NVA: Einnahme von Westberlin

1 FORUM: NVA-FORUM > Allgemeine Themen >> Fall des Angriffs ERÖFFNET: 21.01.2004 GESCHLOSSEN: 26.01.2004 ANZAHL EINTRÄGE: ...
2 - GR – 44 Babelsberg - GR – 33 Treptow - GR – 35 Niederschönhausen - GR – 38 Henningsdorf - GAR – 39 Wilhelmshagen - GAR...
3 Wie lange der Kampf in der dichtbesiedelten Stadt gedauert hätte, kann natürlich niemand sagen. Den Spruch " und dann ko...
4 Grexsoft hier mal ein, vielleicht nicht ganz außer acht zu lassender Aspekt: So lange im Herzen der DDR eine imp. Enklav...
5 Franky Als ich 1982 ausgelernt hatte, kam ein Kollege aus dem GWD zurück. Er war beim Artillerie Regiment? der GT in Ber...
6 Als erstes mal einige Gedanken zur Einnahme von Städten allgemein. Die Erfahrungen des II. WK und aus jüngsten Kriegen l...
7 - die minimale Verwundbarkeit der eigenen Truppen. Im Zusammenhang damit muss der Kdr. der angreifenden Truppen folgende...
8 Deren Hauptaufgabe besteht im Kampf innerhalb der Stadt in folgendem: - enges Zusammenwirken mit der Infanterie, - Verni...
9 Kuno Es ist durchaus denkbar, dass erst die zweite strategische Staffel nach Westberlin reingegangen wäre. Allerdings hä...
10 angelegte Depots an schweren Waffen ist bisher nichts bekannt geworden – man kann wohl davon ausgehen des das nicht gab...
11 - 29th Signal Regiment Berlin - 229th Berlin Infantry Brigade Signal Sqdr. - 2nd Regiment Royal MP Die britische Garnis...
12 Die bisher genannten Einheiten, die mit Sicherheit stimmen, wären vielleicht nie zum Einsatz gekommen (höchstens vielle...
13 ANLAGEN Quelle: seaman (www.stasi-landesbeauftragter-berlin.de/lstuweb/Planspiel.html)
14 PROBLEMSTELLUNG NEBENPROBLEM KaHa Was wäre mit dem Flughafen Tempelhof geschehen? Hirsch Ich denke, der Flughafen Tempe...
15 PROBLEMSTELLUNG NEBENPROBLEM Waldi44 Wirklich interessant, aber wohl eher philisphisch finde ich die Frage: Warum fand ...
16 Andre´ die damalige SU war 1989/90 auch nur noch ein Schatten seiner selbst und hatte nicht mehr den Einfluß auf andere...
17 PROBLEMSTELLUNG NEBENPROBLEM kowi In wieweit erkennst du bei der 35.MSD eine abweichende Struktur? kowi Interessant sch...
NVA: Einnahme von Westberlin

  1. 1. 1 FORUM: NVA-FORUM > Allgemeine Themen >> Fall des Angriffs ERÖFFNET: 21.01.2004 GESCHLOSSEN: 26.01.2004 ANZAHL EINTRÄGE: 61 ANZAHL PERSONEN: 19 GELESEN: 1.175 INITIATOR: KaHa BETEILIGTE: Adler (5); Andre´ (1); Blackhusar (1); dimaggi (1); Franky (1); grexsoft (6); Hirsch (1); KaHa (5); kowi (3); kuno (4); Leo (3); oker (1); pitmo (3); Ritchie (6); Rotkehlchen (1); seaman (5); Sven 10 (2); Volker (6); waldi44 (7) PROBLEMSTELLUNG HAUPTPROBLEM Hätte man West-Berlin mit einem Handstreich eingenommen? Ich betone: Dies ist eine Frage auf ein Szenario, bei dem keine Nuklearwaffen zum Tragen kommen würden. Die Sowjet- und DDR-Truppen wären sicher über die Mauer gestiegen, denke ich. Sofern dies falsch ist, bitte ich um Berichtigung! Wie sah die generelle Planung für einen Angriff auf den Westen aus, falls die Taktik für den Ernstfall überhaupt auf Angriff ausgelegt war. ERKLÄRUNG DER MODERATOREN - Die Zusammenfassung des Themas erfolgte unter den Gesichtspunkten der besseren Lesbarkeit. - Mit der Zusammenfassung ist keine Wertung der Beiträge verbunden. - wenn notwendig wurden Berichte geteilt und unterschiedlichen Haupt- bzw. Unterthemen zugeordnet. - Alle Rechte (Zitate, Downloads, Verwendungen in anderen Publikationen) verbleiben bei den jeweiligen Autoren der Beiträge. - Die Moderatoren stellen keine Kontakte zu Teilnehmern an der Diskussion her. - Die Moderatoren können nicht für die fachliche Richtigkeit der getroffenen Aussagen bürgen. Ritchie im Verteidigungsfalle hätte man West-Berlin besetzt. Dafür gab es wohl Pläne, und diese wurde auch immer mal wieder geübt. Operation Turnier, Operation Stoß, Operation Bordkante. Beteiligte Truppen: 1. MSD, allerdings ohne taktische Raketenabteilung und auch ohne Panzerjäger (1985 aufgelöst, dafür eine separate Artillerie Abteilung AA-1 zusätzlich) eine Auswahl: - MSR – 1 Oranienburg ( jeweils 90 SPW, 40 Pz, 18 GW, 3 PzAbwehr Züge, 1 Pak Bat., 18 122 Haubitzen) - MSR – 2 Stahnsdorf - MSR – 3 Brandenburg ( jeweils 90 BMP, 40 Pz, 18 GW, 3 PzAbwehr Züge, 18 122mm SFLH) - PR – 1 Beelitz (94 Pz, 13 BMP, 14 SPW 40/2, 6 122 SFL) - AR – 1 Lehnitz (18 x 152mm SFL, 36 x 122 Haubitzen ) - GeWa –1 Beelitz (18 x RM 70) - AA – 1 Beelitz (18 x 122mm SFL) - AB – 1 Beelitz (20 SPW P2) - dazu jede Menge TLA und Pio`s sowie RD`s usw. Die Division war mit Flammenwerfern ausgerüstet. 40. Artilleriebrigade – Blankenfelde - 18 x 122 mm Haubitzen - 18 x 130mm Kanonen - 18 x RM 70 GeWa GKM - GAR – 5 Kühlungsborn - GR – 34 Groß Glienicke
