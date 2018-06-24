Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GEREJA PROTESTAN di INDONESIA bagian BARAT JEMAAT “SHALOM “ SIDOARJO Perumahan Griyo Mapan Sentosa Blok BH-12 Waru-Sidoarj...
3 8. Ibadah Perjamuan Kudus Tengah Tahun dilaksanakan : 1. Hari / Tgl / Waktu : Minggu, 08 Juli 2018, Pkl. 07.00 dan 17.00...
5 4. Latihan-Latihan Hari / Waktu Tempat Keterangan Hari / Waktu Tempat Keterangan Senin, Pkl.17.00 Gereja Shalom Kolintan...
7 Minggu, 24 Juni 2018 Skp Rabu, 27 Juni 2018 Skp Bpk. Arnaldo L. C. Tombokan (I) Bpk. Arinan Palebangan (IV) Sdr. Ari Sub...
9 VI. B. PENELITIAN DAN PENGEMBANGAN 1. Data kehadiran dalam ibadah-ibadah Ibadah Tgl Waktu Penatua Diaken Jemaat Total L ...
11 12
13 14
15 16
17 LAGU UNTUK IBADAH IRT TGL. 27 JUNI 2018 1. GB 298 : 1,3, 4 “WAKTU DOA YANG KUDUS “ 1. 3. Waktu doa yang kudus, di cobaa...
19 2. Berikanlah dan tunjukkan kuasaMu. Tabahkanlah dan kuatkanlah imanku. Jadikanlah aku ini hamba setiaMu agar dapat aku...
21 22
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Warta Jemaat - GPIB SHALOM | 24 juni 2018

6 views

Published on

Warta Jemaat - GPIB jemaat "SHALOM" - Sidoarjo / Tanggal : 24 Juni 2018 / email: warta@gpibshalom.org / url : https://gpibshalom.org

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Warta Jemaat - GPIB SHALOM | 24 juni 2018

  1. 1. GEREJA PROTESTAN di INDONESIA bagian BARAT JEMAAT “SHALOM “ SIDOARJO Perumahan Griyo Mapan Sentosa Blok BH-12 Waru-Sidoarjo Telp. (031) 8673568 Fax. (031) 8665386 Email : gpibshalomsidoarjo@gmail.com MINGGU IV SESUDAH PENTAKOSTA 24 JUNI 2018 TEMA TAHUNAN SINODAL 2018 - 2019 : “Membangun Spiritualitas Damai Yang Menciptakan Pendamai ( Yakobus 3 : 13-18 ) Warta jemaat mohon dibawa pulang 2 Dengan ini Majelis Jemaat mengucapkan SELAMAT HARI MINGGU dan SELAMAT BERIBADAH serta menyambut dengan sukacita kehadiran saudara-saudara, khususnya yang baru pertama kali mengikuti Ibadah disini. Kiranya Ibadah ini membawa berkat bagi kehidupan iman kita. I. BIDANG TEOLOGI DAN PERSIDANGAN GEREJAWI 2.  & Pembacaan Alkitab Ibadah Minggu 24 Juni 2018 Ibadah Minggu 01 Juli 2018 Menghadap Tuhan KJ 4 : 1,2,5,6 Nats Pembimbing Filipi 2 : 7 - 8 Sesudah Salam GB 230 : 1,2 TATA IBADAH Pengakuan Dosa GB 26 MINGGU Berita Anugrah Yoh 3 : 16 - 17 DALAM RANGKA Berita Anugrah GB 222 : 2,4 BULAN PELKES Perintah Hidup Baru Filipi 2 : 1 - 11 GPIB Kemuliaan KJ 48 TAHUN 2018 Pembacaan Alkitab Yesaya 50:4-9 DARI SINODE Sambutan GB 231 : 1,3,4 Pengucapan Syukur Maleakhi 3 : 10 Persembahan GB 81 : 1,2,3 Pengutusan KJ 367 : 1,3,6 3.  