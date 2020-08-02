NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Werde Unteroffizier der NVA
Berichtigung zum Heft .Werde Unteroffizier der NVA• Im Abschnitt "Finanzielle Versorgung" auf Seite 30, rechte Spalte, muß...
UnteroffiziersschDier Maatenschüler Werde Unteroffizier der NVA Die verantwortungsvolle Tätigkeit des Unteroffiziers wird ...
Unteroffizier Klaus r Klassenbewußt, sachlich, konsequent, - kameradschaftlich
1 Klaus besuchte die allgemeinbildende polytechnische Oberschule in seiner Heimatstadt. Seine berufliche Aus­ bildung als ...
"Die Qualität des Unteroffizierskorps, sein Kampfgeist und sein Ausbildungsstand, insbesondere aber seine militärischen un...
Spezialisten Sie sind mit der Bedienung, Wartung oder Instandsetzung der modernen Militärtechnik, mit der die NVA ausgerüs...
Wodurch zeichnet sich der Unteroffizier derNVA aus? Er zeichnet sich dadurch aus, daß er: e ein überzeugter SoziQiist ist,...
Unteroffizier auf Zeit der NVA kann jeder Bürger der DDR im wehrpflichtigen Alter werden, der sich freiwillig ver­ pflicht...
Wie erfolgt die Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier� Die Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier erfolgt in der Regel in Lehrgängen an einer...
Warum Unteroffizier auf Zeit werden?
Uberlegene sozialistische Militärmacht - zuverlässiger Schild des Sozialismus und des Friedens ln unseren Tagen ist sichtb...
Die Sowjetarmee ist die Hauptkraft der sozialistischen Militärkoalition. Sie verlügt über mächtige Wallen zum gemeinsamen ...
Stete Fürsorge der Parteiführung umgibt die Nationale Volksarmee. Sie erwies sich erneut während des Truppenbesuches des E...
fen-, Führungs- und Sicherstellungssysteme der NVA unter allen Bedingungen gewährleisten helfen. ln Führungsfunktionen ode...
Die mot. Schützeneinheiten der NVA sind vo/lmotorisiert w;d mit leistungs­ fähigen WaHen und technischen Kampfmitteln ausg...
U nser Gesprächspartner über die Erziehung und Ausbildung künftiger U nteroffiziere der NVA ist Oberst Scheiblich, Kommand...
G AUF HOHEM N IVEAU 2 .Genosse Oberst, sind die Unteroffiziersschü­ ler nach ihrer Ausbildung und nach der Ab­ schlußprüfu...
Weckpfiff des UvD. Die Hände werfen die Zudecke zurück. Nur wenige Minu� ten später steht die ganze Kompanie im Trainingsa...
"Gruppe hört auf mein Kommando !H Sechsmal in dieser Ausbildungsstunde tritt ein anderer Unteroffi­ ziersschüler vor die F...
Batteriechef Oberleutnant Heß meldet dem Lehroffizier Bereit­ schaft für die Oberprüfung in der Schutznorm 8 : in vorgegeb...
Unterleutnant Hänsel und die Unteroffiziers­ schüler der Einheit Schmidt machen sich mit der Strategie und Taktik der Sozi...
Die U nteroffiziere haben das Wissen überprüft: ,.Ziel der Schulübung?" - .Ausbilden im Schießen bei Nacht auf unbeweglich...
Perspektive: Mot. Schützengruppenführer Im Kompanieflur, gleich neben dem Tisch des UvD, hängt eine Obersicht, an der jede...
Ausbildung von Militärspezialisten Sie drücken wieder die Schulbank, sch reiben Formeln und Merksätze in die Hefte, plagen...
U nteroffiziersschüler Pflügner schwingt sich i n den Fahrer­ sitz, bedient die Lenkknüppel und beobachtet dabei die Beweg...
Mach mit im Unteroffiziersbewerberkollektiv Die Teilnahme an der Arbeit eines Unteroffiziersbewerberkollektivs gewährt int...
Dienstgrad und Beförderung Unteroffiziere auf Zeit können bei einer d rei- bzw. vierjäh­ rigen Verpflichtung zum Unterfeld...
Finanzielle Versorgung Die finanziellen Verg ütungen für die Angehörigen der Nationalen Volksarmee, so auch für die Untero...
Bekleidung U nteroffiziere a uf Zeit erhalten wie a lle a nderen Ange­ hörigen der NVA die Bekleidung kostenlos. Eine spez...
Viele j unge Staatsbürger der DDR haben bereits als Unteroffizier der NVA gedient. Sie wissen aus eigenem Erleben und pers...
NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)
NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)
NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)
NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)
NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)

71 views

Published on

.....................

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NVA: Werde Unteroffizier (DDR 1972)

  1. 1. Werde Unteroffizier der NVA
  2. 2. Berichtigung zum Heft .Werde Unteroffizier der NVA• Im Abschnitt "Finanzielle Versorgung" auf Seite 30, rechte Spalte, muß es richtig heißen: Verheiratete Unteroffiziere erhalten monatlich 30 Mark Wohnungsgeld. (Siebente bis neunte Zeile von oben) Die Höhe der Obergangsgebührnisse . .. beträgt: bei sechs vollendeten Dienstjahren zwei mo-natliche Nettodienstbezüge. (Erste und zweite Zeile von unten) Ag 117/1/72-45183-2 L
  3. 3. UnteroffiziersschDier Maatenschüler Werde Unteroffizier der NVA Die verantwortungsvolle Tätigkeit des Unteroffiziers wird in der NVA ausgeübt von Berufsunteroffizieren, die mindestens zehn Jahre aktiven Wehrdienst leisten, und von Unteroffizieren auf Zeit, deren Mindestdienstzeit drei bzw. vier Jahre beträgt. Das vorliegende Heft informiert über die auf Zeit in der NVA dienenden Unteroffiziere. Unteroffizier Maat Unterfeldwebel Obermaat Feldwebel Meister
  4. 4. Unteroffizier Klaus r Klassenbewußt, sachlich, konsequent, - kameradschaftlich
  5. 5. 1 Klaus besuchte die allgemeinbildende polytechnische Oberschule in seiner Heimatstadt. Seine berufliche Aus­ bildung als Dreher erhielt er im VEB Schwerarmaturenbau Magdeburg. Schon frühzeitig machte sich Klaus mit dem Gedanken vertraut, als Unteroffizier in der Nationalen Volksarmee zu dienen. ln der Schule, in seiner FDJ-Orgo­ nisation und auch später im Betrieb fand er die Antwort auf das Warum und Wofür des Wehrdienstes in unserem sozialistischen Staat. Klaus lernte schon als junger Mensch, Verantwortung zu übernehmen und zu trogen. Klassenbewußt, klug und konsequent im Denken und im Handeln, faßte Klaus einen richtigen Entschluß: Eine Er­ zieher- und Ausbilderfunktion in der NVA einzunehmen und auszufüllen - darin sah er eine wichtige Aufgabe von großem gesellschaftlichem und auch persönlichem Nutzen und Wert. Daneben bestimmte ausgeprägtes Interesse für die moderne Technik seinen Wunsch, als Unteroffizier zu dienen. Dem konnte entsprochen werden. An einer Unteroffiziersausbildungseinrichtung der Luft­ streitkräfte/Luftverteidigung der NVA erhielt Klaus Röder eine Mechanikerausbildung. Sie dauerte 5 Monate. Ein Truppenpraktikum schloß sich an. Klaus machte seiner frei­ willigen Verpflichtung Ehre und gehörte zu den besten Unteroffiziersschülern des Lehrganges. Nachdem Klaus alle erforderlichen Prüfungen mit Erfolg absolviert hatte, wurde er zum Unteroffizier ernannt und in eine Flieger­ einheit der NVA versetzt. Es begann die eigentliche Zeit der Bewährung für Klaus. Der junge Unteroffizier wurde als Obermechaniker einge­ setzt. Ihm wurde das Kommando über einen Trupp von Mechanikern übergeben. Führer eines militärischen Kampfkollektivs - Ausbilder, Erzieher und Militärspezialist in einer Person zu sein - darin bestand nunmehr seine Verantwortung und Aufgabe. Im täglichen Ringen um die Erfüllung dieser Aufgabe wurde Klaus ein vorbildlicher Unteroffizier unserer Natio­ nalen Volksarmee. Davon zeugen seine Auszeichnungen: das Klassifizierungsabzeichen für ingenieurtechnisches Personal Stufe 111 und Stufe II, das Bestenabzeichen der NVA, das Abzeichen Für gutes Wissen in Silber, das Sportabzeichen in Gold. Leutnant Bachmann, Vorgesetzter von Unteroffizier Röder, schätzt ihn wegen seines parteilichen Verhaltens und mili­ tärischen Könnens. Er bescheinigt Klaus ausgezeichnete Kenntnisse und eine gründliche Ausbildung der ihm unter­ stellten Armeeangehörigen. Einer seiner Unterstellten, Unteroffizier Angres, sagte: "Klaus ist Vorbild. Im sozialistischen Wettbewerb nimmt er den ersten Platz ein. Ihn zeichnen solche Kommandeurs­ eigenschaften aus wie Verantwortungsbewußtsein, Sach­ lichkeit, Strenge, Konsequenz und Kameradschaft." Unteroffizier Klaus Röder wirkt durch persönliches Beispiel unmittelbar auf seine Soldaten. Sein politisches und mili­ tärisches Wissen, sein militärisches Können, seine klaren Entscheidungen beeindrucken und überzeugen seine Sol­ daten und spornen sie an, ihm nachzueifern. Klaus be­ währt sich als Unteroffizier der NVA und Kandidat der Sozialistischen Einheitspartei Deutschlands an seinem heutigen Platz. Nach Beendigung seines dreijährigen Ehrendienstes will er Motorenbau studieren. Der Dienst in der Nationalen Volksarmee wird ihm dafür nützlich sein und ihm im weiteren Leben in unserer sozialistischen Ge­ sellschaft in vielfältiger Hinsicht zugute kommen.
