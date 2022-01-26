Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Benefits of Monitoring SMS in Your Business

Jan. 26, 2022
One of the advantages of monitoring SMS is that it can ensure text messaging compliance, but that’s not all. It can also help you identify agent performance proficiency and deficit. With SMS monitoring, call recording, and scoring, you will be able to assess the performance of the agent on call. This information can be used by the supervisors in an organization to gain an in-depth understanding of the agent’s proficiency and deficits. For instance, if an employee struggles when dealing with a customer who is asking for a refund, their behavior can be analyzed in order to understand where exactly they are going wrong. This can help to pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses.

For more information on the benefits of monitoring SMS in your business, visit our website at https://www.telemessage.com/

  1. 1. THE BENEFITS OF MONITORING SMS IN YOUR BUSINESS
  THE BENEFITS OF MONITORING SMS IN YOUR BUSINESS • Whether you are a small, medium sized or large business owner, you can benefit a great deal from the ability to monitor SMS. Call centers, especially, can benefit a lot from monitoring the text messages of their agents. Most of the call centers have an SMS monitoring software in place. It helps them to enhance their quality management programs. • One of the advantages of monitoring SMS is that it can ensure text messaging compliance, but that's not all. It can also help you identify agent performance proficiency and deficit. With SMS monitoring, call recording, and scoring, you will be able to assess the performance of the agent on call. This information can be used by the supervisors in an organization to gain an in-depth understanding of the agent's proficiency and deficits. For instance, if an employee struggles when dealing with a customer who is asking for a refund, their behavior can be analyzed in order to understand where exactly they are going wrong. This can help to pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses.
  3. 3. THE BENEFITS OF MONITORING SMS IN YOUR BUSINESS • The ability to monitor SMS in your organization can also lead to effective feedback during quality/coaching sessions. Once you identify the weakness/deficit of an employee, you will be able to understand why they are failing to meet expectations. This information can be used to coach the employee effectively. • By allowing the employee to go through their messages or listen to their own call, you will be able to provide a very comprehensive and concrete feedback. On top of that, if you are the manager or supervisor, you can monitor the next call of that employee live, and them correct any mistakes, or provide assistance in real time. This can really help the employee to deal with the customer asking for a refund more efficiently. SMS monitoring has the advantage of providing real-time feedback. • For more information on the benefits of monitoring SMS in your business, visit our website at https://www.telemessage.com/
