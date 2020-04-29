Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alteryx software course Agenda

  1. 1. Alteryx Training Online Training Corporate Training Alteryx is the leader in self-service data analytics.Alteryx Analytics provides analysts the unique ability to easily prep, blend, and analyze all of their data using a repeatable workflow, then deploy and share analytics at scale for deeper insights in hours, not weeks. Alteryx Analytics platform can connect to and cleanse data from data warehouses, cloud applications, spreadsheets, and other sources, easily join this data together, then perform analytics – predictive, statistical and spatial – using the same intuitive user interface, without writing any code. 1. Introduction of Alteryx  UnderstandAlteryx DesignerWorkflow  Alteryx DesignerCanvas  Alteryx DesignerInterface  AlteryxDesignerUserandWorkflow Settings 2. Alteryx Designer Interface  ToolPalettes  Workflow Configuration  FavoritesPalette  WorkflowCanvas  SavingAlteryx Workflows  UsingExistingworkflows 3. Restructure your data  InputData  DynamicRename  TexttoColumns  Transpose  CrossTab  Formula  Directory  Comment  Sample  ToolContainer  Select  Filter
  2. 2. Alteryx Training Online Training Corporate Training  OutputData  RecordID  Unique 4. Join data from different sources  Filter  Summarize  Browse  Union  Join Multiple  InputData  Formula  Join  OutputData  Date Filter  Generate Row 5. Handling data  Impute Values  Data Cleansing  Formula  Append Field  Random% Sample  Unique  Running Total 6. Parsing Tools  Datetime  XML Parse  RegEx  Textto Columns 7. Documentation  Comment  ExplorerBox  Tool Container 8. Preparation
  3. 3. Alteryx Training Online Training Corporate Training  AutoField  Create Samples  Data Cleansing  Filters  Formula  Imputation  Multi FieldBinning  Multi FieldFormula  Multi Row Formula  OverSample Field  Random%Sample  RecordID  Sample  Select  SelectRecords  Sort  Tile  Unique 9. Transforming Data  Arrange  CountRecords  CrossTab  RunningTotal  Summarize  Transpose  WeightedAverage 10. Building Analytical App  List Box  NumericUpDown  CheckBox  Control Parameter  Action  Image  File Browse  RadioButton
  4. 4. Alteryx Training Online Training Corporate Training 11. Macro  Create standardmacro  Batch macro  Macro Input  Macro Output  Dynamic Rename  Dynamic Input  Control Parameter  Action 12. Connecting to In-Database Sources  Browse In-DB  ConnectIn-DB  JoinIn-DB  Data StreamIn  Data StreamOut  DynamicInputIn-DB  DynamicOutputIn-DB  SelectIn-DB  ConnectIn-DB  FilterIn-DB  FormulaIn-DB  Summarize In-DB  Sample In-DB  UnionIn-DB 13. Predictive Tools  FieldSummaryReport  FrequencyTable  Create Samples  AssociationAnalysis  DistributedAnalysis 14. Clustering  Append Cluster  K-Centroids Analysis  Visualization
  5. 5. Alteryx Training Online Training Corporate Training 15. Reporting  Charting  Email  Image  Layout  Overlay  Render  ReportFooter  ReportHeader  Table 16. Predictive Tools 17. Interface Tools 18. Spatial Tools 19. Interface Tools 20. Data Investigation Tools