  6. 6. "Die Qualität des Unteroffizierskorps, sein Kampfgeist und sein Ausbildungsstand, insbesondere aber seine militärischen und erzieherischen Fähigkeiten, sind entschei­ dende Grundlagen des Kampfwertes und der Gefechtsbereitschaft einer modernen Armee. Die Lösung der verantwortungsvollen Auf­ gaben, die dem Unteroffizier in der Natio­ nalen Volksarmee auferlegt sind, verlangt Persönlichkeiten, die sich durch Treue zur Arbeiterklasse und zur marxistisch-leninisti­ schen Partei, durch Prinzipienfestigkeit, Willens- und Charakterstärke sowie durch hohe militärfachliche Kenntnisse aus­ zeichnen." Armeegeneral Heinz Hoffmann Unteroffiziere auf Zeit dienen entsprechend ihrer Tätigkeit als: Ausbilder Sie sind führer und unmittelbare Vorgesetzte einer Gruppe, einer Bedienung, einer Besatzung oder eines Trupps. Ihnen ist die Erziehung und Ausbildung eines mili­ tärischen Kampfkollektivs übertragen. Sie müssen die Bewaffnung und Ausrüstung ihrer Gruppe, Bedienung, Besatzung bzw. ihres Trupps genau kennen, deren Einsatzgrundsätze beherrschen und die Angehöri­ gen ihres militärischen Kollektivs daran ausbilden. Darüber hinaus sind sie für die ordnungsgemäße Wartung und Pflege der Bewaffnung und Ausrüstung ihres militärischen Kollektivs verantwortlich. Sie führen ihre Gruppe, Bedienung, Besatzung oder ihren Trupp im Gefecht.
  7. 7. Spezialisten Sie sind mit der Bedienung, Wartung oder Instandsetzung der modernen Militärtechnik, mit der die NVA ausgerüstet ist, in den verschiedenen Waffengattungen, Spezialtrup­ pen oder Diensten betraut. Ihre Funktionen verlangen in der Regel eine speziel le be­ rufliche Vorbildung. l n der NVA erhalten sie die für ih re Verwendung erforderliche militärische und militärtechni­ sche Speziala usbildung. ln der praktischen Tätigkeit müssen sie, abhängig von ih rer Dienststellung, die ihnen anvertraute Kampftechnik und Bewaffnung bedienen bzw. die waffentechnischen, mechanischen, elektrischen, elektronischen und hydrauli­ schen Geräte und Anlagen usw. warten und insta nd set­ zen kön nen. VERHÄLTNIS UNTEROFFIZIER- SOLDAT Zu Beginn des Jahrhunderts bestand ein Verhältnis von 1: 10, wobei der U nteroffizier Ausbilder war. ln den dreißiger Jahren bestand ein Verhältnis von 1 : 6. Von den U nteroffizieren waren 20 bis 25 Prozent Spezialisten. Heute besteht ein Verhältnis von 1: 3. 5
  8. 8. Wodurch zeichnet sich der Unteroffizier derNVA aus? Er zeichnet sich dadurch aus, daß er: e ein überzeugter SoziQiist ist, dessen Handeln bestimmt ist durch die wissenschaftliche Weltanschauung des Marxismus-Leninismus, durch unerschütterliches Ver­ trauen in die Politik der Partei der Arbeiterklasse und des sozialistischen Staates, durch die Oberzeugung von der Siegheftigkeit des Sozialismus; e ein bewußter militärischer Klassenkämpfer ist, der den imperialistischen Feind und seine Söldner aus tiefstem Herzen haßt und der bereit und fähig ist, an der Seite der Sowjetarmee und der anderen sozialistischen Bru­ derarmeen seinen internationalistischen militärischen Klassenauftrag unter allen Bedingungen konsequent zu erfüllen; e seine Unterstellten zu eiserner militärischer Disziplin und Ordnung erzieht, sie gründlich ausbildet, zur best­ möglichen Erfüllung ihrer militärischen Pflichten führt und die ständige Einsatzbereitschaft der ihm anver­ trauten Kampftechnik und Bewaffnung gewährleistet; e ein ausgezeichneter Militärspezialist ist, der über ein hohes Maß an militärischen und militärtechnischen Kenntnissen, Fähigkeiten und Fertigkeiten verfügt und ständig danach strebt, sein Wissen und Können zu ver­ vollkommnen. 6 Das Persönlichkeitsbild des Unteroffiziers der NVA, seine gesamte Dienstdurchführung werden wesentlich von zwei Faktoren bestimmt: e Die meisten Unteroffiziere sind Vorgesetzte, die stän­ dig und unmittelbar mit den Soldaten im militärischen Leben verbunden sind, ihre Liebe zur Waffengattung und zum Militärwesen auf ihre Unterstellten übertra­ gen, die Wehrpflichtigen erziehen und ausbilden und die Freuden und auch die Schwierigkeiten des Wehr­ dienstes unmittelbar mit ihnen teilen. Ihre Aufgabe ist es, sozialistische Soldatenpersönlichkeiten zu erziehen und festgefügte militärische Kampfkollektive zu for� men. e Jeder Unteroffizier der NVA beeinflußt durch sein Ver­ halten und seine Dienstdurchführung, gleich, welche Dienststellung er ausübt, die Einstellung der Soldaten zu ihren Dienstpflichten und ihre Verhaltensweisen. Seine Stellung verlangt von jedem Unteroffizier der NVA, stets Vorbild in der militärischen Pflichterfüllung zu sein. Jeder Unteroffizier der NVA hat zugleich um­ fangreiche Möglichkeiten, wirksamen Einfluß auf die sozialistische Bewußtseinsbildung, das kampfbezogene Denken und Handeln der Soldaten, die militärische Disziplin, Ordnung und Organisiertheit und die Ge­ fechtsbereitschaft der militärischen Kampfkollektive zu nehmen.
  9. 9. Unteroffizier auf Zeit der NVA kann jeder Bürger der DDR im wehrpflichtigen Alter werden, der sich freiwillig ver­ pflichtet, mindestens drei Jahre in der NVA zu dienen. Eine Ausnahme bilden Unteroffiziere auf Zeit in Unteroffi­ ziersverwendungen der maritimen Laufbahn der Volks­ marine. Für diese ist die Verpflichtung für eine mindestens vierjährige Gesamtdienstzeit erforderlich. Unteroffiziere auf Zeit haben wie jeder Wehrpflichtige der NVA die Möglichkeit, sich während des aktiven Dienstes als Berufsunteroffizier oder Berufsoffizier zu bewerben. Was wird vorausgesetzt� Vorausgesetzt wird in der Regel der Abschluß der allge­ meinbildenden polytechnischen Oberschule und einer Be­ rufsausbildung, die der jeweiligen Verwendung entspricht bzw. artverwandt ist, oder der Abschluß der erweiterten Oberschule. Der Bewerber muß sich durch enge Verbun­ denheit zur Arbeiter-und-Bauern-Macht der DDR sowie durch aktive gesellschaftliche Tätigkeit in der Schule, im Betrieb, in der FDJ-Organisation und der GST auszeichnen. Wesentliche Voraussetzungen sind neben der gesundheit­ lichen Tauglichkeit ferner die für die verantwortungsvollen Aufgaben eines Unteroffiziers erforderlichen Charakter­ eigenschaften wie Verantwortungsbewußtsein, Ehrlichkeit, Standhaftigkeit, Achtung vor dem Menschen und Prinzi­ pienfestigkeit. Der Wunsch, in einer bestimmten Teilstreitkraft, Waffen­ gattung, Spezialtruppe oder einem Dienst der NVA einge­ setzt zu werden, kann berücksichtigt werden, wenn die .er­ forderlichen politisch-moralischen, charakterlichen, bil- 8 dungsmäßigen, beruflichen und gesundheitlichen Voraus­ setzungen von dem Bewerber erfüllt sind und der Bedarf der NVA es zuläßt. Alle Teilstreitkräfte, Waffengattungen, Spezialtruppen und Dienste der NVA benötigen Unteroffiziere auf Zeit und bieten vielfältige, interessante Einsatz- und Entwicklungs­ möglichkeiten. Allen Bewerbern wird die Teilnahme an der vormilitäri­ schen Grundausbildung und einer entsprechenden Lauf­ bahnausbildung bei der GST vor ihrem Wehrdienst emp­ fohlen. Wie erfolgt die Verpflichtungf Alle Wehrpflichtigen, die Unteroffiziere auf Zeit werden möchten, geben ihre Verpflichtung bei dem zuständigen Wehrkreiskommando der NVA an ihrem Wohnsitz ab. Das kan� vor oder bei der Musterung geschehen. Die Bewer­ ber werden dann nach Vollendung ihres 18. Lebensjahres zu einem vom Minister für Nationale Verteidigung festge­ legten Termin einberufen. Unteroffiziere auf Zeit der NVA dienen als Unteroffizier/ Maat, Unterfeldwebei/Obermaat, Feldwebel/Meister der NVA. Für Unteroffiziere auf Zeit beginnt das Dienstver­ hältnis mit dem Tag der Bestätigung, Ungediente Reservisten der NVA können auch nach Vollendung des 26. Lebensjahres, auf Grund ihrer frei­ willigen Meldung und Eignung, als Unteroffiziere auf Zeit in den aktiven Wehrdienst übernommen werden.
