Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

Challenges of Using Telegram in Businesses and Public Agencies

Jan. 31, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Ensuring you meet Telegram IIROC and Telegram FINRA compliance requirements is very important if you allow your employees to use Telegram for communication purposes. Telegram is a popular consumer-grade encrypted messaging app that is being used by employees for business purposes these days. It has become a major topic lately because of the risks it poses to data protection, security, as well as administration of governments and private organizations.

For more information on the challenges of using Telegram in businesses and public agencies, visit our website at https://www.telemessage.com/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

Challenges of Using Telegram in Businesses and Public Agencies

  1. 1. CHALLENGES OF USING TELEGRAM IN BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC AGENCIES
  2. 2. CHALLENGES OF USING TELEGRAM IN BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC AGENCIES • Ensuring you meet Telegram IIROC and Telegram FINRA compliance requirements is very important if you allow your employees to use Telegram for communication purposes. Telegram is a popular consumer-grade encrypted messaging app that is being used by employees for business purposes these days. It has become a major topic lately because of the risks it poses to data protection, security, as well as administration of governments and private organizations. • Telegram is a free instant-messaging app that allows people exchange different types of content over an encrypted network. The app has more than 200 million users worldwide right now, something that has made the company establish itself as the world’s ninth most popular messaging app, even though it is also thought to have attracted criminal and terrorist users as well.
  3. 3. CHALLENGES OF USING TELEGRAM IN BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC AGENCIES • Despite its popularity of Telegram, it is also facing intense pressure from different regulatory bodies because of its policies and decisions which renders it non-compliant with many archiving requirements. For instance, in Iran, the app is facing extreme scrutiny of its censorship policies from the government. As a matter of fact, Iranian officials are now openly discussing banning Telegram in the country after Telegram refused a request to move its servers to the Islamic Republic, which according to officials, would make Iranian users’ personal data and communications vulnerable to spying by state agencies. • A report from Gizmodo sheds further light on why both businesses and public agencies need to avoid deploying Telegram in their workplace. According to them, this app is riddled with wide- ranging security flaws. It does not live up to its proclamations as a safe and secure messaging application. It does not encrypt chats by default, a critical feature that FBI has long been advocating. • For more information on the challenges of using Telegram in businesses and public agencies, visit our website at https://www.telemessage.com/
  4. 4. CHALLENGES OF USING TELEGRAM IN BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC AGENCIES

×