dalam Ibadah : 1. Pelkat PA Tgl. 24 Juni 2018 1) Mars PA 4) KC 213 2) KC 307 5) KC 233 3) KC 284 6) KC 183 Mazmur 34 : 18 - 21 TK, AK, AT : Markus 2 : 1 - 12 “Berjuang menolong orang lain.” 2. Pelkat PT Tgl. 24 Juni 2018 1) Mars Pelkat PT 5) KMM 38 : 1,2 2) KMM 81 : 1,3 6) KMM 94 (2x) 3) KMM 53 4) KMM 97 : 1,3 Mzm 34 : 18 - 21 3. IRT Tgl. 27 Juni 2018 1) KJ 64 : 1,2 4) KJ 286 : 1,3,4 2) GB 298 : 1,3,4 5) KJ 460 : 1,2 3) GB 300 : 1, 2 4. PKP Tgl. 29 Juni 2018 1) KJ 57 : 1,2,3 4) KJ 365B : 1,2,4 2) GB 61 : 1,2,3 5) KJ 432 : 1,2 3) GB 283 : 1,2 Mazmur 96 : 2 - 4 1. Pelayanan Ibadah Minggu 24 Juni 2018 01 Juli 2018 PETUGAS Pkl. 07.00 WIB Pkl. 17.00 WIB Pkl. 07.00 WIB Pkl. 17.00 WIB PF Pdt.Ny.Hilda Sihasale- H,M.Min (Regio) Pdt. Jantje Wairisal Pdt. Jantje Wairisal (Peneguhan Sidi Khusus) Pdt. Jantje Wairisal P1/Pnt Ruswadi John D. Fallo Simon P.D.Tanamal Ny,.D.A.Maspaitella P2/Pnt Ny. Anawati Warsono Jeffry L. P. Pattiruhu Ludwig H.B.Sianipar Anner M.Sianipar P3/Pnt Elias Manuhutu Suyanto T. H. Sitompul Ny.F.Y.Pattinama P4/Pnt Nicolas J. Izaac Christianus Bawangun J.R Simanjuntak Ny.W.Y.Djoddy P5/Pnt Ny. S. A. Rondonuwu Johan S. Lalopua Franky H. Lendeng Ny.Ch.C.L.Maherta D1/Dkn Ny. Enny Y. Dalidjo Ny. Emmy Bode Elisabeth D.Maahury Ny.Mutiara Situmorang D2/Dkn Ny.Hermalina Andries Hitler Panjaitan Ny.Prully Puturuhu Ny.Tuty Mustamu D3/Dkn Agustinus Hari Giyanto Williams R. Sianipar Ny.Esti Mangoting William Tuhusula D4/Dkn Ny. O. E. Mambu Michael A.Soemarno Ny.Enny Y.Dalidjo Michael A.Soemarno D5/Dkn Ny. E. Sahertian Adry Soumokil Jantje Bawangun Bryan H.Sianipar PS / VG PS. PKLU PS. SEKPEL V PS. SEKPEL III PS. SEKPEL I Organis Bpk.Andreas Sulistyono Sdr. Arie V. Ruse Sdri.Petrigresia E.Fallo Adik Charen Sitompul Prokantor Bpk.Nick Pattinasarany Sdri. Joy Rumondor Sdri. Joy Rumondor Ny. Ethel Nugroho Kantoria PS. PKLU PS. Sekpel V PS. Sekpel III PS. Sekpel I OP. LCD Sdr. Yefta Panjaitan Sdri.Sondang Panjaitan Sdr. Billy Hehanusa Sdr.Glory Sitorus Kolektan Pelkat PKLU Pelayan PT Pelkat PKP Pelkat GP
  2. 2. 3 8. Ibadah Perjamuan Kudus Tengah Tahun dilaksanakan : 1. Hari / Tgl / Waktu : Minggu, 08 Juli 2018, Pkl. 07.00 dan 17.00 WIB di Gereja Shalom. Seluruh warga sidi jemaat untuk dapat ambil bagian. 2. Untuk warga jemaat yang sakit (tidak dapat mengikuti perjamuan kudus di Gereja) akan dilayani setelah ibadah pagi, mulai pkl. 09.00 WIB. Seluruh Koordinator Sekpel I s/d VII agar mendata jemaat yang sakit, dilaporkan pada persiapan perjamuan kudus hari Sabtu, 07 Juli 2018. Jam kunjungan akan disampaikan saat persiapan perjamuan kudus. 3. Persiapan Perjamuan Kudus Presbiter (potong roti, sloki, liturgi) : Hari / Tgl / Waktu : Sabtu, 07 Juli 2018, pkl. 18.00 WIB di Gereja Shalom. 