  2. 2. 2 - GR – 44 Babelsberg - GR – 33 Treptow - GR – 35 Niederschönhausen - GR – 38 Henningsdorf - GAR – 39 Wilhelmshagen - GAR – 40 Oranienburg - GR – 42 Klein Machnow - Je GR: 50 SPW PSH, 1 Bat. 85mm Pak/MT-LB, 6 GW 120mm, Flammenwerferzug) Einheiten der Bereitschaftspolizei - VP- Abt. 18 Basdorf - VP – Abt. 19 Basdorf - ( jeweils 2 Schützen und eine SPW PSH Kompanie zu 3 Zügen, 1 Artilleriekompanie mit 1 GW-Zug (120mm), einen 1 Flak-Zug (ZU 23/2), zwei SPG-9 Zügen (auf UAZ montiert) sowie 2 AGS 17. Im Einsatz war neben dem RPG 7 auch RPG 18, je Bereitschaft 590 MPi und 15 SPW) Einheiten der Kampfgruppen - Abteilungen I bis IV Potsdam - 4 Abteilungen aus Berlin - (Ausrüstung ähnlich wie bei der Bereitschaftspolizei) Teile der Fallschirmjäger - diese sollten den Flugplatz Tegel einnehmen Nachrichtenbataillon 40 Blankenfelde Wachbataillon 40 Potsdam Geltow von der Sowjet Armee: 90. Garde Panzer Division Bernau hierzu gehörten: - 58. PR Bernau - 68. PR Bernau - 6. PR Bernau - 81. MSR Eberswalde - 400. AR Schönwalde - 288. FRR Schönwalde - 30. AklB Bernau 35. MSD Krampnitz - 62. MSR Krampnitz - 63. MSR Krampnitz - 64. MSR Krampnitz - 69. MSR Wünsdorf - 19. PB Krampnitz - 283. AR Krampnitz - 200 FRR Krampnitz - 58. AklB Krampnitz 6. Mot. Schützen Brigade Berlin - Die sowjetischen Einheiten waren stärker ausgerüstet als die vergleichbaren Einheiten der NVA, mehr Panzer und mehr Artillerie. - Die Einbeziehung der 6. Brigade Berlin wird von vielen Quelle bestätigt, der Einsatz von Teilen oder der ganzen 90. GPD und der 35. MSD wird vermutet. Die abweichende Struktur der 35. MSD scheint diese Vermutung zu bestätigen. Es hätte wohl damit begonnen, dass die Pioniere Gassen in die Mauer gesprengt, bzw. die Mauer an vielen Stellen nach innen umgelegt hätte.
  3. 3. 3 Wie lange der Kampf in der dichtbesiedelten Stadt gedauert hätte, kann natürlich niemand sagen. Den Spruch " und dann kommen die Amis und verteilen Kaugummi" gab es andersrum etwa sinngleich auch bei den Alliierten in West-Berlin. Leo West Berlin wurde bei NATO-Stabsübungen nie 'gespielt', es gab aber einen Plan der 3 Mächte (US, GB und FR) für die Verteidigung von West-Berlin. Wenn es so weit gekommen wäre, hätten wir ein Problem gehabt.... Bin froh das es soweit nie gekommen ist. Kuno Ich denke auch, dass es Pläne zur Besetzung des westlichen Teiles Berlins gab. Aber kennen werden diesen Plan nur 3 ehemalige Soldaten der NVA und ein paar mehr Russen. Die Divisionskommandeure in ihren Abschnitten hatten, wenn überhaupt, nur Detailkenntnisse. So scheint mir die Aufstellung (Kräfteansatz) die von Ritchi angeführt wurde, in keiner Weise ausreichend. Immer eingedenk der Tatsache, dass Berlin (W) nur im Rahmen einer Auseinandersetzung der Bündnisse hätte eingenommen werden können, wäre eine Spannungsperiode den ersten Gefechtshandlungen voraus gegangen. In dieser Zeit wäre das Potential der NATO-Streitkräfte in Westberlin um ein vielfaches verstärkt worden und die Stadt mehr oder weniger zur Festung ausgebaut worden. Man hätte auch davon ausgehen müssen, das die gesamte Polizeireserve als Gegner zu bekämpfen wäre und das die Masse der Bevölkerung dieses Teils von Berlins, feindlich gegen uns eingestellt wäre und sicherlich teilweise auch bewaffnet gegen die angreifenden Truppen gehandelt hätten. Natürlich hätten wir den Herrschaften in Berlin (W) den Strom, das Wasser und sonst was noch alles abgedreht, so das die Moral schon ein bisschen gesunken wäre aber die Luftbrücke klappte schon mal recht gut und wäre sicherlich, mit den moderneren und größeren Flugzeugen nicht schlechter gewesen. Natürlich hätten die vereinten Fliegerkräfte permanent Luftübungen fliegen können und den Luftkorridor nach Westberlin schwer befliegbar machen vorzeitigen, großen Knall geführt. Bei einer 6 - 10fachen Überlegenheit durch die Angreifer, kann man hochrechnen, dass zur Einnahme von Berlin (W) mindestens zwei Armeen notwendig wären. Und bei Verstärkung der Verteidiger wäre das noch unzureichend. Also, ich möchte da gar nicht weiter denken, wie viel Leid über Berlin gekommen wäre, wenn es geknallt hätte. Volker es ist ja ohnehin alles Spekulation. Ich befürchte Westberlin wäre nicht eingenommen worden. Das Wort "befürchten" wähle ich hier ganz bewusst. Es ist schon ein klein wenig aus dem Gedächtnis der Menschen raus (schnelles Vergessen scheint eine Schutzfunktion zu sein) das an der Grenze zwischen DDR und BRD zwei hochgerüstete sich hassende und bekämpfende Systeme aufeinander trafen. Der Hass schlägt hier im Forum manchmal noch durch. (Zwischenbemerkung: mit der gleichen Feststellung die ich auch im Leben außerhalb des Forums feststelle nämlich Ost hasst Ost und West hasst West besonders intensiv). Und die Hauptvertreter dieser beiden Systeme hatten derartig viele Massenvernichtungsmittel, das dieser Krieg ruckzuck den konventionellen Rahmen verlassen hätte. Ich nehme als mal an, vor einer Einnahme Westberlins wäre nicht nur Westberlin sondern wären auch große Teile des Frontgebietes DDR und BRD strahlende und rauchende Trümmerhaufen. Das Großmächte sich im Einsatz von nichtkonventionellen Waffen nicht sehr zimperlich sind zeigen ja die Beispiele aus den "kleinen" Kriegen auch in der letzten Zeit. Und Deutschland ist weit weg von Europa. Das die DDR nur Faustpfand für die sowjetische Führung war und sie sich einen Dreck um die Menschen geschert haben zeigen die Verhandlungen der SU zum Verscherbeln der DDR. Seien wir also froh dass es auch Dank der in der DDR Zuständigen nicht zum Testfall gekommen ist.