  10. 10. Wie erfolgt die Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier� Die Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier erfolgt in der Regel in Lehrgängen an einer Unteroffiziersausbildungseinrichtung der NVA (Unteroffiziersausbildungseinrichtungen sind Un­ teroffiziersschulen bzw. spezielle Unteroffiziersausbil­ dungseinheiten). Für einige Verwendungen erfolgt die Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier in der Dienststellung. In der Dienststellung werden zum Beispiel Unteroffiziersschüler für einige Ver­ wendungen im administrativen und rückwärtigen Dienst in den Truppenteilen, Einheiten und Einrichtungen der NVA bei gleichzeitiger Erfüllung der Dienstpflichten ausge­ bildet. Die Unteroffiziersausbildung beginnt n ' ach einer vier­ wöchigen militärischen Grundausbildung. Die Ausbil­ dungszeit beträgt 5 Monate, für Spezialverwendungen 10 Monate. Der Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier geht eine Eignungsprü­ fung voraus. Nach bestandener Eignungsprüfung wird der Bewerber zum Unteroffiziersschüler ernannt. Für ihre spätere Dienststellung erhalten die Unteroffiziers­ schüler eine Ausbildung, in der ihnen die notwendigen politischen, militärischen, militärtechnischen Kenntnisse vermittelt werden, sie sich pädagogisch-methodische Fä­ higkeiten aneignen und ihr physisches Leistungsvermögen gestählt wird. Am Schluß der Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier steht eine Prüfung, nach deren Bestehen der Unteroffi­ ziersschüler zum Unteroffizier ernannt wird. I Stufen der Ausbildung von Unteroffizieren der NVA (vereinfachte Darsl:ellung) Ausbildung zum Unteroffizier an einer Unteroffiziersausbil- dungseinrichtung der NVA • I Praktische Tätigkeil inder Dienststellung praktis�heTätigkeil m der Dienststellung I Weiterbildung im Ausbildungsprofil für Berufsunteroffiziere Versetzung in die Reserve I. PraktischeTätigkeitin einerDienstste ung eines Berufsunteroffiziers 9
  11. 11. Warum Unteroffizier auf Zeit werden?
  12. 12. Uberlegene sozialistische Militärmacht - zuverlässiger Schild des Sozialismus und des Friedens ln unseren Tagen ist sichtbarer denn je: Für den sicheren Schutz des Friedens und des sozialistischen Aufbauwerkes ist die moderne sozialistische Landesverteidigung, auf die sich die Staaten der sozialistischen Gemeinschaft in ihrer Außen-, Sicherheits- und Militärpolitik stützen können, objektiv notwendig für die Gewährleistung günstiger äußerer Bedingungen beim Aufbau des Sozialismus/Kom­ munismus. Dank der zielgerichteten und konsequenten Militärpolitik der KPdSU und der anderen Bruderparteien der sozialisti­ schen Staatengemeinschaft wurde die Leninsche Lehre vom kollektiven bewaffneten Schutz des Sozialismus er­ folgreich in Gestalt des Warschauer Vertrages verwirk­ licht. Von den sozialistischen Bruderländern, mit der So­ wjetunion an der Spitze, im Jahre 1 955 zum Schutze des Sozialismus und des Friedens, gegen die Aggressionspoli­ tik des Imperialismus geschaffen, wurde dieses Militär­ bündnis neuen Typs immer mehr zu einem militärpoliti­ schen Faktor, der entscheidenden Einfluß auf die zuneh­ mende Veränderung des internationalen Kräfteverhältnis­ ses zugunsten des Sozialismus, auf den Verlauf der Klassenauseinandersetzung zwischen Sozialismus und Im­ perialismus ausübt. So konnte der Erste Sekretär des ZK der SED, Genosse Erich Honecker, feststellen, daß auf dem europäischen Kontinent die aggressiven imperialistischen Kreise schon lange nicht mehr schalten und walten können, wie sie wollen, da ihnen die Macht des Sozialismus Zügel anlegt. Trotz zahlreicher Versuche reaktionärer Kreise aller Schot- tierung��. auch auf unserem Kontinent abermals die Waffen sprechen zu lassen, wurden in Europa seit der Zersch,lagung des Hitlerfaschismus alle Anschläge auf den Frieden vereitelt. Länger als ein Vierteljahrhundert konnte den Völkern Europas, trotz wiederheiter Versuche des Imperialismus, das Rad der Geschichte zurückzudre­ hen, der Frieden erhalten werden. Mehr noch: Es wurden günstige Bedingungen für Beziehungen der friedlichen Koexistenz zwischen Staaten unterschiedlicher Gesell­ schaftsordnung, für ein System der europäischen Sicher­ heit geschaffen. Wenn heute die reale Möglichkeit und günstige Bedin­ gungen dafür bestehen, die unvermeidliche Klassenaus­ einandersetzung zwischen der sozialistischen Ordnung und dem imperialistischen System nicht mit den Mitteln des Krieges auszutragen, so liegt die Ursache dafür also ge­ wiß nicht in einem Sinneswandel des Imperialismus. Es wäre Wunderglaube, den Schluß zu ziehen, der Impe­ rialismus könne jemals sein aggressives Wesen ablegen und sei heute weniger gefährlich. Auch wenn sich der Im­ perialismus angesichts der Stärke des Sozialismus ge­ zwungen sieht, seine Politik dem veränderten Kräftever­ hältnis in der Weit anzupassen, so bleibt er doch heim­ tückisch und gefährlich. Aggressiv nach innen und außen, versucht er sein historisches Schicksal hinauszuzögern. Er wird auch nicht davor zurückschrecken, Vereinbarungen, die im Interesse der friedlichen Koexistenz abgeschlossen wurden, zu brechen, wenn er annimmt, seinen menschen­ feindlichen Zielen damit näher zu kommen. An unserem Feindbild gibt es somit nichts zu ändern, weil sich der Feind nicht geändert hat. 11
  13. 13. Die Sowjetarmee ist die Hauptkraft der sozialistischen Militärkoalition. Sie verlügt über mächtige Wallen zum gemeinsamen sicheren Schutz des friedlichen Aufbauwerkes der Völker der sozialistischen Staaten­ gemeinschaft. Unser Bild: Einheiten der operativ-taktisc hen Raketen bei einer Obung. Es ist also weiterhin notwendig, die sozialistische Landes­ verteidigung zu vervollkommnen und unsere militärische Oberlegenheit auszubauen. Die Festig ung und Stärkung der sozialistischen Militär­ koal ition ist eine revolutionäre Aufgabe und internatio­ nalistische Pflicht aller Staaten unseres sozialistischen Ver­ teidigungsbündnisses und aller ih rer Bürger, vor allem der jungen Generation. Für unsere NVA gilt es, die vom V I I I . Pa rteitag der SED gestellte militärische Hauptaufgabe jederzeit und unter a llen Bedingungen zu erfüllen, eingedenk der mahnenden Worte des Genossen Erich Honecker: 1Z .Die zuverlässige militärische Absicherung des siegreichen Aufbaus des Sozialismus erfordert von uns, in der politi­ schen und militärischen Wachsamkeit