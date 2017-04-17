WelcomHeritage Grace hotel is set amidst the majestic Himalayas in a charming town called Dharamshala. It is a 200 year old country manor house built in traditional hill architecture with beautifully furnished rooms offering a breathtaking view of Kangra Valley and Pongdam Lake. The understated elegance of the hotel, its old world charm and the surrounding beauty of the mountains all come together to make it a perfect magical experience.



The decor of the 14 rooms and suites and the stateliness of dining area in Grace Hotel are all in keeping with the old world charm and dignity of the country manor.