  4. 4. 4 Grexsoft hier mal ein, vielleicht nicht ganz außer acht zu lassender Aspekt: So lange im Herzen der DDR eine imp. Enklave mit damals wohl so ca. 2,5 (?) Mio. Einwohnern, von der Außenwelt und Versorgung im wesentlichen leicht abschneidbar, bestanden hätte (Blockierung aller Zufahrtswege natürlich vorausgesetzt, Bindung der dort diszloziierten Kräfte dann mit KV 2:1), hätte sicherlich Uncel Sam riesige Probleme gehabt, einen ersten KWS auf das Territorium um Berlin durchzuführen..... Wenn DOCH, dann wäre Kollateralschäden in einer Größenordnung aufgetreten, die mit Sicherheit zu RIESIGEN Problemen zumindest in der BRD geführt hätten.....wer opfert denn so mir nichts dir nichts so viele Millionen auf der eigenen Seite ? Zumindest in der vorhergehenden Spannungsperiode wäre die Berlinfrage doch ein lukratives Objekt der (von Amerika ja favorisierten) Faustpfandpolitik gewesen. Da gab’s doch das von mir schon mehrfach gepostete Air-Land Battle – Konzept im Zusammenhang mit FOFA, leider hier nur in Englisch, aber das solltest du mal lesen ! http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/library/report/1990/GTJ.htm http://www.wws.princeton.edu/~ota/disk2/1987/8718_n.html http://www.uni-muenster.de/PeaCon/wuf/wf-87/8750600m.htm http://www.gegenstandpunkt.com/msz/html/85/85_2/ruest.htm waldi44 Als Faustpfand währe es auch nur "gut" gewesen, wenn man NICHT vorgehabt hätte, den "Grossen Krieg" zu führen. Selbst wenn nur taktische Atomwaffen zum Einsatz gekommen währen, hätten wir hier in Mitteleuropa "einpacken" können und ICH schätze, der Krieg hätte nur wenige Tage, höchstens Wochen gedauerte und er währe unführbar geworden! Einen Sieger hätte es wohl nicht gegeben, nur Verlierer und wenn doch, dann hätten die einen jenseits des "Grossen Teiches" gesessen und die andern vielleicht in Swerdlowsk- da saßen sie wohl schon mal während eines Krieges;), oder? Blacky Das es Szenarios für die Eroberung bzw. Neutralisierung Westberlins in einem eventuellen E-Fall gab, ist ja kein Geheimnis. Nicht umsonst trainierte die 1.MSD verstärkt den Orts- und Häuserkampf. Das SKO Lehnin "Schulzenslust" ist, soweit mir bekannt, ein Nachbau einer typischen Westberliner Ortslage -> angeblich spiegelbildlich angelegt. Ob dies so stimmt sei mal dahingestellt. Denn der kleine Flughafen, ein Bahnhof, U-Bahntunnel und Kanalanlagen sind wohl nicht unbedingt Randtypisch. Zumindest ist dieses Gerücht aber trotzdem bezeichnend. Wobei ich extra noch einmal darauf hinweise, dass Szenarios und Vorbereitungen auf evtl. eintretende Lagen/Aufgaben etwas Militärtypisches sind. Hat also nichts mit Aggressionsgelüsten oder böser Absicht zu tun. pitmo Es muss aber auf beiden Seiten diesbezügliche Planungen gegeben haben, wie sonst hätte eine eingelagerte Versorgung (Lebensmittel, Treib und Brennstoffe) nicht nur für die Truppen in Westberlin geplant und durchgeführt worden sein, da gab es mal vor längerer Zeit eine filmische Dokumentation darüber. Da wurden die vom Verfallsdatum her abgelaufenen Lebensmittel gewälzt. Ich meine aber von unserer Seite wurde nicht geplant West-Berlin einzunehmen höchsten dicht zu machen als Faustpfand für eventuelle politische Lösungen. Die Hauptstoßrichtung ging wohl eher gen West
  5. 5. 5 Franky Als ich 1982 ausgelernt hatte, kam ein Kollege aus dem GWD zurück. Er war beim Artillerie Regiment? der GT in Berlin Johannistal. Dort war folgende Meinung vorherrschend: Die GT konnten entgegen dem Viermächte Abkommen "schwere Waffen" im Raum Berlin halten da die GT als Grenzpolizei und nicht als reguläre deutsche Armee galt. Die Jungs machten zwar Übungsschießen außerhalb Berlins, mit Verlegung und allen Drum und dran, aber die Vorgesetzten pflegten zu sagen das bei Gefechtsalarm die Spritzen auf dem Gefechtspark entfaltet würden, weil sonst schon die Ami´s ihren Kaugummi an das KDL kleben würden(Ritchie!!!). Die Kaserne lag nahe der Staatsgrenze. Also vorbereitet war man anscheinend schon! Für alle Varianten, Angriff und Verteidigung. Ritchie das kann ich bestätigen. Ein Verwandter von mir war in den 70etr (?) bei den Geschosswerfern, die hatten wohl schon alles tausendmal eingemessen und trainiert. Und nicht nur die Kasernen und Stützpunkte, soviel Platz zum entfalten gab es da ja nun mal nicht. Ritchie Wie das mit West-Berlin ausgegangen wäre, werden wir wohl zum Glück nie erfahren. Eine Luftversorgung würde es aber nicht gegeben haben, da hier alles dicht wäre. Allerdings gab es große Vorratslager die bestens gefüllt waren. Als eine Auswirkung der sogenannten "Berlin-Blockade" - nicht verwechseln mit einer richtigen Blockade (z.B. Leningrad ) Die allierten Streitkräfte in Berlin waren nicht sehr stark, zumindest die reinen Kampftruppen. Hätte man es auf eine reine Überraschung angelegt - und so waren vielleicht die Pläne - wäre es vielleicht doch recht schnell gegangen. Zumal der Auslandsgeheimdienst der DDR sehr effektiv war, spielten sicher Sabotage und psychologische Kriegsführung eine große Rolle. Persönlich glaube ich aber, dass es gar keinen direkten Angriff gegeben hätte, die Opfer unter der Zivilbevölkerung wären zu groß und warum sollte man? Die Stärke zum Ausbrechen war nicht vorhanden und es wäre sicher einfacher gewesen WB zu blockieren. Kuno Eine Stadt – einnehmen? Öfter wurde an dieser Stelle schon über die möglich Stellung des damaligen Westberlins in der Zeit des kalten Krieges, als Pfahl im Fleische der DDR gesprochen. Ein Wort, gesprochen vom Vorsitzenden der verbotenen FDJ – Westberlins sieht das Problem mal von der Seite der in Westberlin eingemauerten Bürger „... man kann sich drehen und Wenden wie man will, man hat als Westberliner, die DDR immer im Rücken ...