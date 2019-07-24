-
Gain a complete understanding of drugs affecting patient care! Pharmacology and Therapeutics for Dentistry, 7th Edition describes how to evaluate a patient's health and optimize dental treatment by factoring in the drugs they take. It explores the basic principles of pharmacology, the ways that drugs affect the body, and the potential for adverse drug interactions. Developed by Frank Dowd, Barton Johnson, and Angelo Mariotti, with chapters from a team of expert contributors, this is the only book written by dental pharmacologists for the dental market. Whether you're concerned about the drugs a patient is already taking or the drugs you prescribe for treatment, this book helps you reduce risk and provide effective dental care..