nicht nachzulassen, den Gegner ununterbrochen im Visier zu behalten und al les zu unternehmen, um den NATO- Block an einer Aggression zu hindern: Zur Erfüllung ihres militärischen Klassenauftrages braucht unsere NVA auch in Zukunft klassenbewußte junge Men­ schen, die bereit sind, als U nteroffiziere auf Zeit ihre Kraft für die weitere militärische Stärkung des Sozialismus ein­ zusetzen - im eigenen und im gesel lschaftlichen I nteresse. Das moderne Militärwesen meistern Die militärische Macht der sozialistischen Staatengemein­ schaft ist nur in dem Maße sicherer Schutz und Schild des Sozial ismus, wie die Verei nten Streitkräfte jederzeit ge­ fechtsbereit sind. Nur wenn die Kampfkraft und Gefechts­ bereitschaft der ' Armeen des Warschauer Vertrages als moderne sozialistische Koalitionsarmeen a ufdem Nivea u gehalten werden, das erforderlich ist, um jederzeit militä­ risch überlegen zu sein, jederzeit besser auf einen Krieg vorbereitet zu sein als der Aggressor, können sie ih ren - internationalistischen militärischen Klassena uftr€1g gemein: sam erfolgreich erfül len. I m Interesse der militärischen Oberlegenheit der Verein­ ten Streitkräfte über die imperia listischen Aggressions­ a rmeen werden die Ka mpfkraft und Gefechtsbereitschaft der sozia listischen Bruderarmeen auf einem hohen Niveau geha lten. Dazu gehören sowoh l ihre zielgerichtete klas­ sen mäßige Erziehung, eine effektive Gefechtsa usbildung
  14. 14. Stete Fürsorge der Parteiführung umgibt die Nationale Volksarmee. Sie erwies sich erneut während des Truppenbesuches des Ersten Sekre­ tärs des ZK der SED, Erich Honecker, hier in Begleitung des Ministers für Nationale Verteidigung, Armeegeneral HoHmann, im Januar 1972. als auch die fortschreitende Ausstattung mit .verbesserter und neuer Militärtechnik. Trotz aller gewaltigen technischen Fortschritte im sozialisti­ schen Militärwesen ist und bleibt letztlich der Mensch, der die moderne Militärtechnik bedient, einsetzt und meistert, die entscheidende Kraft unserer Landes.verteidigung. Ge­ rade wegen des· heute erreichten hohen Standes der Technisierung der Armee sind nicht in erster Linie die tech­ nischen Kampfmittel, sondern die politisch bewußten, körperlich gestählten und militärisch g ut ausgebildeten Soldaten ausschlaggebend für die Kampfkraft der militä­ rischen Kol lektive. Sie a llein sind in der Lage, die aus- gezeich neten Gefechtseigenschaften ihrer Waffen .vol l zur Wirkung zu bringen und den militärischen Klassena uftrag zu jeder Stunde ehrenvol l zu erfüllen. Deshalb forderte der VIII. Parteitag der SED: "Die Er­ höh ung der Kampfkraft und Gefechtsbereitschaft der Na­ tionalen Volksarmee verlangt klassenbewußte Kämpfer, die auf der Grundlage der marxistisch- leninistischen Theo­ rie die sozialistische Militärwissenschaft meistern, die mo­ dernen Füh rungsmittel, Bewaffnung und Technik beherr­ schen." Diese Aufgabe kann ohne einen starken Stamm qua lifi­ zierter Unteroffizierskader nicht erfül lt werden, denn von der Qualität, dem Kampfgeist und dem Ausbildungssta nd der Unteroffiziere, besonders aber von ihren militärischen und erzieherischen Fähigkeiten, werden Kampfkraft und Gefechtsbereitschaft der Nationalen Volksarmee entschei­ dend beeinflußt. Die Verantwortung der Unteroffiziere Die U nteroffiziere sind es, denen als unmittelbare Vorge­ setzte .von jungen Weh rpflichtigen die Erziehung und Aus­ bildung sozialistischer Soldatenpersönlichkeiten anver­ traut ist, die den Sinn des Soldatseins in unserem sozia­ listischen Staat begriffen haben und zu .verwirklichen wis­ sen. U nteroffiziere der NVA sind es, die kampfstarke so­ zialistische militärische Kampfkol lektive formen. Sie sind es, die in Spezialistendienststeilungen und Sicher­ stellungsfunktionen die moderne Bewaffnung und Kampf­ technik bedienen, warten und instand halten bzw. die Ein­ satz- und Gefechtsbereitschaft der leistungsfähigen Waf- 13
  15. 15. fen-, Führungs- und Sicherstellungssysteme der NVA unter allen Bedingungen gewährleisten helfen. ln Führungsfunktionen oder Spezialistendienststellungen, in den Einheiten, in Werkstätten und Parks, in den Zen­ tren der Nachrichtenverbindungen, an den Flugzeugen oder auf den Schiffen, in den Lagern und auf den Obungs­ plätzen sorgen sie dafür, daß die Nationale Volksarmee jederzeit gefechtsbereit ist und ihre Aufgaben Schulter an Schulter mit der Sowjetarmee und im engen Waffenbünd­ nis mit den anderen Armeen der sozialistischen Militär­ koalition erfüllen kann. UnsereNationale Volksarmee benötigt deshalb auch in Zu­ kunft in allen Teilstreitkräften, Waffengattungen, Spezial­ truppen und Diensten Unteroffiziere, die jederzeit und un­ ter allen Bedingungen in der Lage sind, die aus den revo­ lutionären Veränderungen im sozialistischen Militärwesen resultierenden neuen wissenschaftlichen und technischen Erkenntnisse und die sich daraus ergebenden wachsen­ den politisch-moralischen, militärischen und physischen Anforderungen an den Unteroffizier der NVA zu meistern. Folgende Beispiele sollen das verdeutlichen: Ein mot. Schützengruppenführer der NVA ist Vorgesetzter und Führer eines modern bewaffneten und mit hochlei- 14 stungsfähiger Militärtechnik ausgerüsteten militärischen Kampfkollektivs. Er trägt die Verantwortung für die Erziehung und Ausbil­ dung seiner Soldaten und für die Einsatzbereitschaft der ihnen anvertrauten modernen Kampftechnik und Bewaff­ nung. Er muß die Waffen und technischen Kampfmittel sei­ ner Gruppe bedienen können und deren Einsatzprinzipien beherrschen und fähig sein, seine Gruppe in allen Ge­ fechtsarten und Gefechtslagen zu führen. Er muß die Ein­ satzmöglichkeiten eines mot. Schützenzuges kennen sowie weitgehend selbständig handeln können. Von einem Lenkschützen für Panzerabwehrlenkraketenwird hohes militärisches Können verlangt. Er ist ein Spezialist, der das moderne Startfahrzeug und die Waffe entspre­ chend ihren Einsatzgrundsätzen sowie die Feuerleitung der Panzerabwehrlenkrakete im Zusammenwirken mit an­ deren Panzerabwehrmitteln beherrschen muß. Er bedient die Elemente der Rechenautomatik des Gerätes, lenkt die Rakete mit Hilfe eines Lenkpultes, hat das Lenktraining mit dem Kraftfahrer im Interesse der gegenseitigen Ersetz­ barkeit durchzuführen und muß selbst in der Lage sein, das Gefechtsfahrzeug zu fahren, zu warten und Hemmun­ gen am Fahrzeug zu beseitigen.
