WelcomHeritage Grace Hotel Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh A Heritage Hotel
Brief Description of WH Grace Hotel WelcomHeritage Grace hotel is set amidst the majestic Himalayas in a charming town cal...
Services & Facilities • Room Service • Wi-Fi • Travel Desk • Doctor on Call • Doctor on Request • Laundry • Car Parking • ...
Accommodation • Total No. of Rooms: 14 • 14 Deluxe rooms
Dining • Multi-cuisine Restaurant specializing in Indian and Chinese cuisine.
Excursions Kangra Fort Bir Billing Kareri LakeRock Cut Temple, Masroor
Tel.: 011- 46035500 E-Mail: holidays@welcomheritagehotels.in Website: www.welcomheritagehotels.in
WelcomHeritage Grace Hotel
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

WelcomHeritage Grace Hotel

36 views

Published on

WelcomHeritage Grace hotel is set amidst the majestic Himalayas in a charming town called Dharamshala. It is a 200 year old country manor house built in traditional hill architecture with beautifully furnished rooms offering a breathtaking view of Kangra Valley and Pongdam Lake. The understated elegance of the hotel, its old world charm and the surrounding beauty of the mountains all come together to make it a perfect magical experience.

The decor of the 14 rooms and suites and the stateliness of dining area in Grace Hotel are all in keeping with the old world charm and dignity of the country manor.

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

WelcomHeritage Grace Hotel

  1. 1. WelcomHeritage Grace Hotel Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh A Heritage Hotel
  2. 2. Brief Description of WH Grace Hotel WelcomHeritage Grace hotel is set amidst the majestic Himalayas in a charming town called Dharamshala. It is a 200 year old country manor house built in traditional hill architecture with beautifully furnished rooms offering a breathtaking view of Kangra Valley and Pongdam Lake. The understated elegance of the hotel, its old world charm and the surrounding beauty of the mountains all come together to make it a perfect magical experience. The decor of the 14 rooms and suites and the stateliness of dining area in Grace Hotel are all in keeping with the old world charm and dignity of the country manor.
  3. 3. Services & Facilities • Room Service • Wi-Fi • Travel Desk • Doctor on Call • Doctor on Request • Laundry • Car Parking • Television with Satellite Channels • Dining Hall • Credit Card • Tea Coffee Maker • Hair Dryer (On Request) • Trekking Facilities (On Request) • Meditation Hall • Nature Cure Therapy
  4. 4. Accommodation • Total No. of Rooms: 14 • 14 Deluxe rooms
  5. 5. Dining • Multi-cuisine Restaurant specializing in Indian and Chinese cuisine.
  6. 6. Excursions Kangra Fort Bir Billing Kareri LakeRock Cut Temple, Masroor
  7. 7. Tel.: 011- 46035500 E-Mail: holidays@welcomheritagehotels.in Website: www.welcomheritagehotels.in

×