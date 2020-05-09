Trabajo colaborativo tic 2020 mayo 09

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA CLAFICACIÓN DE PLANTAS SIGUIENTE
. OBJETIVO Diferenciar las variedades de plantas que existen en nuestro medio según su tamaño y forma. GRADO: Tercero SIGU...
INDICADOR DE LOGRO:  Identifica una planta y ubica las partes  Clasifica las plantas de acuerdo a sus características  ...
PARA LEER PARA HACER PARA COMPARTIR PARA EVALUAR SIGUIENTE
PARA LEER CLASIFICACION DE LAS PLANTAS SEGÚN SU REPRODUCCION. PLANTAS SIN FLORES PLANTAS CON FLORES. LA PLANTA. SEGÚN SUS ...
PARA HACER ACTIVIDAD 1 Y 2 Aprendemos el poema sobre la planta ACTIVIDAD 5 Y 6 EL ARBOL GENEROSO VIDEO ACTIVIDAD 3 Y 4 SIG...
PARA COMPARTIR SIGUIENTE
PARA EVALUAR ESCRIBE LAS PARTES DE UNA PLANTA CLASIFICA LA PLANTA SEGÚN SU TAMAÑO SELECCIONA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA SALIR h...
REALIZADO POR GRACIELA TUNUBALA ESTHER MARIA SOTELO LILIANA SERNA UBALDINA AGUILA
Sobre la Clasificación de las Plantas