  16. 16. Die mot. Schützeneinheiten der NVA sind vo/lmotorisiert w;d mit leistungs­ fähigen WaHen und technischen Kampfmitteln ausgerüstet. Ihr wirkungsvoller Einsatz erfordert militärische Meisterschaft. Die Panzerabwehrlenkrakete der NVA ist ein Beispiel für die ständige Vervo/1- kommnung der Bewaff- nung und die wachsenden Anforderungen an ihre Bedienung. Um solche Unteroffizierspersönlichkeiten der NVA auszu­ bilden, ist verständlicherweise nicht nur eine gediegene Ausbildung, sondern auch ein bestimmter Aufwand an Zeit erforderlich. Alle Dienststellungen der NVA, die mit Unteroffizieren auf Zeit besetzt sind, sind Dienststellungen, für die eine gründlichere und umfangreichere Ausbildung notwendig ist, als das in 18 Monaten Grundwehrdienst möglich wäre. Andererseits ist die Besetzung solcher Dienststellungen mit Berufsunteroffizieren nicht zweck­ mäßig. Hinzu kommt, daß ein häufiger Wechsel von Aus­ bildern und Militärspezialisten in Unteroffiziersdienststei­ lungen sich in nicht vertretbarem Maße ungünstig auf die notwendige ständige Gefechtsbereitschaft der NVA aus­ wirken würde. Ohne Zweifel ist eine dreijährige Mindestdienstzeit für Unteroffiziere auf Zeit notwendig, um das Militärhandwerk meistern zu lernen, um· gute Ausbilder und Führer militä­ rischer Kampfkollektive bzw. fähige Militärspezialisten zu werden, die in der Lage sind, die ihnen übertragenen mili­ tärischen Aufgaben jederzeit und unter allen Bedingun­ gen selbständig zu erfüllen. Das sind objektive Erforder­ nisse, denen wir auch in Zukunft gerecht werden müssen. Die Unteroffiziere auf Zeit der NVA leisten einen notwen­ digen und bedeutenden gesellschaftlichen Beitrag zur Stärkung und Vervollkommnung der sozialistischen Lan­ desverteidigung. Mit und durch ihren verantwortungsvollen Dienst, der von unserer sozialistischen Gesellschaft hoch geschätzt und gewürdigt wird, bestimmen die Unteroffi­ ziere auf Zeit als Ausbilder und Militärspezialisten das Profil und die Kampfkraft der NVA entscheidend mit. 15
  17. 17. U nser Gesprächspartner über die Erziehung und Ausbildung künftiger U nteroffiziere der NVA ist Oberst Scheiblich, Kommandeur der U nteroffiziersschule "Rudolf Egelhofer". Oberst Scheiblieh ist 42 Jahre alt. Er hat die sowjetische Mi litärakademie ,.M . W. Frunse" und die Akademie des Genera lstabes der sowjeti­ schen Streitkräfte a bsolviert. Zu seinem mil itä­ rischen Dienstgrad führt er den akademischen Grad eines Diplomm ilitärwissenschaftlers. AUSBILDUN 1 .Genosse Oberst, halten Sie den Dienst als Unteroffizier auf Zeit in der NVA für eine attraktive gesellschaftliche Aufgabef• Ja, unbedingt, und das aus vielen Gründen. Zum Beispiel a us dem Grund, daß diese Aufgabe der Ver­ antwortungsfreudigkeit und dem Ehrgeiz junger Menschen große Entfaltungsmög lichkeiten bietet. Es ist doch so: Der U nteroffizier ist zumeist unmittelbarer Vorgesetzter nahezu gleichaltriger Soldaten.. Ist es nicht eine begeisternde Aufgabe, aus diesen jungen Soldaten, gemei nsam mit ihnen und als ihr Vorgesetzter, ein sozia­ listisches Kampfkollektiv zu formen, in dem wah re Solda­ tenkameradschaft herrscht, das vereint durch dick und d ünn de� mil itärischen Dienstes geht und i n der Lage ist, jeden Auftrag zum Schutz des Sozialismus zu erfüllen? Welcher junge Mann wünschte sich nicht, mit der moder­ nen Technik unserer sozialistischen Armee auf du und d u z u stehen, sich unter komplizierten, gefechtsnahen Bedin­ gungen als ihr Herr und Meister zu erweisen und sein ganzes Wissen und Können in der Ausbildung an sei ne Soldaten weiterzuvermitteln? Die Einheit von politischem Erzieher und militärischem Fachmann - das ist das Leitbild des U nteroffiziers, den wir an u nserer Schule heranbilden.
  18. 18. G AUF HOHEM N IVEAU 2 .Genosse Oberst, sind die Unteroffiziersschü­ ler nach ihrer Ausbildung und nach der Ab­ schlußprüfung fertige Unteroffizieret• Aufgabe der Unteroffiziersschule ist es, die Schüler mit dem theoretischen Wissen und den praktischen Fertigkei­ ten auszurüsten, die sie benötigen, um ihre Laufbahn als Unteroffiziere zu beginnen. Ich kann versicher�. daß sich das Stamm- und Lehrpersonal unserer Schule bei der Lö­ sung dieser Aufgabe alle erdenkliche Mühe gibt. Aber ich möchte auch betonen, daß wir die Schüler gewis­ sermaßen für ihren Start als Unteroffiziere vorbereiten; denn praktische Erfahrungen, die bekanntlich für den Er­ zieher und Ausbilder von großer Bedeutung sind, können sie erst im Truppendienst sammeln. Nach Abschluß der Unteroffiziersschule werden die jungen Unteroffiziere in die Truppe versetzt. Dort werden sie ohne Ausnahme mit verantwortlichen Funktionen betraut. Dort helfen ihnen auch ihre Vorgesetzten, die Zugführer und Kompaniechefs, damit ihnen nicht nur die ersten Schritte in der Praxis leichterfallen. Sie helfen den jun­ gen Unteroffizieren während ihrer gesamten Dienstzeit, sich zu erfahrenen Erziehern zu entwickeln, die an der Spitze der Kampfkollektive ihren Mann stehen. 3 .Genosse Oberst, welche Ratschläge geben Sie einem jungen Mann, der sich entschlossen hat, Unteroffizier der NVA zu werdent• Die Anforderungen an unserer Schule sind hoch, die Aus­ bildungszeit ist relativ kurz, das Programm konzentriert und intensiv. Unter diesen Bedingungen haben wir mit den Schülern die besten Erfahrungen gemacht, die bereits die vormilitärische Ausbildung der GST hinter sich haben. Sie dringen leichter und gründlicher in die vielfältige Aus­ bildungsproblematik ein, gewöhnen sich schneller an die Besonderheiten des militärischen Lebens und schli�ßen bei den Prüfunge·n in der Regel mit guten Ergebnissen ab. Also: Früh übe sich, wer ein Meister werden will! Darüber hinaus möchte ich allen zukünftigen Unteroffizieren empfehlen: Stählen Sie Ihren Körper im Sport, härten Sie sich ab, bereiten Sie sich auf physische Belastungen vor! Als Unteroffizier können Sie Ihrem Kollektiv nur Vorbild sein, wenn Sie körperlich fit sind, wenn Sie jede Obung selbst vormachen können. Erweitern Sie Ihre naturwissen­ schaftlichen und technischen Kenntnisse! Unsere Armee ist mit moderner Technik a1:1sgerüstet, die Sie leichter und präziser beherrschen lernen,· wenn Sie ausreichende Vor­ kenntnisse besitzen. Halten. Sie Ihre russischen Sprach­ kenntnisse frisch! Für den Unteroffizier sind Grundkennt­ nisse in der Sprache unserer Waffenbrüder unedäßlich.
  19. 19. Weckpfiff des UvD. Die Hände werfen die Zudecke zurück. Nur wenige Minu� ten später steht die ganze Kompanie im Trainingsanzug auf der Betonstraße. Einer von ihnen, ein U nteroffiziers­ schüler (bestens vorbereitet, sogar mit Handzettel, was ein hartes 20- Minuten-Programm verspricht), kom ­ mandiert : .Zum Frühsport- i m Lauf­ schritt - morsch I " Interval ltraining bei den einen, 3000-m-Lauf bei den anderen. Kraftkomplex, Klimmziehen bei den nächsten. Und siehe da, die Lücke, die die Nacht ließ, ist gefül lt: mit Klimmzügen beim Frühsport, mit Brötchen, Butter, Wurst, Marmelade und Ei beim Frühstück. Jetzt sind sie hellwach, die künftigen U nteroffi­ ziere, beim Kompanieappell hinter dem zweistöckigen Neubaublock. Dienstausgabe für heute. Und Kon­ trolle. Diesmal ist das Lederzeug d ran, und der Hauptfeldwebel zeigt sich wieder mal unerbittlich gegen die kleinste Schludrigkeit. Endlich: Abrücken zum Dienst . . . I 19
  20. 20. "Gruppe hört auf mein Kommando !H Sechsmal in dieser Ausbildungsstunde tritt ein anderer Unteroffi­ ziersschüler vor die Front und handelt in der Funk­ tion, auf die er sich vorbereitet- als Führer einer mot. Schützengruppe. Das Thema der Ausbildung sind Wendungen auf der Stelle und in der Bewegung mit Waffe. Es ist nicht schwer,dieWendungen auszuführen als einer unter vielen. Aber schon das Vormachen, allein vor der Front der Gruppe, bedeutet für manchen eine Oberwindung. Und dann die laute, exakte Kommandosprache, ohne "mit den Händen zu reden", in Grundstel­ lung stehend, zu kommandieren. Und dabei jeden Fehler zu erkennen, den einzelnen wie die Gruppe knapp und treffsicher zu korrigieren - zu fordern . . . Feldwebel Grabosch, der Ausbilder: .,Wie hat Unteroffiziersschüler Peters die Gruppe geführt?" Drei, vier linke Arme aus der Gruppe heben sich zur Meldung in die Waagerechte. .,Fehler; Kommandosprache - keine Pausen zwischen Ankündigungs- und Ausführungskommando." Der nächste! "Fehler: Er hätte ,Ganze Abteilung - kehrt!' befehlen müssen. Die Gruppe steht mit Blickrichtung Sonne." Sie sind hart und sachlich in der Kritik untereinander. Sie wis­ sen, daß sie nur so gute Ausbilder werden. 20
  21. 21. Batteriechef Oberleutnant Heß meldet dem Lehroffizier Bereit­ schaft für die Oberprüfung in der Schutznorm 8 : in vorgegebener Zeit Schutzmaske und vollstän­ dige Schutzbekleidung anlegen. Wie viele Stunden eisernen Troinings, wieviel per­ sönliche Leistung stehen hinter diesen Worten? Letzte Hinweise: .,Auf keinen Fall vorher einen Schluck aus der Feldflasche! Denken Sie doron­ immer den Rücken zur Windrichtung . . ."Es geht los. ln die zweite Runde des Laufschritts hinein {die Schüler in voller Felddienstuniform, mit Stahlhelm und Waffe) erfolgt das Kommando: .,Gas!", knacken die Stoppuhren der Offiziere. Der Lehroffizier unterscheidet eingespielte von unsicheren Bewegungen, registriert gegenseitige Hilfe {die erlaubt ist), und er hört auch das Flot- ....tern der Atemventile, das Keuchen unter den Masken. Er kann - Blick auf die Stoppuhr- den Genossen seine Hochachtung nicht versagen. Bei 2:50 löst sich der erste von Kopf bis Fuß in Schutz­ bekleidung gehüllte Unteroffiziersschüler aus der Formation,tritt vor und meldet unter der Maske sein .Fertig! " . Der zweite folgt, dann ganze Gruppen. Noch 20 Sekunden für Note 1! Nur drei schaffen "lediglich" ein Gut. Aber insgesamt: "Ein ausge­ zeichnetes Ergebnis für die Batterie", schätzt Ob�rstleutnont Kopp ein, bevor die Schüler wie­ defabmarschieren, einer anderen Ausbildung entgegen.