“ Gerade in den Foren, wo sich ehemalige Soldaten der NVA befinden, ist das Thema der Einnehme von Städten und besonders von Westberlins ein immer wieder gern diskutiertes Thema, wo sich die Geister scheiden, weil es ja eigentlich keine konkreten Vorstellungen über die Planung der Einnahme, gerade von Westberlin, gibt. In der NVA gab es drei Soldaten, die vermutlich Auskünfte über die Planung einer eventuellen Einnahme oder Blockade Westberlins geben könnten. Dies waren der Minister für Nationale Verteidigung, der Chef des Hauptstabes der NVA und der Chef Operativ der NVA. Aber alle Drei sind große „Schweiger“ und ich denke, dass ist auch gut so. Detailkenntnisse hatten sicherlich auch der Chef des Militärbezirkes V, sein Chef des Stabes und sein Chef Operativ, genauso wie der Chef der Grenztruppen der DDR, dessen Stellvertreter und Stabschef als auch der Chef Operativ der Grenztruppen der DDR, sowie der Kdr. der 1. MSD und dessen Stellvertreter und Stabschef und der Chef Operative Arbeit der 1. MSD. Ich kann mir auch gut vorstellen, dass im Rahmen von Kommandostabsübungen der höchsten Stäbe des Warschauer Vertrages, Varianten zur Einnahme oder Blockierung Westberlins (natürlich an Hand einer anderen, unbedeutenderen Stadt) durchgespielt wurden. Aber, zur Einnahme einer Stadt in der Größe Westberlins, bedarf es einer ungeheuren vorbereitenden Arbeit auf dem zukünftigen Kampfterritorium als auch einer enormen Anstrengung, um die Sicherstellung der Handlungen der eigenen Truppen (und damit meine ich die Handlungen der vereinten Streitkräfte und nicht nur der NVA).
  6. 6. 6 Als erstes mal einige Gedanken zur Einnahme von Städten allgemein. Die Erfahrungen des II. WK und aus jüngsten Kriegen lehrten uns, dass gerade Städte und Ballungsgebiete als politisch, ökonomische und administrative Zentren, auf die Führung und den Verlauf von Kampfhandlungen großen Einfluss ausüben. Aufgrund der Tatsache, dass der Kampf um Städte mit großen Verlusten verbunden ist, viel Zeit erfordert und oft mindestens das Zweifache, eher das sechs bis zehnfache an Kräften und Mitteln (des Angreifers), gegenüber dem offenen Feldkampf erfordert, sollte der Stadtkampf eigentlich vermieden werden. Aus unterschiedlichsten Gründen, ist das nicht immer möglich. z.B. dann, wenn - die Stadt für den Gegner eine große moralische und politische Bedeutung besitzt, - ein Umgehen der Stadt aufgrund ihrer Größe nicht möglich ist, - wichtige, für die Sicherstellung der Gefechtshandlungen benötigte, Verkehrswege durch die Stadt führen, - die Brücken über Wasser- oder andere Hindernisse sich in- oder sich unmittelbar um die Stadt befinden, - flankierendes Feuer, ein vorbeistoßen an der Stadt nicht erlaubt, - der Besitz der Stadt Vorteile für die Sicherstellung der weiteren Handlungen der Truppe bringt, - die Truppen in der Stadt der Sicht des Gegners entzogen wird, die Waffenwirkung bei nur herkömmlichen Waffen verringert wird , und - die Truppe extreme Witterungsverhältnisse besser überstehen kann. Die Bedeutung einer Stadt kann für den Verteidiger eine andere sein, als für den Angreifer. Das ergibt sich aus den Gefechtsaufgaben der handelnden Truppen der Seiten und aus den unterschiedlichen Kriegszielen der kämpfenden Staaten. In der NATO wird die Verteidigung einer Stadt im Zusammenhang mit den innerhalb und außerhalb der Stadt kämpfenden Truppenteilen organisiert. Unter Berücksichtigung der Bebauungsart sind die Normative des Kräfteeinsatzes sehr unterschiedlich. Bei einer engen, verschachtelten Bebauung ist der Kräfteansatz natürlich höher und die Verteidigungsbreiten und Tiefen, gleichwertiger Einheiten natürlich geringer als bei einer aufgelockerten Siedlungsbebauung oder einer Verkehrsbebauung. Es ist auch ein wesentlicher Unterschied, ob eine Stadt, die eingenommen werden soll bereits erhebliche überirdische Zerstörungen aufweist oder noch voll in Takt ist. Durch Zerstörungen sind viele Wege und Straßen blockiert, die Verteidigung ist wesentlich einfacher, da ein Pionierausbau fast nicht mehr nötig ist. Die Hindernisse und Deckungen liegen auf der Straße oder in den Schutthaufen ehemaliger Gebäude. Unterirdische Anlagen könne jedoch weiterhin genutzt werden um z.B. in den Rücken des Gegners zu gelangen. Die Mittel des direkten Richtens werden in Ihrer Feuer- und Manövermöglichkeit noch weiter eingeschränkt, die Lage ist noch unübersichtlicher, was die ohnehin schon schwierige Führung der Truppen weiterhin erschwert und die Beobachtung und das Schussfeld aller Waffen wird enorm begrenzt. Die Bevölkerung der Stadt befindet sich teilweise auf den Straßen und können sich nur unvollkommen schützen. Man kann also die Stadt auch nach Kriterien des Gefechts einteilen und nicht nur Art der Bebauung, nämlich nach: 1. Manövermöglichkeiten der Truppen innerhalb der Stadt 2. Möglichkeiten für Schussfeld, Beobachtung und Aufklärung 