4. Petugas potong roti dan sloki : Sabtu, 07 Juli 2018 : 1. Dkn. Ny. O. E. Mambu (Koordinator) 5. Dkn. Ny. Enny Y. Dalidjo 2. Dkn. Ny. Hermalina Andries 6. Dkn. Elisabeth D.Maahury 3. Dkn. Agustinus Hari Giyanto 7. Dkn. Bryan H. Sianipar 4. Dkn. Leonardo Tansil 8. Dkn. Ny. Sarche A. Kiroh 9. Peneguhan Sidi dan Baptis untuk Katekisasi Khusus Dilaksanakan hari Minggu, tgl. 01 Juli 2018, pkl. 07.00 WIB di Gereja Shalom atas nama : 1. Volanskha Petrusina Joan Picauly 2. Dimas Satria Arbiansyah 3. Firdausin Nuzula Penggembalaan : Kamis, 28 Juni 2018, Pkl. 17.00 WIB di Gereja Shalom, Dpo : Pdt. Jantje Wairisal. Turut hadir : Majelis Bertugas tgl. 01 Juli 2018 pagi. 5. Petugas Kolektan Tgl. 24 Juni 2018, Pkl. 17.00 WIB ( Pelayan PT ) : 1. Ny. Eva Wardhana 2. Ny. Ethel Nugroho 3. Ny. Jeanne Kusprandoko 4. Petugas Kolektan Tgl. 24 Juni 2018, Pkl. 07.00 WIB ( Pelkat PKLU ) : 1. Bpk. Soedjoko Dalidjo 3. Ibu Lenny Candrawati 5. Bpk. Jantje Liliefna 2. Bpk. Erward Suwadji 4. Bpk. Samuel Aso 7. Pelayanan Ibadah Rumah Tangga : Rabu, 27 Juni 2018 Pkl. 19.00 WIB Skp Tempat / Alamat PF Liturgos I Kel. Ny. Prully Puturuhu Pnt. Elias Manuhutu Dkn.William Tuhusula Jl. Jambu VIII / G. 36 PCI II Kel. Melkianus Paiman Pdt. Jantje Wairisal Pnt.Ny.Anawati Warsono Jl. Welirang I - 53 Kepuh Permai III Kel. Rosano Andries Dkn. Hitler Panjaitan Pnt. Ruswadi Jl. Cendrawasih GC-12 Wistrop IV Kel. Joseph Mandiangan Pnt. Franky H. Lendeng Dkn.Ny.E.Sahertian Perum. GMS DC - 11 V Kel. Ny. Eugenie I. Samuel Pnt. J. D. Fallo Dkn.Michael A.Soemarno Pabean Asri Estate L - 9 VI Kel. Mardan Katu Dkn. Ny. O. E. Mambu Dkn.A.Hari Giyanto d/a Jl. Cendrawasih 80a Betro VII Kel. Ny. Elizabeth Nitalessy Dkn. Williams R.Sianipar Dkn.Hironimus Kusprandoko Perum. Candra Mas AD / 12 6. Petugas Kolektan Tgl. 01 Juli 2018, Pkl. 07.00 WIB ( Pelkat PKP ) : 1. Ny. Felicia Atyana 3. Ny. Henni Tulung 5. Ny. Mudji Punu 2. Ny. L. Riyanto 4. Ny. Erlisa Bonde 6. Ny. Utami Saputro 4 10. Pujian dan Doa Sabtu Subuh : 30 Juni 2018, Jam 05.00 WIB, Dpo : Pnt.Franky H.Lendeng (Pembacaan Alkitab dan Renungan sesuai SBU) Pendoa : 1. Pnt.J.R.Simanjuntak 2. Dkn.Michael A.Soemarno 3. Dkn.Elisabeth D.Maahury 4. Bpk. Jimmy Lasut 5. Dkn.Ny.Sarche Kiroh Doa adalah nafas kehidupan orang beriman. Mohon kehadiran seluruh Majelis dan Jemaat. 11. Pokok-Pokok Doa Sepekan 1. Pemerintah, Penegakan Hukum dan penanggulangan bencana alam dan para pengungsi di berbagai tempat. 2. Pergumulan gereja-gereja di Indonesia. Majelis Sinode dan Mupel GPIB; Unit Misioner, Karyawan, BPPJ Jemaat “Shalom” Sidoarjo. Kebersamaan dalam pelayanan Jemaat ; Jemaat yang sakit dan pemulihan serta yang dirawat : Ibu Sarah Mamahit, Ibu Letlora Pentury, Bpk. Johan Nicolaas Joseph, Ibu Theresia Bawangun, Sdri. Erica Hutapea dan Sdri. Mazda Hutapea di Amerika, Bpk. Eliza Mairuhu, Bpk. Julius dan Ibu Setyawati Palungan, Bpk. Gustaf Manuputty, Ibu Ellyana Sisworo (orangtua dari Dkn.Ny.Esti Mangoting), Ibu Kindan, Ibu Sri Pulungan, Ibu Jhony, Ibu Sukran, Ibu Yenny Efendy, Ibu Theresia Saragih, Bpk dan Ibu Daniel Sardi, Anak Abdil, Ibu Nana Agus Suharijanto, Ibu Setyo Hadi Santoso, Bpk.Pnt.Christianus Bawangun, Bpk. Hari Sujantho, Bpk dan Ibu Alex Latupeirissa. Majelis Jemaat dalam pelayanan dan dukungan keluarga khusus dalam minggu ini : Pnt.Elias Manuhutu, Dkn.Ny.E.Sahertian, Pnt.John D.Fallo, Pnt.Ny.W.Y.Djoddy, Dkn.Bryan H.Sianipar, Dkn.Leonardo Tansil. 3. Keluarga Jemaat. Jemaat dalam pekerjaan dan mencari pekerjaan. Perusahaan anggota Jemaat. Persiapan Pendidikan anak dalam Tahun ajaran baru. Pergaulan muda-mudi gereja. Janda, duda, anak yatim piatu, Lansia. 4. Tanggungjawab jemaat dalam pembiayaan persekutuan dan pembangunan. Simpatisan yang beribadah. Penjualan tanah GPIB di Pondok Candra Indah. 5. Ulang Tahun Keluarga dan pribadi jemaat. II. BIDANG PELAYANAN DAN KESAKSIAN DAN UP2M 1. Umum Bagi warga jemaat yang membutuhkan Pelayanan Kunjungan dan Doa dapat menghubungi Pendeta Jemaat : Telp Pastori 8673561 / 085271697410 atau Koordinator Sekpel atau melalui kantor gereja pada setiap hari jam kerja pada pukul 08.00 - 15.00 WIB. III. BIDANG GEREJA, MASYARAKAT DAN AGAMA-AGAMA & LINGKUNGAN HIDUP IV. A. BIDANG PEMBINAAN DAN PENGEMBANGAN SUMBER DAYA INSANI 1. Persiapan Majelis Jemaat dan Pelayanan Kategorial Hari Selasa, 26 Juni 2018, Pkl. 18.00 WIB, Dpo : Pdt. Jantje Wairisal. Skp PF IRT Rabu, 4/7 Skp PF PKP Jumat, 6/7 PF GP Jumat, 6/7 Pnt.T.H.Sitompul PF PKB Sabtu, 7/7 Pnt. John D.Fallo PF PKLU Sabtu, 7/7 Pnt.Ny.D.A.Maspaitella I Pdt. Jantje Wairisal I Dkn. Ny.Prully Puturuhu II Pnt. Ny.Anawati Warsono II Dkn. Michael A.Soemarno III Pnt. Andre L. Toisuta III Dkn. Hitler Panjaitan IV Dkn. Ny.Enny Y.Dalidjo IV Pnt. Johan S.Lalopua V Pdt. Jantje Wairisal 5/7 V Pnt. Ny.W.Y.Djoddy VI Dkn. Bryan H.Sianipar VI Pdt. Jantje Wairisal VII Pnt. J.R.Simanjuntak VII Pnt. Jeffry L.P.Pattiruhu Mohon kehadiran seluruh Majelis Persiapan Pelayan PA-PT Kamis, 28 Juni 2018 PT, Dpo : Bpk. Nick Pattinasarany Pkl. 18.00 WIB PA, Dpo : Bpk. Nick Pattinasarany Pkl. 19.00 WIB
  3. 3. 5 4. Latihan-Latihan Hari / Waktu Tempat Keterangan Hari / Waktu Tempat Keterangan Senin, Pkl.17.00 Gereja Shalom Kolintang PKP Senin, Pkl.19.00 Kel.B.W.Mambu PS. Sekpel VI Senin, Pkl.19.00 Gereja Shalom PS. Jemaat Shalom Selasa, Pkl.17.00 Gereja Shalom PS. PKLU Senin, Pkl.19.00 Kel.Elias Manuhutu PS. Sekpel. I Kamis, Pkl.19.00 Kel.P.Karoroman PS. Sekpel V Selasa, Pkl.19.00 Kel. Ny. Pragolawati PS. Sekpel. II Sabtu, Pkl.17.00 Gereja Shalom PS. Cantate Rabu (Setelah IRT) Gereja Shalom PS. Sekpel. IV Minggu, Pkl.09.00 Gereja Shalom PS. PKP Kamis, Pkl.18.00 Gereja Shalom Organis,Kantoria, Prokantor Minggu, Pkl.11.00 Gereja Shalom PS. Cantate Minggu, Pkl.10.30 Gereja Shalom Kolintang PT IV. B. PELAYANAN KATEGORIAL & PENINGKATAN PERAN KELUARGA ( PPK ) 1. Ibadah Pelkat Pelayanan Anak (PA) , Minggu, 24 Juni 2018 Waktu Pos Pelayan Firman TK AK AT Pkl. 07.00 WIB GPIB Shalom K. Imanuel K. Yusak K. Marta K. Jeje Pkl. 17.00 WIB GPIB Shalom Dkn.E.Maahury K. Glory K. Herty K. Olyvia 2. Ibadah Pelkat Persekutuan Teruna (PT) GPIB Shalom, Pkl. 07.00 WIB di Gedung Serbaguna GPIB Shalom Hari / Tgl Pelayan Firman / Liturgos Minggu, 24 Juni 2018 Eka : Ny. Ethel Nugroho / Sdri. Mutiara Sirait Dwi : Dkn. Bryan H.Sianipar / Ny. Eva Wardhana Eka : Sdri. Mutiara Sirait / Ny. Jeanne Kusprandoko Minggu, 01 Juli 2018 Dwi : Pnt. Johan S.Lalopua / Ny. Eva Wardhana 3. Pelayanan Ibadah Minggu di Rumah Warga yang sakit : Minggu, 24 Juni 2018. Sekpel Keluarga Majelis Ratio II Kel. Ibu Letlora Pentury Pnt.Nicolas J.Izaac dan Dkn.Elisabeth D.Maahury III Kel. Ibu Theresia Bawangun Pnt.Ruswadi dan Dkn.Ny.Hermalina Andries IV Kel. Eliza Mairuhu Dkn.Ny.Tuty Mustamu dan Pnt.Ny.S.A.Rondonuwu Kel. Julius Palungan Dkn.Ny.Enny Dalidjo dan Pnt.Ny.D.A.Maspaitella VI Kel. Ibu Sri Pulungan Pnt.Suyanto dan Dkn.Bryan H.Sianipar Kel. Daniel Sardi Pnt.Christianus Bawangun dan Dkn.Ny.O.E.Mambu Kel. Ibu Yenny Efendy Pnt.Anner M.Sianipar dan Dkn.Agustinus Hari Giyanto Pelayan Ibadah Majelis Jemaat di sektor masing-masing. b. Katekisasi Khusus atas nama : 1. Sdri. Volanskha P.J.Picauly dan Sdr.Dimas S.Arbiansyah 2. Sdr.David Kristyanto dan Sdri. Firdausin Nuzula. Dilaksanakan hari Rabu dan Kamis, 27 dan 28 Juni 2018, pkl. 10.00 WIB, Dpo : Pdt. J.Wairisal. 3. a. Ibadah Pelkat Gerakan Pemuda (GP), GPIB Shalom, Jumat, 29 Juni 2018 Waktu Tempat / Alamat Pelayan Firman Liturgos Pkl. 19.00 WIB Gedung Serba Guna Ruang GP Shalom Pdt.Jantje Wairisal Sdr. Aldo Aprilla Rudy 2. a.Kelas Katekisasi Umum dimulai Minggu, 24 Juni 2018, Pkl. 10.00 WIB di Gereja Shalom Tema Pengajar Sejarah dan Wibawa Alkitab Pnt. Suyanto Dimohon kehadiran seluruh katekisan. 6 d. Kegiatan penyegaran jasmani dimulai kembali tgl. 30 Juni 2018 setiap hari Sabtu, pkl. 06.00 WIB (setelah ibadah subuh). Mengundang seluruh Majelis dan Jemaat. 5. Ibadah Pelkat Persekutuan Kaum Lanjut Usia (PKLU), GPIB Shalom : Sabtu, 07 Juli 2018 Waktu Tempat / Alamat Pelayan Firman Liturgos Pkl. 10.00 WIB Gereja Shalom Perum. GMS BH - 12 Pnt.Ny.D.A.Maspaitella Bpk. Samuel Aso Mohon kehadiran seluruh anggota dan pengurus pelkat PKLU. c. Undangan Ibadah Gabungan Pelkat PKP dan PKB GPIB “Bukit Sion” dilaksanakan pada : Hari / Tgl Waktu Tempat / Alamat Selasa, 26 Juni 2018 Pkl. 19.00 WIB GPIB “Bukit Sion” Jl. Ketintang Baru IVb / 27 Surabaya Mohon kehadiran Pengurus dan Anggota Pelkat PKP dan Pelkat PKB GPIB “Shalom”. PS. PKP Shalom mengisi pujian. 