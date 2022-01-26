One of the advantages of monitoring SMS is that it can ensure text messaging compliance, but that’s not all. It can also help you identify agent performance proficiency and deficit. With SMS monitoring, call recording, and scoring, you will be able to assess the performance of the agent on call. This information can be used by the supervisors in an organization to gain an in-depth understanding of the agent’s proficiency and deficits. For instance, if an employee struggles when dealing with a customer who is asking for a refund, their behavior can be analyzed in order to understand where exactly they are going wrong. This can help to pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses.



For more information on the benefits of monitoring SMS in your business, visit our website at https://www.telemessage.com/