pc? Or is this not possible because the domain/tenant is different? Can you proximity join a MTR when its booked in the calendar for another user? Do you need to enable Bluetooth to use proximity join a MTR or will proximity join force bluetooth to turn automatically on? Can you attach a PowerPoint to an outlouk teams invite and then open and present the powerpoint via the MTR touch controller without to bring and connect your pc? Will this also work when you forward a meeting to the MTR from an external user/guest? When you choose for a teams mode on the MTR will the room system then automatically be visible in Team admin centre management? Or do you need to do more and what id the delay? Minutes, hours?
  22. 22. QuestionsSubmitted When will Cortana be available? When will 3x3 video stream be available for MTR? Can you use autopilot and Intune to zero touch deploy an MTR by remote? What are the benefits to manage MTR via Intune next to Teams admin centre management? How does Teams compare with other cloud based platforms. Twitter: #MTRAMA 22
  23. 23. NextMTRAMA Tuesday 18th August 2020 @ 11am EST / 5pm UK / 6pm CET • Registration https://go.graham- walsh.com/mtramaep5reg • If you selected to always register, we’ll send you the join details. Twitter: #MTRAMA 23
  24. 24. ThankYou Jimmy Vaughan & Graham Walsh @jrsyjmy & @Graham_Walsh 24