4. a. Ibadah Pelkat Persekutuan Kaum Perempuan (PKP), Jumat, 29 Juni 2018 Waktu Skp Tempat Pelayan Firman Liturgos Pkl. 18.00 WIB Sabtu, 30 Juni 2018 Dkn. Ny. Emmy Bode Ny.Christie Sadiyo I Ny. Ellen Purnama Jl. Jambu VIII / G. 35 PCI Pkl. 19.00 WIB Sabtu, 30 Juni 2018 Dkn. Adry Soumokil Ny.Sri AndayatiNy. Elvira Mandiangan II Jl. Merbabu E-2 Kepuh Permai Pkl. 18.00 WIB III Ny. Endang Pinontoan Pnt. Andre L. Toisuta Ny. Chrestien Kiabeda Jl. Raya Wisma Tropodo Pkl. 17.00 WIB IV Ny. Enny Y. Dalidjo Dkn.Ny.Tuty Mustamu Ny.Mieske Lendeng Perum. Juanda Regency D-2 Pkl. 18.00 WIB V Ny. Esti Mangoting Pnt. Ny.Ch.C.L.Maherta Ny. Luluk Banea Komp. Merpati Blok O - 3 Pkl. 18.00 WIB VI Ny. Helen Sianipar Dkn.A.Hari Giyanto Ny.Lily MaqsoediJl. Siliman 16 Komplek TNI AL Pulungan Pkl. 18.00 WIB VII Ny. Lieneke Karamoy Dkn.Ny.Mutiara Situmorang Ny.Wiwin Mustofa Perum. Candra Mas FB/16 b. Ibadah Komisi Wanita BAMAG Kabupaten Sidoarjo Hari / Tgl Waktu Tempat / Alamat Senin, 25 Juni 2018 Pkl. 17.00 - 19.00 WIB GPI “Salib Suci” Jl. Sisingamangaraja no. 11 Sidoarjo Utusan : PKP Sekpel IV. PS. PKP Shalom mengisi pujian. b. Akan diadakan Lanjutan Pembinaan dan Pelatihan BGA (Baca Gali Alkitab) Genre Perumpamaan, pada hari Minggu, tgl. 24 Juni 2018, Pkl. 10.00 WIB Tepat di Ruang GP. Mohon kehadiran rekan-rekan Pengurus dan Anggota GP dalam acara ini. Tuhan Yesus Memberkati.
  4. 4. 7 Minggu, 24 Juni 2018 Skp Rabu, 27 Juni 2018 Skp Bpk. Arnaldo L. C. Tombokan (I) Bpk. Arinan Palebangan (IV) Sdr. Ari Subic Prahara Palebangan (IV) Ny. Nilam S. Lamanongko-Salianggo (IV) Adik Prince Godwyn Tualaka (V) Ny. Yenny Setiawati Effendy (VI) Adik Hellena Febiola Tesalonika Bawangun (VI) Bpk. Jefrisa Brian Jeni Cahyono (VI) Senin, 25 Juni 2018 Kamis, 28 Juni 2018 Sdri. Cecilya Yunisari Resita (II) Ny. Riaman Tampubolon-Panjaitan (III) Sdri. Adeline Victoria Samuel (V) Sdri. Purry Rachmawaty (III) Bpk. Terisa Alfino Yuniar Cahyono (VI) Sdri. Grace Hennessy B. T. (III) Selasa, 26 Juni 2018 Jumat, 29 Juni 2018 Ny. Elenoor Patricia Purnama-Lestuny (I) Sdri. Nancy Persulessy (III) Sdr. Paulus Budiarto (III) Rabu, 27 Juni 2018 Sabtu, 30 Juni 2018 Adik Lidia Zephaniah Pattiruhu (I) Ny. Elvira Adhi Prameswari Mandiangan (II) Adik Charlissya Evaengelina Liliefna (I) Bpk. Rosano Andries (III) VI. A. INFORKOM, ORGANISASI DAN KOMUNIKASI 1. Selamat Ulang Tahun Majelis dan Jemaat GPIB Shalom Sidoarjo mengucapkan Selamat Ulang Tahun kepada anggota jemaat yang berhari ulangtahun kelahiran di minggu yang akan datang. Tuhan memberkati Bapak/Ibu/Sdr/i sekalian. Dengarlah ayat alkitab dari Mazmur 90 : 12.... Ajarlah kami menghitung hari-hari kami sedemikian, hingga kami beroleh hati yang bijaksana. 4. Jadwal Piket PHMJ Senin, 25/6 : Ketua II, Sek, Sek I, Bend I Kamis, 28/6 : Sekretaris Selasa, 26/6 : Ketua V Jumat, 29/6 : Sekretaris II Rabu, 27/6 : Ketua I, Sekretaris I Sabtu, 30/6 : Ketua III, Ketua IV, Bendahara 2. Ulang Tahun Perkawinan Majelis dan Jemaat GPIB Shalom Sidoarjo mengucapkan Selamat Ulang Tahun Perkawinan kepada: 1. Bpk. Bayu Krisnawan dan Ibu Made Putri Ayunita, Sekpel V tgl. 28 Juni 2018. 