  22. 22. Unterleutnant Hänsel und die Unteroffiziers­ schüler der Einheit Schmidt machen sich mit der Strategie und Taktik der Sozialistischen Ein­ heitspartei Deutschlands, mit aktuellen politischen, wirtschaftlichen und militär­ politischen Problemen der gesellschaft­ lichen Entwicklung vertraut. Die Diskussion ist offen, porteilich und proxisverbunden. Fragen des täglichen Dienstes, Probleme der Ausbildung, der Gefechtsbereitschaft und der Führung des sozialistischen Wettbewerbs im Kollektiv stehen dabei mit zur Debatte. Derartige Gespräche fördern das aktive, selbständige Denken der Unteroffiziers­ schüler. ln der politischen Schulung und in politischen Gesprächen entwickeln die Unteroffiziersschüler ihr politisches Wis­ sen und ihre methodischen Fertigkeiten für die vertrauensvolle politische Arbeit, die sie später regelmäßig mit ihren Unterstellten durchführen werden.
  23. 23. Die U nteroffiziere haben das Wissen überprüft: ,.Ziel der Schulübung?" - .Ausbilden im Schießen bei Nacht auf unbewegliche Ziele. " - ,.Art der Ziele?"­ ,.Ziel 1: MG-Scheibe mit Mündungsfeuer­ imitation; Ziel 2.: laufender Schütze als Silhouette. "- Entfernung . . . Patronen . . . Anschlag . . . Bedingungen .. .? - .,Aufsitzen I" - Die Kolonne verläßt die Kaserne. 40 Minuten gefechtsmäßige Fah rt zum Schießplatz. Absitzen! Munition zum Bunker! Schießen auf 10 Bah nen. Läufe durchziehen! Die Dämmerung hat sich zur Dunkel­ heit gesenkt. Der leitende des Schießens verliest den Schießbefehl. letzte Hinweise: ,.. . . und denken Sie an unsere Wettbewerbsverpflichtungen!" Munitionsausgabe beim Blinken der Taschenlampen. Magazine werden ge­ füllt. ,.Zur Feuerlinie - morsch!" Grün schimmern die Punkte der Nachtvisiere a uf den Waffen. Die ersten Schüsse . . . Drei Stunden später: Stabsfeldwebel Flinker zieht die Bi lanz in der Schießkladde. 42 haben die Note geschossen, 8 die 2, und nur 2 die 3 - das ist seh r gut für die Kompanie. Wieder ist eines der Wettbewerbsziele erreicht. Rückfahrt in die Sch ule. Der UvD (schon mit einem Bl ick auf den morgigen Dienstplan) resümiert: ein Tag, an dem wir vorangekommen sind. Ein weiterer Sch ritt zum Ziel ist getan, zum Ziel: U nter­ offizier. Ein Dienstgrad? Gewiß ! Aber U nteroffizier werden und sein, sch ließt auch hohe Forderungen an eine junge Erzieherpersönl ichkeit ein, ein hohes Maß an pol itischem und militärischem Wissen und Können. 23
  24. 24. Perspektive: Mot. Schützengruppenführer Im Kompanieflur, gleich neben dem Tisch des UvD, hängt eine Obersicht, an der jeder Unteroffiziersschüler ablesen kann, welche Leistungen er in den einzelne - n Ausbildungs­ fächern erreicht hat und welchen Platz er im sozialisti ­ schen Wettbewerb belegt. Bei Peter Michels stellt sich das so dar: Im ersten Ausbildungsmonat wurde er der Viert­ beste der Kompanie, im zweiten rutschte er a uf die sie­ bente Stelle ab. - .,Da hatte ich im Sport eine kleine Hänge und hab' mal die Schutznorm verpatzt." -Im dritten Monat jedoch schaffte er mit einem leistungsdurchschnitt von 1,34 den hart umkämpften ersten Platz. Peter Michels ist FDJ-Sekretär seines Zuges und findet überdies noch die Zeit, sich in der Singegruppe und beim J udotrain ing zu betätigen. .,Mein Vater, der seit 1928 Pa rteimitglied ist und mich zum Komm unisten erzogen hat, sagte immer: J unge, was du auch im leben beginnst, führe es gründ lich zu Ende und sei mit dem Herzen dabei! Das ist mein Wah lspruch", erklärte der künftige mot. Schützeng ruppenführer. Perspektive: Panzerkommandant Zum erstenmal Sonderurlaub für den künftigen Panzer­ kommandanten. Wofür? Bestleistung in der Panzersch ieß­ ausbildung, einem der Hauptausbi ldungsfächer. Theore­ tisch steht Klaus Dutschke auf .,seh r g ut", und nun hat er sich beim letzten Schießen auch in der Praxis bestätigt - Volltreffer mit der ersten Granate ! Klaus Dutschke hat eine Laufbahnausbildung als mot. Sch ütze bei der GST h i nter sich. Er meint, das za hlt sich jetzt in jeder Bezieh ung aus. Zum Beispiel hat er bisher noch keine Obung mit Handfeuerwaffen unter der Bestnote geschossen. O h ne Zweifel ein Beweis dafür, daß er recht hat. M it Wärme und Hochachtung spricht der Unteroffiziers­ sch üler von seinen unmittelbaren Vorgesetzten, den Unter­ feldwebeln Blechsch midt und Rössler. Was imponiert ihm an den beiden vor allem? Ihr umfassendes Wissen und wie sie es an den Mann bringen; daß sie hart fordern und zugleich helfen, die Forderungen zu erfül len. .,Meine Vor­ bilder für später", bekennt der Panzerkom mandant von morgen.
  25. 25. Ausbildung von Militärspezialisten Sie drücken wieder die Schulbank, sch reiben Formeln und Merksätze in die Hefte, plagen sich mit Klausura rbeiten a b, werden zur Tafel gerufen. Das Studium politischer, militä ri­ scher sowie naturwissenschaftlich-technischer Probleme ist ihre wichtigste Aufgabe. Sie, das sind die Genossen mit dem Balken in der Farbe ihrer Waffengattung a uf den Schulterstücken, die Schüler der Technischen Unteroffiziers­ sch ule ,.Erich Habersaath". Das Gebäude unterscheidet sich in nichts von einem normalen Kasernenba u. Lange Flure mit vielen Türen, hohe Fenster und breite steinerne Treppenaufgä nge; und doch birgt es meh r als Soldaten­ stuben, Dienstzimmer und Waffenkammern. Die Besch rif­ tungen an den hell gestrichenen Türen verraten es. ,.Lehr­ klasse Optik", "Artillerieklasse", ,.Panzerkabinett" steht a uf den Schildern. Diese und viele andere Räum lichkeiten sind die Klassenzimmer der künftigen waffentechnischen U nteroffiziere. Das Pa nzerkabinett war uns mit den viel­ sagenden Worten •. . . dort steht ein Tankett" offeriert worden. Leutnant Bamberg, Fachlehrer und Zugfüh rer der Panzer­ warte, unterwies gerade einige Unteroffiziersschüler zum Thema "Motoranlage und Kraftübertrag ung". Sie stehen mit ihren Notizblöcken a n einem technisch sezierten mittleren Panzer, dessen Inneneinrichtung bis ins letzte Detail sicht­ bar und zugäng lich ist. Nicht ein Sch räubchen fehlt, a l les ist funktionstüchtig. N u r, daß die Besatzung gewisser­ maßen im Freien sitzt, weil der g rößte Teil der Bordwände entfernt wurde. Keine technische Zeichn ung, kein noch so g uter Aufriß können ein solches Lehrmittel ersetzen. 26 Von bewährten, erfahrenen Lehroffizieren ausgebildet, erwirbt der Unteroffiziersschüler das politische, militärische und technische Rüstzeug, um als Ausbilder oder Spezialist in der NVA seine Aufgaben erfolgreich erfüllen zu können. Eine solide Schul- und Facharbeiter­ ausbildung sind dafür wichtige Vorbedingungen.
