Alteryx software course Agenda

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
We are providing IT Software Course (Online Training)
Our online training programs are designed to help students attend live sessions in the virtual ONLINE TRAINING. These help students to attend training program from any location in the whole world at their convenience. With constant support and live access to online servers for practical’s sessions, virtual ONLINE TRAINING are the training methodology of the future connecting the trainer and the students on the web.
TRENDING COURSES:-
MS- DYNAMICS D365 CRM
MS-DYNAMICS D365 ERP AX TECHNICAL (Finance and Operations)
DATASCIENCE (Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep learning)
DATASCIENCE (, Python, R programming)
DIGITAL MARKETING ( SEO SEM SMM)
SALESOFRCE (Admin Dev, Lightning)
POWER BI
TABLEAU
DEVOPS, AWS
MICROSOFT AZURE
INFORMATICA (Power Center, IDQ, MDM)
ORACLE FUSION HCM CLOUD
GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM
SNOWFLAKE
DATA ANALYTICS
SAP ANALYTICS CLOUD
ALTER YX
MULESOFT ESB
APIGEE
ODOO ERP
HADOOP BIGDATA ( Spark, Scala)
PEGA PRPC
WORKDAY TECHNO FUNCTIONAL
BUSINESS ANALYSIS
ANGULAR JS, Node JS, React JS, React Native, JIRA
UI / UX Design
Full Stack
SELENIUM
BLOCKCHAIN
SERVICE NOW
SCRUM MASTER PMP
APPIAN
Contact Details: -
Contact Person : Prakash
Email id : gpsinfotech.net@gmail.com / info@gpsinfotech.com
Mob: 91-9395190232 / 9989787231 ( with Whatsapp )
WebSite Url: www.gpsinfotech.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrGpsinfotech/videos?view_as=subscriber
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gps-infotech-6210646a/
FaceBook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008120196275
Twitter : https://twitter.com/gpsinfotech
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/gpsinfotech/
Pintrest : https://in.pinterest.com/gpsinfotechsoftwaresolutions/boards/
Google + : https://gps-infotech.business.site/posts/3474591225498965037
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment