Blockchain course Agenda

You Will Learn How To • Understand why blockchain is needed and where • Explore the major components of blockchain • Learn
• Role of an operator • Role of an architect • Consensus Algorithm in brief • Smart Contract • CHAPTER 3: INTRODUCTION TO
• Use Case Flow • The POC Environment • Architecture of POC deployment • CHAPTER 7: CHAINCODING • What is chaincode? • Fun
  1. 1. You Will Learn How To • Understand why blockchain is needed and where • Explore the major components of blockchain • Learn about Hyperledger Fabric and the structure of a Fabric model • Gain a detailed understanding of the benefits, components and architecture of Hyperledger Composer • Explore the functionality and interface of chaincode • Understand what is Bluemix through labs aimed at performing registration to Bluemix, login to Bluemix, and deploying the chaincode • Perform comprehensive labs to integrate/develop an application with Hyperledger Fabric running a smart contract • Build applications on Hyperledger Fabric Pre-Requisites for Course • Developers with Object Oriented Language experience is required. • Should have a fundamental knowledge of Linux and Command Line. • Having a fundamental knowledge of Linux, NodeJS and JavaScript are beneficial. Course Outline • CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION TO BLOCKCHAIN • What is Blockchain? • Need for Blockchain • Components of Blockchain o Consensus o Provenance o Immutability o Finality • Where can Blockchain be used • Example on Blockchain • CHAPTER 2: HOW BLOCKCHAIN WORKS • How Blockchain is structured • Role of a developer
  2. 2. • Role of an operator • Role of an architect • Consensus Algorithm in brief • Smart Contract • CHAPTER 3: INTRODUCTION TO HYPERLEDGER FABRIC • What is Hyperledger Fabric • Usefulness of Hyperledger Fabric • Lab Work: Hands on installation • CHAPTER 4: GETTING STARTED WITH FABRIC MODEL • Structure of fabric model • Key Design features • Assets • Chaincode • Ledger Features • Privacy through Channels • Security and membership Services • Consensus • CHAPTER 5: DEEP DIVE INTO BLOCKCHAIN CONCEPT • Network consensus • Channel and Ordering • Network setup • Endorsement Policy • Permissioned Ledger Access • CHAPTER 6: USE CASE • Defining a use case • Vision of program • Need for blockchain • PROOF OF CONCEPT • Use Case Overview • Blockchain Footprint
  3. 3. • Use Case Flow • The POC Environment • Architecture of POC deployment • CHAPTER 7: CHAINCODING • What is chaincode? • Functionality of chaincode • Interface of chaincode • Functions of chaincode • Error Handling • Query, Update and Delete entry • Tables • • CHAPTER 8: INTRODUCTION TO HYPERLEDGER COMPOSER • What is Hyperledger Composer • Benefits of Hyperledger Composer • Components of Hyperleger Composer • Hyperledger Composer Architecture • CHAPTER 9: TUTORIAL FOR HYPERLEDGER COMPOSER SOLUTION • Hyperledger development tools • Key concepts • CHAPTER 10: Live Project