2. Bpk. Obert Malacoppo dan Ibu Martinalus Bano, Sekpel V tgl. 28 Juni 2018. 3. Bpk. Gunawan dan Ibu Diana G. Pinontoan, Sekpel IV tgl. 29 Juni 2018. 4. Bpk. Yustinus Immanuel Tubur dan Ibu Lidia Renaningtyas, Sekpel VI tgl. 29 Juni 2018. 5. Bpk. Jeremia Nikiyuluw dan Ibu Lolita Gevanna, Sekpel V tgl. 30 Juni 2018. Tuhan memberkati Bapak/Ibu sekalian. Dengarlah ayat alkitab dari Mazmur 90 : 12...Ajarlah kami menghitung hari-hari kami sedemikian, hingga kami beroleh hati yang bijaksana. 5. Pertemuan Ketua III PHMJ dengan Pengurus Pelkat PKLU dilaksanakan : Hari / Tgl : Minggu, 24 Juni 2018 Waktu : Pkl. 09.00 WIB (Setelah Ibadah Pagi) Agenda : Sosialisasi Tata Ibadah Pelkat PKLU dan Warna Sari Mohon kehadiran seluruh Pengurus Pelkat PKLU. Warta ini sebagai undangan. 3. Rapat PHMJ Hari / Tgl Waktu Tempat / Alamat Selasa, 26 Juni 2018 Pkl. 19.30 WIB Gereja Shalom, GMS BH - 12 6. Agenda Pendeta Pdt. Jantje Wairisal pada hari ini Minggu, tgl. 24 Juni 2018, Pkl. 09.00 WIB melayani di GPIB Jemaat “Galilea” Surabaya dalam rangka Pertukaran Pelayan Firman Regio I Jatim. Demikian untuk diketahui warga jemaat dan mohon dukungan doa. 8 10. Ucapan Terima Kasih Majelis Jemaat GPIB “Shalom” Sidoarjo mengucapkan terima kasih kepada : Pdt. Ny. Hilda Sihasale-Hatalaibessy,M.Min - Ketua Majelis Jemaat GPIB “Bukit Harapan” Surabaya yang telah melayani pada ibadah minggu pagi dalam rangka Pertukaran Pelayan Firman Regio I Jatim. Tuhan Yesus Memberkati. 9. a. Susunan Panitia HUT ke - 36 Pelkat PKB GPIB Shalom Sidoarjo Penasehat : Pelaksana Harian Majelis Jemaat ( PHMJ ) Penanggung Jawab : Ketua Pelkat PKB : Bpk. Donald E. Kiroh Ketua : Bpk. Franky Lukas Bonde Wakil Ketua : Bpk. Ferdinan Windah Sekretaris : Bpk. Oscar Pangkerego Bendahara : Bpk. Achmad Suriyanto Seksi-Seksi Penanggung Jawab Cabang Olah Raga : 1. Futsal : Bpk. Rosano Andries 2. Catur : Bpk. Riyanto 3. Halma : Bpk. Simon Pieter Donald Tanamal 4. Gaple : Bpk. Rudy S. Banea b. Pendaftaran peserta lomba dalam rangka HUT Pelkat PKB dilaksanakan : Hari / Tgl : Minggu, 24 Juni 2018 Waktu : Sesudah ibadah pagi dan sore 8. AGENDA KEGIATAN BULAN JULI 2018 GPIB “SHALOM” SIDOARJO No. Tgl. URAIAN AKTIVITAS KETERANGAN/PIC 1 01 Juli 2018 Peneguhan Sidi dan Baptis untuk Katekisasi Khusus PHMJ 2 07 Juli 2018 BPPJ PHMJ 3 08 Juli 2018 Perjamuan Kudus Tengah Tahun 2018 PHMJ 4 12 Juli 2018 Sidang Majelis Jemaat TW I PHMJ 5 15 Juli 2018 Serah Terima KMJ Bukit Sion dan KMJ Shalom di GPIB Bukit Sion Surabaya PHMJ 7. Bpk/Ibu/Saudara/Saudari seluruh Majelis Jemaat untuk hadir dalam setiap persiapan pelayanan ibadah yang dilaksanakan hari Selasa sebagai wadah pembinaan bagi Majelis Jemaat. Demikian pemberitahuan. Mohon menjadikan perhatian seluruh Majelis Jemaat.