  26. 26. U nteroffiziersschüler Pflügner schwingt sich i n den Fahrer­ sitz, bedient die Lenkknüppel und beobachtet dabei die Beweg ung der Gestänge. Er wird assistiert von den U nter­ offizierssch ülern Graw, Hanisch und Hebestreit. Nichts ver­ birgt sich den Schülern, die Funktion der Mechanismen läßt sich ei nwa ndfrei beobachten. So macht Lernen Spaß - sel bst probieren kön nen, a nfassen dürfen, da festigt sich die Theorie, da ist man a uf den Werkstattd ienst vor­ bereitet. Kei ne Fachrichtung verzichtet a uf diese U nter­ richtsmethode. ln der Leh rklasse für Arti l lerietechnik befi ndet sich ein Schn ittmodell der 1 22- m m - Ha ubitze. Gesch ützmei ster in spe sitzen über einer Kurza rbeit. Gesch ütre sind Wä rme­ kraftmasch i nen, also spielen Physik und M athemati k jetzt eine Rolle . . . Die Zeit ist um, Abgabe ! Nun rückt die Haubitze i n den Mittel punkt des Geschehens. N U nteroffiziersschüler Slavik, erlä utern Sie den a l lgemeinen Aufbau des Gesch ützes !" Jürgen Slavik n i m mt den Zeigestock und beginnt : " Erstens das Roh r, zweitens Roh rwiege mit Roh rbremse, drittens . . ." 14 Hauptteile sind es, dann ihre U nterg ruppen, die Zweck­ besti mm ung. Der Zeigestock fäh rt h i n und her . . . "Verwa ndte" der Gesch ützmeister sind die Feuerwerker. Ihr Hei ligtum ist das M u nitionskabinett Granaten und Zünder a l ler Art - es g i bt allein ein Dutzend Gefechts­ granaten zu unterscheiden, 50 verschiedene Zünder - zer­ legbar, im Schn itt, als FunktionsmodelL Lenkraketen ver­ vollstä ndigen das Sorti ment. Die Männer mit dem F a uf dem Dienstla ufbahnabzeichen m üssen den Verwendungs­ zweck, die Wi rkung, die spezielle Kennzeichn ung so­ wie die Entschärfung im Schlaf beherrschen. Mehr noch, die Physik der Raketentech nik, Sprengstoffku nde, die La ­ gerung und der Tra nsport von Mun ition a l ler Art fa llen in den Arbeitsbereich des Feuerwerkers. Sie tragen im Frie­ den die g leiche große Verantwortung wie im Kriege. Sprengstoff bleibt a l lzeit Sprengstoff ! Wenn der Ruf " Feuerwerker!" ertönt, dann heißt es für sie, 'ran a n die Gefa h r. Unteroffizierssch üler Wolfgang Ka m mer und sei ne Genossen wissen, daß sie eine verantwortungsvolle Auf­ gabe übernehmen. Meister der Militärtechnik werden Ist es aber von Neunzeh njährigen nicht zuviel verlangt, Spezialist für die Insta ndsetzung von Arti lleriesystemen, von Nachrichten m itteln, technischer Pionier oder Fl ugzeug­ mechaniker zu sei n und für kom plizierte Ka m pftech nik große Verantwortung zu tragen ? Gewi ß, es ist nicht leicht, als Unteroffizier und Spezia l ist mit jungen Jahren i m täglichen Dienst i m mer wieder a ufs neue zu bestehen . Draußen beg innt das Lernen noch einmal. Ta usend Ei ndrücke stürzen dann a uf den frisch ge­ b�ckenen Unteroffizier ein, Schwierigkeiten und unbe­ ka n nte Probleme treten a uf. ln i m mer kürzeren Zeitabstä n­ den wird die Ka m pftech nik erneuert, kompl iziertere Typen treffen ein. Der waffentech nische U nteroffizier muß sie aus dem Stegreif kennen. Verantwortungsbewußtes Handeln steht für alle Waffentech niker i m Vordergrund. Ihre oft­ mals schwere Arbeit, ob mit der Lupe, wie bei m Optik­ meister, oder mit dem Kreuzsch lüssel in der Kfz-Werkstatt, verlangt ei nen festen Klassensta ndpunkt und m i litä risches Können. 27
  27. 27. Mach mit im Unteroffiziersbewerberkollektiv Die Teilnahme an der Arbeit eines Unteroffiziersbewerberkollektivs gewährt interessierten lugendliehen Einblick in die Ausrüstung und Ausbildung der NVA sowie in die Aufgaben ihrer Unteroffiziere. 28 Al le wehrpflichtigen J ugendlichen unserer Republik, die sich mit den Anforderungen an den Dienst als U nteroffi ­ zier der NVA rechtzeitig vertraut machen möchten, haben die Möglichkeit, para llel zur Teil nahme an der OST-Aus­ bildung, in U nteroffiziersbewerberkol lektiven mitzua rbei­ ten, die unter Anleitung der Wehrkreiskommandos und mit U nterstützung von Truppenteilen der NVA in Großbe­ trieben und in den Kreisen tätig sind. Jugendliche, die sich für den Dienst als U nteroffizier auf Zeit der NVA interessieren, sol lten mindestens ein Jahr vor ih rer Einberufung in einem solchen Kol lektiv mitarbeiten. Für die Gestaltung der Zusammenkünfte kann jeder Teil­ nehmer Vorschläge unterbreiten und schöpferisch an ihrer Verwirklichung . teilhaben. Das Ziel besteht darin, rea le Vorstellungen über den Wehrdienst und die Aufgaben von U nteroffizieren a uf Zeit der NVA zu erhalten. Dazu dienen Aussprachen, Foren, Zusammenkünfte mit Re­ servisten, Exkursionen in NVA-Truppenteile, Besuche von militä rpolitischen Kabinetten, des Armeem useums sowie militärischer Ausstellungen, Filmveranstaltungen, Sport­ wettkämpfe usw. Außerdem bieten die Publikationen der NVA allen interessierten J ugendlichen reichha ltige I nfor­ mationen über das Leben in der NVA. speziel l a uch über den Dienst als U nteroffizier. Die Wochenzeitung .,Volks­ armee", das Soldatenmagazin .,Armee-Rundschau", die Zeitung ..Sport und Technik", die Sch riftenreihe ..NVA in Wort und Bild" u. a. informieren vielseitig darüber.
  28. 28. Dienstgrad und Beförderung Unteroffiziere auf Zeit können bei einer d rei- bzw. vierjäh­ rigen Verpflichtung zum Unterfeldwebei/Obermaat, bei einer Verpflichtung für eine sechsjährige Gesa mtdienstzeit bis zum Dienstgrad Feldwebel/Meister befördert werden. Eine Obernah me in das Dienstverhältnis des Berufsunter­ offiziers, die eine Verpflichtung für eine mindestens 10jäh­ rige Gesamtdienstzeit voraUssetzt, gibt die Möglichkeit der Beförderung bis zurri Dienstgrad Oberfeldwebel bzw. zum Stabsfeldwebel. Mindestdienstzeiten für die Ernennung bzw. Beförderung Nach abgeschlosse- ner Unteroffiziers- Nach 18monatiger Gesamtdienstzeit Noch dreijähriger Gesamtdienstzeit ausbildung • • • vom vom vom Unteroffiziers - Unteroffizier/Maat UnteroffizierIMaat: schüler (mit Oienststellu� ab Unterfeldwebell Feldwebel/Meister) Obermaat • • • zum zum zum Unteroffizier/ UnterfeldwebelI Feldwebel / Maat Obermaat Meister Bei ausgezeichneten und überd urchschnittlichen Leistun­ gen ist eine vorzeitige Beförderung im Dienstgrad möglich. Urlaub U nteroffiziere auf Zeit erhalten Erholungsurlaub vom Zeit­ punkt der Bestätigung an wie folgt : 31 32 30 Tage Tage Tage 24 25 26 Tage Tage Tage � . . 1.Dienstjahr 2.01ens�jahr 3.DJenstJahr 4.01enst)ahr 5.0JenslJahr 6.DienstJahr An Wochenenden (Sa./So.) können U nteroffiziere auf Zeit, die ihre Dienstpflichten vorbildlich erfüllen, unter Berück­ sichtigung der täglichen Gefechtsei nteil ung, Kurzurlaub erhalten, der nicht auf den Erholungsurlaub angerech net wird. Ausgang U nteroffizieren auf Zeit der NVA kann unter Berücksichti ­ gung der Gefechtsei nteil ung täg lich nach Dienst Ausgang bis zum Wecken gewährt werden.