3. Deckung gegen Waffenwirkung und Aufklärung 4. Brandgefahr und Möglichkeiten des Löschens und 5. Führung und Verbindung. Gefechtsordnung Die Gefechtsordnung zur Einnahme (Erstürmung) einer Stadt muss der gefassten Idee und der Erfüllung der gestellten Aufgabe entsprechen. Die Gefechtsordnung muss dem entsprechend gewährleisten: - die Zerschlagung des Gegners in der gesamten Tiefe der gestellten Aufgabe, - eine hohe Manövrierfähigkeit der Einheiten und Verstärkungsmittel, - das Anwachsen der Stoß- und Feuerkraft in der Tiefe der gegnerischen Verteidigung, - die Möglichkeit des selbständigen Handelns von kleineren Einheiten - die Verlegung des Hauptstoßes, - die Aufsplitterung des Gegners und die aufeinanderfolgende Zerschlagung des Gegners in Teilen, - die Vernichtung von auftauchenden Gegner im Rücken der Gefechtsordnung, - das ununterbrochene Zusammenwirken aller Elemente der Gefechtsordnung,
  7. 7. 7 - die minimale Verwundbarkeit der eigenen Truppen. Im Zusammenhang damit muss der Kdr. der angreifenden Truppen folgendes Wissen in seine Idee und sein OZW (Organisation der Zusammenwirkens) einfliesen lassen: - den Bestand an Kräften und Mitteln des Gegners, dessen Handlungen und den pioniertechnischen Ausbau des Gegners, - die Bebauungstypen der Stadt (wir kennen 5 – enge verschachtelte Bebauung . geschlossene geordnete Bebauung . aufgelockerte Siedlungsbebauung . aufgelockerte Hochbebauung . Industrie- und Verkehrsbebauung) - das Vorhandensein natürlicher Hindernisse in der Stadt (Flüsse, Schluchten, Baumbewuchs) - vorhandene Besonderheiten innerhalb der Stadt - hohe Bahndämme . Engen und Brücken . Flugplätze . Große Industrieanlagen . Betriebe die mit gefährlichen Gütern arbeiten . Krankenhäuser und deren mögliche Leistungen . Hochspannungsleitungen und Umspannwerke usw. usf. Die Verteidigung an den Zugängen zur Stadt wird gewöhnlich durch eine zweistafflige Gefechtsordnung durchbrochen. Bei einem Angriff auf eine frühzeitig ausgebaute Verteidigung innerhalb der Stadt, kann ein dreistaffliger Aufbau der Gefechtsordnung nötig sein. Für den Aufbau der Gefechtsordnung ist es wesentlich, dass jedes Element der Gefechtsordnung in der Lage ist, ohne Umgruppierung sofort in das Gefecht einzutreten. Das setzt voraus, das die zweite Staffel (oder auch die dritte Staffel) oder die allgemeine Reserve, die für die Gefechtshandlungen notwendigen Verstärkungsmittel bereits vor dem Sturm unterstellt bekommt. Die zweite Staffel, die dritte Staffel als auch die Reserve muss bereit sein, auch in Teilen, in das Gefecht eingeführt zu werden. Die gebildeten Sturmabteilungen oder Sturmgruppen sind meiner Ansicht nach, zeitweilige Elemente der Gefechtsordnung zur Einnahme besonders wichtiger Objekte innerhalb der zu erstürmenden Stadt. Einheiten Die Infanterie (Mot.Schützen oder PzGrenadiere), Fallschirmjäger, Aufklärer, Pioniere und Teile der Truppen der chemischen Abwehr (ich bezeichne sie im weiteren als Infanterie) sind die am besten geeigneten Truppen für Gefechtshandlungen in der Stadt. Sie werden den Anforderungen der Gefechtshandlungen in Gebäuden, unterirdischen Anlagen, in unübersichtlichem Gelände und in engen winkligen Gassen am besten gerecht. Sie sind in der Stadt verhältnismäßig beweglich, physisch ausgebildet, besitzen Fähigkeiten und Möglichkeiten im Nahkampf und im Schießen auf Kleinstziele. Nur die Infanterie ist in der Lage, den Gegner in Gebäuden restlos zu vernichten oder gefangen zu nehmen. Sie können sich auf dem Gefechtsfeld schnell und gedeckt bewegen und sind in der Lage, Hindernisse ohne oder nur mit geringen Hilfsmitteln zu überwinden. Eine Ausnahme dabei bilden Wasserhindernisse, wenn diese schwer zu forcieren sind (z.B. bei steilen Kanalmauern). Die Infanterie ist in der Lage, im Zusammenwirken mit gepanzerten Kräften (auch Panzern, die aufgeteilt handeln), der Artillerie und Flammenwerfern, jede gestellte Gefechtsaufgabe zu erfüllen. Dazu bewegt sich die Infanterie weites gehend abgesessen und gelangt über- und unterirdisch in die Flanken und den Rücken des Gegners. Sie hat entsprechend der spezifischen Bedingungen des Stadtkampfes gute Aufklärungsmöglichkeiten und ist in der Lage, lebende Kräfte und gepanzerte Ziele zu vernichten, die sich innerhalb und außerhalb von Gebäuden befinden. Durch den Einsatz von Schützenwaffen, Handgranaten, Flammenwerfern und Sprengmitteln, kann die Infanterie Aufgaben erfüllen, die im offenen Feldkampf den Einsatz schwerer Waffen erfordern würden. Die Infanterie kann bei Tag und bei Nacht, bei unterschiedlichsten Witterungsbedingungen, bebautes Gelände einnehmen, sichern und befestigen. Als taktische Luftlandeeinheit kann die Infanterie Schlüsselobjekte in der Tiefe der Verteidigung überraschend angreifen und besetzen und bis zum eintreffen eigener, stärkerer Kräfte halten. Wie schon erwähnt und auch schon ausführlich in anderen Traids beschrieben, können Sturmabteilungen oder Sturmgruppen gebildet werden, die besondere Objekte innerhalb der Stadt angreifen und einnehmen. Wenn es da noch mal Fragen gibt zum Bestand antworte ich gerne darauf. In jedem Falle können beide Formationen durchaus auch durch Armeeflieger- oder Heeresfliegerkräfte unterstützt werden. Einige Worte zu den Handlungen der Panzer, die wie ja bekannt aufgeteilt werden.
