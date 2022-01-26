Since the day the world was struck with the coronavirus pandemic, financial institutions have faced multiple challenges, especially with regards to MiFID voice recording compliance. Both credit institutions and investment firms need to record all telephone conversations connected with the investment services and activities’ performance. The pandemic and the resulting work from home setups made it challenging to comply with MiFID II’s regulatory requirements.



