Piojos pubicos

PTHIRUS PUBIS
DEFINICIÓN DEL PATÓGENO • ES UN ORGANISMO UNICELULAR EUCARIONTE QUE SE ALIMENTA DE LA SANGRE DEL HUESPET EN ESTE CASOSO SE...
CARACTERÍSTICAS MORFOLÓGICAS • SON INSECTOS DIMINUTOS DE CUERPO PLANO , ANCHO Y OVALADO, QUE VIVEN EN LA PIEL. Y MIDEN DE ...
ALTERACIÓN EN EL HUÉSPED • PRODUCE UNA GRAN PICAZON EN LA ZONA AFECTADA • INFECCION • FIEBRE • FALTA DE ENERGIA • RONCHAS....
DIAGNOSTICO EL DIAGNÓSTICO SE BASA EN DETECCIÓN DE ESTE PARÁSITO POR MEDIO DE LA OBSERVACIÓN CON LUPA DE LAS ZONAS AFECTAD...
TRATAMIENTO Y RESISTENCIA • TRATAMIENTO • PERMETRINA: PRODUCE PARÁLISIS Y MUERTE DEL PIOJO DE LA MISMA MANERA QUE LAS PIRE...
  PTHIRUS PUBIS
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN DEL PATÓGENO • ES UN ORGANISMO UNICELULAR EUCARIONTE QUE SE ALIMENTA DE LA SANGRE DEL HUESPET EN ESTE CASOSO SERES HUMANOS , LA TRANSMISIÓN SE REALIZA EN LA GRAN MAYORÍA DE LOS CASOS POR CONTACTO SEXAUL , AUNQUE TAMBIÉN EN RARAS OCASIONES PUEDE SUCEDER AL USAR PRENDAS QUE HAN TESTADO EN CONTACTO CON ALGÚN PORTADOR , O USANDO BAÑOS PÚBLICOS . • REINO: ANIMAL • FILO:ANTROPODOS • CLASE: INSECTO • ORDEN: PHTHIRAPTERA • SUBORDEN: ANOPLURA • FAMILIA: PTHIRIDAE • GENERO: PTHIRUS
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS MORFOLÓGICAS • SON INSECTOS DIMINUTOS DE CUERPO PLANO , ANCHO Y OVALADO, QUE VIVEN EN LA PIEL. Y MIDEN DE 1 A 2 MM SON DE COLOR MARRÓN CLARO Y DEL TAMAÑO DE UNA CABEZA DE ALFILER. TIENE 3 PARES DE PATAS, CADA UNA CON 5 SEGMENTOS ARTICULADOS QUE TERMINAN EN UNA GARRA QUE LES PERMITEN ADERIRSE AL BELLO PUBICO Y A LA TELA DE LA ROPA. TAMBIEN POSEEN DOS ANTENAS SEGMMENTADAS PROVISTAS TERMORRESEPTORES. LOS PIOJOS PÚBICOS INFECTAN LAS PARTES CON BELLO PERO TAMBIEN PUEDEN APARECER EN LAS CEJAS, AXILAS, BIGOTE, BARBA O PELO. UN PIOJO HEMBRA PUEDE PONER HASTA 26 HUEVO ENTRE 3-4 SEMANAS. DESPUÉS LOS HUEVOS TOMA
  4. 4. ALTERACIÓN EN EL HUÉSPED • PRODUCE UNA GRAN PICAZON EN LA ZONA AFECTADA • INFECCION • FIEBRE • FALTA DE ENERGIA • RONCHAS. • LA SALIVA DEL PIOJO Y SUS HECES GENERAN UNA REACCION DE HIPERSERSIVILIDAD • . LA SALIVA DE ESTE PIOJO POSEE UN FERMENTO ANTICOAGULANTE.
  5. 5. DIAGNOSTICO EL DIAGNÓSTICO SE BASA EN DETECCIÓN DE ESTE PARÁSITO POR MEDIO DE LA OBSERVACIÓN CON LUPA DE LAS ZONAS AFECTADAS EN BUSCA DE SUS HUEVOS O LOS MISMOS PIOJOS EN ETAPA ADULTA. ADEMÁS SE DEBE TOMAR EN CUENTA LOS SÍNTOMAS QUE EL PACIENTE PRESENTE.
  6. 6. TRATAMIENTO Y RESISTENCIA • TRATAMIENTO • PERMETRINA: PRODUCE PARÁLISIS Y MUERTE DEL PIOJO DE LA MISMA MANERA QUE LAS PIRETRINAS. DEBIDO A SUS COMPONENTES ACTIVOS POSEE UN EFECTO RESIDUAL QUE AUMENTA SU CAPACIDAD OVICIDA. • MALATIÓN: UNO DE LOS MEDICAMENTOS MÁS RÁPIDOS, MATA CERCA DEL 100% DE LOS PIOJOS A LOS 20 MINUTOS DE EXPOSICIÓN, ADEMÁS TIENE UN EFECTO RESIDUAL OVICIDA. TIENE MÍNIMOS EFECTOS ADVERSOS (IRRITACIÓN DEL CUERO CABELLUDO Y CONJUNTIVITIS). • RESISTENCIA • PIRETRINA: PRODUCE PARÁLISIS Y MUERTE DEL PIOJO POR ALTERACIÓN DE LOS CANALES DE SODIO. TIENE UN MÍNIMO EFECTO OVICIDA. DADO SU BAJA ABSORCIÓN PERCUTÁNEA, TIENE ESCASOS EFECTOS ADVERSOS (IRRITACIÓN DE LA PIEL, ENROJECIMIENTO) • LINDANO: TIENE PROPIEDADES NEUROTÓXICAS, Y MATA A LOS PIOJOS POR SOBRESTIMULACIÓN DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO. PUEDE PRODUCIR EFECTOS ADVERSOS IMPORTANTES (CONVULSIONES, CEFALEAS Y PARESTESIAS),ESTO SE DAN EN PACIENTES QUE HAN USADO EL PRODUCTO INADECUADAMENTE. ESTA CONTRAINDICADO PARA PACIENTES CON VIH, MUJERES EMBRARAZADAS, EN PERIODO DE LACTANCIA, Y PACIENTES CON DAÑO SEVERO EN LA PIEL. SU