  8. 8. 8 Deren Hauptaufgabe besteht im Kampf innerhalb der Stadt in folgendem: - enges Zusammenwirken mit der Infanterie, - Vernichtung des Gegners durch Feuer in ausgebauten und befestigten Stellungen und Gebäuden, - Zerstörung von Sperren und Deckungen (Barrikaden), - Bahnung des Weges für die Infanterie, - Gassen schaffen, - Feuerschutz für die Infanterie und - vereinzelt, aus dem hinterhalt heraus, Gegner zu vernichten. Panzerbataillone und –Regimenter sollten, wenn sie geschlossen eingesetzt werden, mit der Unterstützung der Infanterie an der Peripherie von Städten, betraut werden mit dem Ziel: - Umgehung des Gegners zur Führung von Schlägen in die Flanke und den Rücken des sich außerhalb der Stadt verteidigenden Gegner, - Verhinderung des Rückzuges des Gegners, - Einschließung der Stadt, - Blockierung der Stadt, Artillerie Ist das Hauptmittel zur Bekämpfung des Gegners durch Feuer, deren Hauptaufgabe im Stadtkampf folgende sind: - das Niederhalten und Vernichten von lebenden Kräften und Feuermitteln in Stützpunkten, Kellern, unterirdischen Anlagen und anderen Deckungen, - die Zerstörung von Verteidigungsanlagen, von ausgebauten Gebäuden, - das Niederhalten und Zerstören lebenswichtiger Objekte der Stadt, wie zum Beispiel Bahnhöfe und Lager, Wasserwerke, Telefonzentralen usw. (es ist durchaus möglich, dass diese eben genannten Objekte aber auch geschützt werden müssen, vor allem dann, wenn Sie auf unserem Territorium liegen) - Schaffung von Durchgängen und Gassen in Häusern, Häuserwänden und Barrikaden, - Die Unterstützung der angreifenden Infanterie, ihre Begleitung mit em Feuer von einem zum nächsten Objekt, - Verhinderung des Manövers des Gegners mit lebenden Kräften und Feuermitteln, - Die Abwehr von Gegenangriffen, der Reserven des Gegners, - Die Blendung von Beobachtungsstellen und Feuermitteln des Gegners. Die Artillerievorbereitung des Sturmangriffes wird aus gedeckten Feuerstellungen im indirekten Richten und vorwiegend durch Haubitzartillerie und Granatwerfer verwirklicht. Dabei ist die Tiefe des Feuers wesentlich geringer als bei einer Feuervorbereitung im offenen Feldkampf. Vor der Artillerievorbereitung kann die Phase des Zerstörungsschießens liegen. Beim Sturm auf die Festung KÖNIGSBERG, dauerte diese Phase zwei Tage lang, vom 02. – 04. April 1945. Beim Zerstörungsschießen wird großkalibrige Artillerie, sowie auch reaktive Artillerie eingesetzt. Es werden Salven mehrerer Geschütze auf ein Ziel vereint und das Ziel durch Beschuss der untersten Etagen zum Einsturz gebracht. Erfahrungen aus der Einnahme Berlins (1945) belegen, dass 6 – 8 Schuss aus einem 203 mm Geschütz notwendig waren, um ein 3 – 5geschossiges Haus zu zerstören. Aufgeklärte Panzerabwehrmittel des Gegners werden durch eigene Panzerabwehrmittel, Rohrartillerie oder Grantwerfer und vor allem durch reaktive Artillerie bekämpft. Die Ariunterstützung des Sturmangriffes wird gewährleistet durch Schießen von zusammengefassten Feuern und das Schießen auf Einzelziele. Kurz noch zu Westberlin. An Alliierten waren, ohne zusätzliche Verstärkung, 6.000 Soldaten und ca. 70 Panzer permanent in der Stadt. Hinzurechnen muss man noch die Polizei und die freiwillige Polizeireserve von etwa auch 6.000 Beamten. Wenn wir jetzt nur die Manpower berechnen, benötigten die Angreifer einer Stärke von 420 – 700 Panzer und Artilleriesysteme und etwa 72.000 bis 120.000 Soldaten. Da reichen die von Ritchi benannten TT bei weitem nicht aus um die Stadt einzunehmen. Information auf die Frage nach der Quelle: …Immerhin habe ich darüber eine Diplomarbeit geschrieben. Thema: "Die Division im Rahmen der Gegenschlagsoffensivoperation bei der Einnahme von Ballungsgebieten; am Beispiel der Großraumes Karl Marx Stadt - Zwickau" (Urheberrechte verbleiben beim Autor)
  9. 9. 9 Kuno Es ist durchaus denkbar, dass erst die zweite strategische Staffel nach Westberlin reingegangen wäre. Allerdings hätten dann trotzdem WB blockiert werden müssen, was allerdings viel weniger Kräfte verlangt hätte, als ein Sturm auf WB. Aber, hätten wir es uns erlauben können, WB nicht sofort einzunehmen? Das wage ich zu bezweifeln und vor allem dann, wenn im Rahmen der Spannungsperiode die Kräfte in WB verstärkt worden wären. Nun gut, dass hätten wir unterbinden können aber damit hätten wir gegen viele internationale Konventionen verstoßen und den Krieg fast unvermeidbar gemacht. Aber wenn Westberlin verstärkt worden wäre durch NATO - Truppen und wenn es nur eine Division gewesen wäre, dann wäre der Kräfteansatz durch den WV ein ungleich höherer gewesen, als zu "normalen" Zeiten des kalten Krieges. Adler ich denke mal ein Krieg wäre nicht plötzlich über uns hereingebrochen, d.h. es wäre Zeit gewesen die Truppen entsprechend zu Dislozieren besonders im rückwärtigen Gebiet wie Polen und SU und sicher wären diese auch schon auf unserem Gebiet stationiert worden , die GSSD wäre es mit Sicherheit. Sicher es wäre schwierig gewesen zu verhindern das WB verstärkt worden wäre. Ich denke mal WB wäre innerhalb kurzer Zeit von WV Truppen in ausreichender Menge umzingelt worden ( Stunden oder 1 Tag spätestes ). Die von Ritchi beschrieben Verbände hätten zur unmittelbaren Blockade voll ausgereicht und hätten sich dann dem Angriff angeschlossen. Der Angriff wäre aus verschiedenen Richtungen mit konzentrischen Zielpunkt geführt worden und WB wäre schnell aufgespalten worden dies wäre sicher in entsprechenden Angriffstreifen erfolgt und dann wäre so im kleinem Maßstab weiterverfahren worden. Primäres Ziel wären die Flugplätze gewesen die