Things to Know About WeChat Risk Assessment and MiFID Voice Recording Compliance

Jan. 26, 2022
Since the day the world was struck with the coronavirus pandemic, financial institutions have faced multiple challenges, especially with regards to MiFID voice recording compliance. Both credit institutions and investment firms need to record all telephone conversations connected with the investment services and activities’ performance. The pandemic and the resulting work from home setups made it challenging to comply with MiFID II’s regulatory requirements.

For more information on WeChat risk assessment and MiFID voice recording compliance, visit our website at https://www.telemessage.com/

Things to Know About WeChat Risk Assessment and MiFID Voice Recording Compliance

  1. 1. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT WECHAT RISK ASSESSMENT AND MIFID VOICE RECORDING COMPLIANCE
  2. 2. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT WECHAT RISK ASSESSMENT AND MIFID VOICE RECORDING COMPLIANCE • Since the day the world was struck with the coronavirus pandemic, financial institutions have faced multiple challenges, especially with regards to MiFID voice recording compliance. Both credit institutions and investment firms need to record all telephone conversations connected with the investment services and activities’ performance. The pandemic and the resulting work from home setups made it challenging to comply with MiFID II’s regulatory requirements. • Also, organizations are using apps such as WeChat to connect with their clients, something that has made WeChat risk assessment an important thing for organizations to consider. A large number of people and companies use WeChat to transact and conduct business. Approximately a third of all Chinese mobile data traffic, for personal and business purposes, goes through WeChat. Any company that would like to target the Chinese market need to use WeChat, which currently serves as the most important digital platform in the country.
  3. 3. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT WECHAT RISK ASSESSMENT AND MIFID VOICE RECORDING COMPLIANCE • Right now, Wechat is one of China’s leading mobile messaging solutions because it is also used for social media, ecommerce, banking, business, and others. Foreign companies need to use this app to do business in China, and they must keep in mind to safeguard their enterprise when using WeChat. • As a business person, you need to understand the digital risks of WeChat. Organizations using WeChat will not be able to monitor employee communications when using the application by itself effectively. Like other cloud channels, WeChat is a black box, which makes it difficult to maintain adequate WeChat security. • Due to the lack of visibility with WeChat content, this app opens up several risks that can hamper company operations and lead to data breaches. The digital risks that companies can face when using WeChat include external threats, insider threats and compliance risks. • For more information on WeChat risk assessment and MiFID voice recording compliance, visit our website at https://www.telemessage.com/