  29. 29. Finanzielle Versorgung Die finanziellen Verg ütungen für die Angehörigen der Nationalen Volksarmee, so auch für die Unteroffiziere a uf Zeit, regeln die Bestim mungen über die finanzielle Ver­ sorgung der NVA - Besoldungsordnung der NVA -. Danach erhalten U nteroffiziere der NVA, die als U nter­ offizier a uf Zeit dienen, monatliche finanzielle Vergütun­ gen entsprechend dem erreichten Dienstgrad (Unteroffi ­ zierIMaat, Unterfeldwebel/Obermaat, Feldwebel/Meister) sowie der Dienststellung, die sie ausüben (d. h. Dieost­ stell ungsvergütungen entsprechend der jeweil igen Ver­ wendung). Die monatlichen Bruttovergütungen für U nteroffiziere set­ zen sich also zusammen aus der Verg ütung für den erreich­ ten Dienstgrad und der Dienststellungsvergütung. Ein mot. Schützengruppenfüh rer der NVA mit dem Dienstgrad Un­ teroffizier erhält beispielsweise eine monatliche Brutto­ verg ütung von 575 Mark. Außerdem können an Unteroffiziere auf Zeit zu den monatlichen Dienstbezügen a uch Zulagen, Erschwernis­ zuschläge, Wohnungsgeld und U nterhaltszuschüsse ge­ zahlt werden, wenn die dafür erforderlichen Bedi ngungen erfüllt sind. Zudem ist al len U nteroffizieren auf Zeit wäh­ rend ihres aktiven Weh rdienstes entsprechend der Ver­ sorgungsordnung der NVA ein umfassender Versiche­ rungssch utz gewährleistet. Zulagen werden für besti mmte Dienststellungen a uf G rund besonderer Bedingungen bei der Ausübung des Dienstes gezahlt. Für besondere physische und psychische Belastun­ gen bei der Diensta usübung kommen Erschwerniszu­ sch läge in Anwendung. So erhalten z. B. Panzerbesatzun­ gen ei nen monatlichen Zuschlag von 20 Mark und Panzer­ fahrer eine nach Leistungsklassen gestaffelte Zulage, die bis zu 50 Mark monatlich betragen ka nn. Wohnungsgeld erhalten verhei ratete U nteroffiziere. Je nach dem erreichten Dienstgrad beträgt es monatlich 25 bzw. 30 Mark. Für U nteroffizierssch üler beträgt vom ersten bis zum sechs­ ten Monat der U nteroffiziersa usbildung die monatliche Bruttoverg ütung 180 Mark. Ab siebenten Monat der Aus­ bild ung wird ihnen eine monatliche Bruttovergütung von 250 Mark gezah lt. Der tägliche Verpflegungssatz von 4 Mark wird jedem Armeeangehörigen für die Anzahl der Tage ausgezah lt, an denen er nicht an der Gemeinschaftsverpfleg ung teil­ nimmt. Unteroffiziere auf Zeit, die in Ehren aus dem aktiven Weh r­ dienst entlassen werden, erhalten zum Zeitpunkt ihrer Versetzung in die Reserve Obergangsgebührnisse. Die Höhe der O bergangsgebüh rnisse richtet sich nach den monatlichen Nettodienstbezügen und den vollendeten Dienstjahren und beträgt : bei unter d rei vollendeten Dienstjah ren einen halben monatlichen Nettodienstbezug, bei drei vollendeten Dienstjah ren ei nen monatlichen Nettodienstbezug, bei vier vollendeten Dienstjahren zwei monatliche Nettodienstbezüge.
  30. 30. Bekleidung U nteroffiziere a uf Zeit erhalten wie a lle a nderen Ange­ hörigen der NVA die Bekleidung kostenlos. Eine spezielle Vorsch rift regelt die Ausstattungsnormen und d ie Trage­ zeit sowie die Ergänzung der Bekleidung und Ausrüstung. Ist ein Unteroffiziersschüler Unteroffizier geworden, so er­ hält er zusätzl ich zur Grundnorm eine Uniformgarnitur. Förderung Die vom M i nisterrat der DDR erlassene Verordnu ng über die Förderung der aus dem aktiven Weh rdienst entlasse­ nen Angehörigen der NVA, die - Förderungsordnung - vom 24. November 1 966 und i h re Durchfüh ru ngsbesti m­ mungen legen für alle Soldaten der NVA g roßzüg ige För­ derungsma ßnah men fest. Die Förderu ngsordnu ng enthält so a uch spezielle Fest­ legu ngen zur Förderung der Armeeangehörigen, die meh­ rere Jahre freiwillig aktiven Weh rd ienst versahen. Das be­ trifft d ie besondere Förderung dieser Reservisten der NVA in i h rer berufl ichen Entwickl ung, i h re vorra ng ige Zulas­ sung zu einem Studi um, d ie Anrechnung der Dauer des aktiven Weh rdienstes auf das erste Arbeitsrechtsverhältn is bei Aufnahme ei nes Studiums usw. Unteroffizieren a uf Zeit wird a uch bei Aufnahme ei nes Studiums ein zusätzl iches Stipend i um gesichert. Die Sti pendienordnung vom 4. November 1968 und vom 4. Juli 1969 sieht vor, daß ihnen ein Gru ndstipendium von 1 90 Mark bei Hochschulstudium und von 1 60 Mark bei Fachschulstudium, unabhängig vom Bruttoei nkommen der Eltern, und darüber hinaus ein Zusatzstipend ium von monatlich 80 Mark gewäh rt wird. * * * Die sozialistische Gesellschaft strebt da nach, die Arbeits­ und Lebensbedingungen a l ler i h rer Bürger ständig zu ver­ bessern. Das trifft a uch für die NVA zu. Die obengenann­ ten großzügigen Regelu ngen tragen den hohen Anforde­ rungen an den Weh rdienst in der NVA und den mil itäri­ schen Leistungen der Armeeangehörigen Redmung. Die Partei der Arbeiterklasse und die Reg ierung der DDR sorgen sich a uch künftig im I nteresse der sozial istischen Landesverteidigung um d ie Belange der Armeea ngehöri ­ gen, um die Vervollkom mnung der Dienstverhältni sse, die die Soldaten, U nteroffiziere und Offiziere der NVA wä h­ rend i h res aktiven Weh rdienstes eingehen. Im Rah men des vorl iegenden Heftes wa r es nicht mög l ich, alle Fragen zum Dienstverhältnis der U nteroffiziere a uf Zeit der NVA und zu den da mit zusa mmenhängenden Re­ gelungen zu bea ntworten. Weitergehende Auskünfte ertei­ len jedem interessierten Jugendl ichen die Wehrkreis­ kommandos der Nationa len Volksa rmee.
  31. 31. Viele j unge Staatsbürger der DDR haben bereits als Unteroffizier der NVA gedient. Sie wissen aus eigenem Erleben und persönlicher Erfahrung : Der Dienst als Erzie­ her und Ausbilder oder Militärspezial ist n ützt der Kampf­ kraft und Gefechtsbereitschaft der NVA und dient gleich­ zeitig in hohem Maße der Persön lichkeitsentwicklung jun­ ger Menschen, denn der Weh rdienst in der NVA ist eine echte Schule sozialistischer Bild ung und Erzieh ung. Der Entsch luß des Weh rpflichtigen, eine verantwortungs­ volle Tätigkeit als Ausbilder und Erzieher junger Soldaten bzw. als Spezial ist an der modernen Ka m pftech nik und Bewaffnung in unserer ka mpfstarken sozialistischen Armee zu überneh men, ist eine g ute, richtige und nützliche Ent­ scheidung. Sie liegt im persönl ichen I nteresse jedes jungen Menschen wie auch im Interesse unseres sozialistischen Staates und der sozia listischen Staatengemeinschaft, für deren al lseitige Stä rku ng wir unsere ganze Kraft einsetzen. Militä"erlag der Deutschen Demokratischen Republik Hauptredaktion Propaganda· und Agitationsschriften WISSEN UND KÄMPFEN Redaktion Agitationsschriften • Chefredakteur': Oberstleutnant Hans Luft Postanschrift: 1055 Berlin, Storkower Straße 158 · Lizenz-Nr.: 5 (2/012-3) Grafiken : Werner Grönwald (5), Fritz Klein (1) Fotos: MV/Zühlsdorf (Titelfoto), MV/Frilbus (1), MV/Gebauer (1), MV/Hoepner (1), MV/Kiilppel (5), MV/Patzet (9), MV/Walzel (1) ; ZB (.C) Gesamtherstellung : Druckerei des Ministeriums fDr Nationale Verteidigung - .C 5183-2 NadldNck, auch auszugsweise, nur mit Genehmigung der Hauptredaktion · Redaktionsschluß 20. September 1972

×