sicher aus 3 Richtungen genommen worden wären dies auch mit Unterstützung der Fallis ( z.B. Tempelhof wäre es möglich ). Die Ari hätte sicher beim vorgehen der Bodentruppen Punktziele bekämpft und ganz wichtig sind die Granatwerfer ( meine Meinung - sind schnell einsatzbereit und haben große Feuerkraft ). Luftstreitkräfte zur unmittelbaren Bekämpfung von Punkt und Flächenzielen und zur Gewährleistung der Lufthoheit , Hubis würde ich sehr wenige einsetzen für den Kampf , zur Versorgung wären sie bedingt Einsatzfähig da sie ja in diesem bebautem Gebiet schnell abgeschossen werden konnten. pitmo Ich meine Kriegshandlungen setzen immer eine politische Absicht oder Zweck voraus, deshalb es gab kein unmittelbares Interesse Wberlin einzunehmen, auszuhungern eher oder ähnliches, denn es würde im Verlaufe der Gefechtshandlungen von selbst zerfallen, man müsste eher über strategische Zielsetzungen in einen bewaffneten Konflikt reden, wenn es denn dazu gekommen wäre. Da gab es doch sicherlich andere wichtige Ziele als die paar Männeken die dort stationiert waren. Natürlich ging oder geht einer bewaffneten Auseinandersetzung immer eine politische Spannungsperiode voraus, wie es Volker so schön formuliert hat, aber welche strategischen Zielsetzungen sich darau entwickeln könnten ist in unseren Breitengraden immer Spekulation. denn es waren ja konkrete militärische Potentiale präsent. Und es gab wenn auch differenzierte jedoch sehr genau formulierte militärische Ziele. für meine Begriffe war WBerlin höchstens ein Faustpfand aber niemals Stoßrichtung. Ritchie Um das Thema noch mehr abzurunden habe ich mal etwas zu den Streitkräften in Westberlin aufgeschrieben. Gleichzeitig habe ich die Daten auf Seite 1 überarbeitet. Vielleicht kann sich jeder Interessierte ein besseres Bild machen. Grundsätzlich stimme ich Kuno zu, die genauen Pläne kannten nur sehr wenige. Aber es gab Übungen und man kann aus der Struktur der Einheiten einiges ableiten. Ich glaube nicht, dass es den Alliierten möglich gewesen wäre, ihre Truppen wesentlich zu verstärken. Dies wäre nicht unbemerkt geschehen und hätte als extrem feindselige Handlung gewertet werden können. Weiterhin wäre die Luftversorgung ohne große Mühe zu unterbinden gewesen. Über
  10. 10. 10 angelegte Depots an schweren Waffen ist bisher nichts bekannt geworden – man kann wohl davon ausgehen des das nicht gab. Wie lange der Kampf um Berlin gedauert hätte kann absolut nicht gesagt werden, aber es wäre sicher kein Stalingrad oder Berlin 1945, ich glaube eher ein Bagdad 2004, oder Paris 1940 oder Amsterdam 1940 oder Brüssel 1940 usw. usf., vielleicht ein Warschau 1939. Die Geschichte kennt für alles Beispiele. Bei der folgenden Aufstellung sind die wichtigsten Einheiten Ende der 80er Jahre aufgeführt, wobei die Angaben über die Geheimdienste naturgemäß fehlen. Insgesamt betrachtet gab es praktisch keine Artillerie ( außer 8 M 109er der USA) und keine nennenswerte Luftabwehr. Hier die Daten: Amerikanische Einheiten: - 2. Bat. /502 Infantry Rgt. (mit je 3 Kampfkompanien) - 3. Bat. /502 Infantry - 4. Bat. /502 Infantry … insgesamt ca. 2.500 Infanteristen. Granatwerfer Einheiten 27 x 81 mm und 15 x 106mm auf Jeep; 18 x TOW auf Jeeps. 15 Redeye Flugabwehr. Insgesamt 250 Panzerabwehr(hand)waffen. 24 M 113, 8 M 577 ) - F Company 40th Armor ( 32 Pz. M60A1, 1989 umgetauscht in M1) - 42. Engineer Company (12 PionierPz. M728 CEV) - 43rd Chemical Det. - Signal Support Company - E-Battery 320. Field Arty (8 SFL M109 A2) - 287th Military Police Company - 570th MP Company Railway Guard - 42 MP(Customs) - Berlin Aviation Det. (6 UH 1N, 1 Beechcraft, 2 Porter Pilatur) - 6941st Guard Bat. (Stab- und 4 Wachkompanien MPi / MG`s , Deutsches Personal, 750 Man) - 7350th Air Base Group - 766th Military Intelligence Det. - Special Forces Det. Berlin (PSSE-B, Physical Security Support Element Berlin) - CIA Field Office Berlin Französische Einheiten: - 46° Regiment de Infantrie (vgl. Infanterie Bat., 3 Infanteriekompanien, dav. 2 mit je 25 SPW VAB. Dazu eine Unterstützungskompanie mit je einem Flugabwehrzug 20mm Geschütze, einen Granatwerferzug 6 x 120mm und einem PALR Zug Milan) - 11° Regiment de Chasseurs (Panzerbat.) 40 Panzer AMX 30 und AMX 10RC Die Frz. Regimenter waren so stark wie 2 NATO Standart Kampf Bat., die Franzosen hatte als einzige auch Wehrpflichtige in Berlin. - 110. Pionierkompanie (60 Mann) - Einsatzunterstützungsbat. - Fernmeldekompanie - Heeresfliegerstaffel (2 Alouette III, 1 Cessna O1E, 1 MH 1621 Broussard - Gendarmeriebataillon (372 Mann) - Die Franzosen hatten insgesamt 2.900 Mann in Berlin. Britische Einheiten (1989): - 1st Bn King`s Regiment - 1st Bn Black Watch Regt. - 1st Bn Royal Warwickshire Fusiliers - 1st Bn Light Infantry (ca. 100 SPW und Scout-Cars) - C Squadron 14/20 Hussars (18 Chieftain) - 38th Field Sqdr. Royal Engineers 8 ( 1 Bergepanzer) - 6th Air Defence Troop Royal Artillery (Blowpipes) - 14th Sqdr. REME (Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers)