  5. 5. 9 VI. B. PENELITIAN DAN PENGEMBANGAN 1. Data kehadiran dalam ibadah-ibadah Ibadah Tgl Waktu Penatua Diaken Jemaat Total L P L P L P PKP Sekpel VI 8/6/18 Pkl. 18.00 WIB - - - - 1 21 22 IRT Sekpel I 13/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 1 2 2 3 7 6 21 IRT Sekpel II 13/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 1 - - 2 1 8 12 IRT Sekpel III 13/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB - - - - 6 12 18 IRT Sekpel IV 13/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB - - - - 11 16 27 IRT Sekpel VI 13/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 1 - 2 1 4 8 16 IRT Sekpel VII 13/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 3 - 1 1 3 4 12 Diakonia 9/6/18 Pkl. 10.30 WIB - - 2 3 1 18 24 PT 10/6/18 Pkl. 07.00 WIB 1 3 - - 7 4 15 Pengucapan Syukur di Kel.Yono Maherta 11/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 3 3 3 1 19 28 57 PT 17/6/18 Pkl. 07.00 WIB - - - - - - - PA GMS Pagi 17/6/18 Pkl. 07.00 WIB - 4 - - 10 6 20 PA GMS Sore 17/6/18 Pkl. 17.00 WIB - - - - 8 11 19 Minggu Pagi 17/6/18 Pkl. 07.00 WIB 1 2 2 1 Minggu Sore 17/6/18 Pkl. 17.00 WIB 3 1 2 3 35 46 90 IRT Sekpel I 20/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 1 2 2 1 8 14 28 IRT Sekpel II 20/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 1 - - 2 3 9 15 IRT Sekpel III 20/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB - - - - 6 4 10 IRT Sekpel IV 20/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 2 - - 1 11 12 26 IRT Sekpel V 20/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB - - - - 5 8 13 IRT Sekpel VI 20/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 1 - 2 1 3 8 15 IRT Sekpel VII 20/6/18 Pkl. 19.00 WIB 1 - 2 1 2 7 13 10
  6. 6. 11 12
  7. 7. 13 14
  8. 8. 15 16
  9. 9. 17 LAGU UNTUK IBADAH IRT TGL. 27 JUNI 2018 1. GB 298 : 1,3, 4 “WAKTU DOA YANG KUDUS “ 1. 3. Waktu doa yang kudus, di cobaan berat, pada Juruselamat percaya teguh. Ia pasti memberi kelepasan penuh. Lipur hati terluka, oh, betapa indahnya. ( Reff ) 4. Dalam doa yang kudus harus yakin teguh. Tuhan pasti berikan berkatNya penuh. KehendakNya ikutlah, jangan bimbang resah. Lipur hati terluka, oh, betapa indahnya. ( Reff ) 18 2. GB 300 : 1, 2 “KEPADAMU ’KU BERDOA “ 1.
  10. 10. 19 2. Berikanlah dan tunjukkan kuasaMu. Tabahkanlah dan kuatkanlah imanku. Jadikanlah aku ini hamba setiaMu agar dapat aku hidup selalu di sisiMu. Reff : Kar’na ‘ku tahu, ‘ku tahu pasti, oh, Tuhan, apa pun juga di dunia ini. Tanpa Kau, Tuhan, semua takkan berarti. Oh, Tuhanku dengarkanlah doaku kepadaMu. LAGU UNTUK IBADAH PKP TGL. 29 JUNI 2018 1. GB 61 : 1, 2, 3 “TUHAN, AJARKANLAH KEHENDAKMU “ 1. Tuhan, ajarkanlah kehendakMu; nyatakan jalanMu dan firmanMu. ‘Ku s’rahkan hidupku pada bimbinganMu, dekatkan diriku kepadaMu. 2. Ajarlah kukenal anug’rahMu. Sinarilah dengan t’rang wajahMu. Hapuskan dosaku, diami hatiku, kiranya ‘ku tetap bersamaMu. 3. Ajarlah kukenal kuasaMu, dalam derita pun kupandang Kau. Hingga di dalamMu ‘ku bersejahtera dan kebimbanganku hilang seg’ra. 2. GB 283 : 1, 2 “KITA MENABURKAN BIJI KEBENARAN” 1. Kita menaburkan biji kebenaran pada pagi hari, siang dan petang; kita menantikan waktu pemuaian; pasti ada hasil, hati pun senang. Reff : Mari kumpulkan, mari kumpulkan, pasti ada hasil, hati pun senang. Mari kumpulkan, mari kumpulkan, pasti ada hasil, hati pun senang. 2. Taburkanlah dalam t’rang dan kegelapan, walaupun bertiup angin yang kencang; kerja dan usaha akan digenapkan: pasti ada hasil, hati pun senang. ( Reff ) 20
  11. 11. 21 22

×