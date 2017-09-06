Kasus 3 lintang usia 10 tahun peserta didik kelas 4 di Sd Merdeka. berdasarkan pengamatan guru kelas,prestasi belajar lint...
e. memberikan penghargaan dan pujian untuk setiap usaha yg dilakukan 2 Bimbingan sosial a. memilihjenis kegiatansosial dan...
kelompok dll. b. menumbuhkan motifasi belajar c. mengembangkan rasa ingin tahu
Tugas kelompok 3

tugas agama katolik

Published in: Education
Tugas kelompok 3

  1. 1. Kasus 3 lintang usia 10 tahun peserta didik kelas 4 di Sd Merdeka. berdasarkan pengamatan guru kelas,prestasi belajar lintang disemua mata pelajran semester satu dibawah rata-rata, tetapi dia sangat mahir melukis. sayang sekali di sekolah merdeka tidak ada kegiatan ekstrakurikuler melukis, juga tidak ada guru yang mendampingnya melukis. supaya kemampuan yang dimiliki Lintang tidak hilang tindakan apa yang bisa dilakukan sekolah kepadanya? NO JENIS BIMBINGAN SOLUSI DAN LANGKAH TINDAKAN PENANGGUNG JAWAB KET 1. Bimbingan pribadi a. merencanakan program bimbingan. Sekolah harus mengadakan jadwal bimbingan. b. penyediaan sarana. Sekolah harus menyediakan alat/prasarana seperti spidol,krayon dll. juga menyedikan media pembelajaran c. pemantauan sekolah harus mengadakan pemantauan secara kusus, kususnya dalam hal belajar melukis maupun matapelajaran d. mengarahkan Guru kelas, kepala sekolah
  2. 2. e. memberikan penghargaan dan pujian untuk setiap usaha yg dilakukan 2 Bimbingan sosial a. memilihjenis kegiatansosial dan kegiatanrekreatif sekolahharusmampu menemukankegiatan sosial agar si anak mampu menyelesaikan masalahnyasecara individu b. mengadakan kelompok sosia. sekolah harus membuat sebuah kelompok yang didalamnya melibatkan anak- anak lain dalam hal belajar melukis. c. memberikan ruang untuk berinteraksi. tidak boleh membatasi pergaulan dari anak tersebut Kepala sekolah,guru kelas dan guru- guru. 3 Bimbingan belajar a. membentuk kebiasaan belajar yang baik. Guru harus mampu mengubah metode belajar dari anak, melakukan bimbingan studi sore, belajar Sekolah
  3. 3. kelompok dll. b. menumbuhkan motifasi belajar c. mengembangkan rasa ingin tahu

