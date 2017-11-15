The Second call for Papers (Extended Abstracts) for the 5th International Conference of the UNESCO Chair in Technologies for Development has been officially launched.



Tech4Dev 2018, gives you an opportunity to:



Ø Present your research at a unique multidisciplinary Conference focused on innovative technology for social impact in the Global South.



Ø Network across disciplines and fields of technology, to promote the development, deployment, adaptation, and scaling of new solutions for the Global South.



Ø Identify opportunities for collaboration with diverse stakeholders – academics, students, engineers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, practitioners, and social scientists- interested in technological innovation in the Global South.



Ø Participate in the fabulous social event of the conference that will take place in the Lavaux Vineyards, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



Ø Build capacity among students and young professionals to engage in multidisciplinary problem solving for social impact.



Tech4Dev 2018 invites researchers, students, practitioners, industry or anyone interested in critical issues in Technologies for Development to submit proposals for Papers (Extended Abstracts). Submissions should emphasize the value of technological innovation while also acknowledging the limits of technology in generating inclusive social and economic development.

Further information, templates and material can be found on the conference website https://cooperation.epfl.ch/Tech4Dev2018.

