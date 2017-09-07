Técnico En Enfermeria Nivel Superior Fisiopatologia del asma Docente Acargo: profesor , TM. Nicolás Torres - Cortés. Alumn...
Resumen general Para entender el asma es necesario saber cómo funcionan las vías respiratorias. Las vías respiratorias son...
Anatomia La figura A muestra la ubicación de los pulmones y las vías respiratorias en el cuerpo. La figura B muestra un co...
Fisiologia el Sistema respiratorio consiste en las vias aereas, alvéolos y viceversa, pulomes y musculos respiratorios, qu...
Pruebas pruebas de funcion pulmonal o espirometria , flujometria y examenes fisicos Conclusión El asma es una enfermedad m...
Asma

fisiopatológia del asma

  1. 1. Técnico En Enfermeria Nivel Superior Fisiopatologia del asma Docente Acargo: profesor , TM. Nicolás Torres - Cortés. Alumnos: TENS Grace Goldsworthy Lobera 25 de febrero 2017
  2. 2. Resumen general Para entender el asma es necesario saber cómo funcionan las vías respiratorias. Las vías respiratorias son tubos que conducen el aire que entra y sale de los pulmones. En las personas que sufren de asma, las vías respiratorias están inflamadas (hinchadas). Esto hace que sean muy sensibles y tiendan a reaccionar fuertemente a la inhalación de ciertas sustancias. Cuándo las vías respiratorias reaccionan, los músculos que las rodean se contraen. Esto las estrecha y hace que llegue menos aire a los pulmones. La hinchazón también puede empeorar y estrechar las vías respiratorias aún más. Las células de las vías respiratorias pueden producir más mucosidad de lo habitual. La mucosidad es un líquido pegajoso y espeso que puede estrechar aún más las vías respiratorias. Fisiopatologia El asma es una enfermedad crónica de los pulmones que inflama y estrecha las vías respiratorias. Las enfermedades crónicas son enfermedades que duran mucho tiempo. El asma causa períodos de sibilancias (silbidos al respirar), presión en el pecho, dificultad para respirar y tos. Con frecuencia la tos se presenta por la noche o en las primeras horas de la mañana. El asma afecta a personas de todas las edades, pero por lo general comienza durante la infancia.
  3. 3. Anatomia La figura A muestra la ubicación de los pulmones y las vías respiratorias en el cuerpo. La figura B muestra un corte transversal de una vía respiratoria normal. La figura C muestra un corte transversal de una vía respiratoria durante los síntomas de asma.
  4. 4. Fisiologia el Sistema respiratorio consiste en las vias aereas, alvéolos y viceversa, pulomes y musculos respiratorios, que provocan el moviemiento del aire tanto hacia afuera como hacia adentro del cuerpo . el intercambio de gases es el intercambio de oexigeno y dioxido de carbono , del cuerpo con sus medio Educar al paciente El paciente deve evitar estas cituaciones para disminuir la probabilaida de contraer una crisis asmatica :pelo de animal , cigarrillo , humo , polo en cama y almohadas ,polvo al barrer , olores fuertes ,polen , cambios climaticos , gripe y la practica de deportes Sintomas tos , disnea, opresion toracica sibilancias ,Pulso rápido ,Ansiedad intensa debido a la dificultad para respirar , Sudoración , pulso rápido ,
  5. 5. Pruebas pruebas de funcion pulmonal o espirometria , flujometria y examenes fisicos Conclusión El asma es una enfermedad muy recurrente en este último tiempo debido a la contaminación del ambiente y la falta de criterio de la sociedad. Nuestro deber como profesionales de la salud es aportar nuestros conocimientos y experiencias para el bienestar de nuestros pacientes y su educación. bibliografía  https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/000141.htm  http://acaai.org/espanol/informacion-acerca-del-asma  https://www.cdc.gov/asthma/es/faqs.htm