  11. 11. 11 - 29th Signal Regiment Berlin - 229th Berlin Infantry Brigade Signal Sqdr. - 2nd Regiment Royal MP Die britische Garnison verfügte über 3.200 Man, dav. Ca. 2.000 Mann Kampftruppen. West-Berliner Einheiten - Im Kriegsfall hätte die Berliner Polizei (einschließlich der FÜR) etwa 20.000 bis 25.000 Mann sofort aufbieten können, von denen aber nur kleine Teile zum Objektschutz und ggf. zum Kampf hätten eingesetzt werden können. - Im Vergleich zur Bereitschaftspolizei und Kampfgruppen sind sie eindeutig und ohne jeden Zweifel als schwächer einzuschätzen. Bei allem Respekt, Partisanen in West-Berlin gab es nur am Stammtisch, nach 10 Bier und nach 1989. - Auf den Bild seht Ihr einen englischen Centurion Panzer in Stadttarnung. Diese Tarnung haben die Engländer extra für Berlin entwickelt. Ich halte sie für sehr gelungen für diesen Zweck. Ich habe das Bild in Duxford aufgenommen. Leo interessant deine Liste - die Anwesendheit der westlichen Truppen in WB zur Stärke von etwa 3 Brigaden war mehr eine psychologische Sache - ich bin da fest überzeugt dass die Anwesenheit dieser 3 Brigaden wichtiger war als die Kampfstärke - diese Einheiten waren da als ein Signal der Westliche 3 Mächte - wenn man WB angegriffen hätte, dann hätte man gleich Probleme/Krieg mit 3 Nationen gehabt. Nach einem tatsächlichen Angriff hätten die West Brigaden eine oder 2 Wochen kämpfen können, und dann war es ohne weiteren Nachschub sowieso Schluss gewesen..... Verstärkung dieser Einheiten durch NATO-Streitkräfte war nicht vorgesehen, dabei war die Verteidigung WB keine NATO-Angelegenheit - haben wir in Stabsübungen auch nie gespielt Ritchie Und wie ich schon gesagt habe; ich glaube nicht das WB besetzt worden wäre. Warum auch? Es wäre sinnvoller gewesen, wenn sich diese große Stadt selber verwaltet und verpflegt hätte. Wenn da nicht das Problem der elektronischen Möglichkeiten der dort installierten Anlagen bestanden hätte. Das ging natürlich nicht, irgendwie hätten diese Anlagen Blind und Taub gemacht werden müssen. oker Nach meiner Ansicht setzen viele der Argumentationen zu spät an. Nun bricht ja die militärische Auseinandersetzung nicht überraschend oder (noch weniger) plötzlich über jemanden (im Beispiel Berlin) herein. Wie groß der logistische und (pseudo)politische Vorlauf ist, hat man ja im letzten Jahr gesehen. Also muss man die Aktivitäten wahrscheinlich auch in dieser Reihenfolge betrachten. WB wäre im Vorfeld einer Auseinandersetzung sicher Ausgangspunkt vieler Aktionen der NATO (Einschleusen von Diversanten / Aufklärungseinheiten ...) und möglicher Provokationen (denn jede Seite muss natürlich versuchen den Schein des 'angegriffen werdens' zu wahren) gewesen. Im Zuge dieser Aktionen wären die Reaktionen sicher gewesen: Einschränken/Unterbinden des Verkehrs von/nach WB. Eine Frage wäre: wie wollten die Alliierten denn Verstärkung nach WB bringen ohne als VORANTREIBER der Auseinandersetzung dazustehen (man stelle sich die Schlagzeilen von Lufttransportern voller GI's vor). Ich könnte mir vorstellen, dass das aus politischen Gründen kaum machbar gewesen wäre. WB wäre logistisch 'blockiert' worden (Müll, Wasser, Strom ...). Vielleicht (eigentlich kann man es nur hoffen) wäre WB wegen all der genannten Gründe und der unverhältnismäßigen Opferzahlen von der NATO aufgegeben worden. Nach dem Motto: "Haltet durch, wir befreien euch später“
  12. 12. 12 Die bisher genannten Einheiten, die mit Sicherheit stimmen, wären vielleicht nie zum Einsatz gekommen (höchstens vielleicht in Form einer Besetzung aber eben nicht beim Kampf). Sie waren als Drohkulisse selbstverständlich notwendig. Aber ich denke keine der beiden Seiten hätte es sich leisten können Berlin zum Schauplatz eines Krieges zu machen. DENN wenn es dazu gekommen wäre, dann ja wohl in der ersten Woche. Und in der zweiten hätte es dann den Einsatz von MVM gegeben? wohl kaum. Dabei ist die Frage höchstens, was hätten die paar Westmächte ihn Berlin gemacht? Still gehalten? (Es könnte ja auch sein, dass gesagt worden wäre: Zaun drum und solange sie sich nicht mucksen, lassen wir sie in Ruhe.) Daher denke ich - Berlin wäre im Vorfeld vom WV blockiert worden und später von der NATO nicht verteidigt worden. Außerdem - denkt bitte daran, dass (zumindest bis 1987) die Maxime galt: "Wenn uns der imperialistische Klassenfeind angreift, werden wir ihn auf SEINEM Territorium vernichten." Ich hätte nur Angst, dass es an den Schaltpulten beider Blöcke ausreichend Verrückte gab, denen die (von uns hier erarbeiteten und diskutierten) Argumente vollkommen egal gewesen wären. Volker Deine Angst wäre sehr real gewesen. Und die an den Schaltpulten mussten nicht mal verrückt sein. Es wäre wohl auch mit "normalen" aus dem Ruder gelaufen. seaman wir sollten alle froh sein, dass es nie zu diesem Szenario gekommen ist. Daran haben viele mitgewirkt. Also war der Dienst, für solch eine lange Friedensperiode in Europa nicht umsonst. Rotkehlchen Letztlich gab es dann doch im November 89 den Sturmangriff auf West-Berlin. Hinter der Siegesseule kam es zu den erwarteten Staus der Truppenbewegungen. Zielgenau sind die örtlichen Versorgungseinrichtungen (Aldi, Spar usw.) nach kurzen Abwehrkämpfen erobert worden. Ökonomische Zentren (Banken, Sparkassen, Post) wurden erfolgreich belagert. Die Übernahme von jeweils 100,00 DM durch jeden Teilnehmer des Sturmangriffs erwies sich jedoch als untaugliches Mittel um den Imperialismus auch ökonomisch niederzuringen. Da zwischen Sturmtruppen und Führungsstäben bereits seit Jahren keine reale Verbindung, und schon gar kein lebender Informationsaustausch bestand - führten die taktischen Bewegungen in ein strategisches Chaos. Nunmehr gibt es seit fast 15 Jahren eine Absetzbewegung von qualifizierten, aber nicht effizient eingesetzten Angehörigen der Sturmtruppen und anderen Kadern in Richtung Westen. Damit wird die strategische Planung der Eroberung der Westgebiete getarnt umgesetzt. Es ist auf diesem Weg damit zu rechnen, dass sich der Westen Deutschlands spätestens bis zum 7. Oktober 2049, zum 100. Jahrestag der DDR fest in Ostdeutscher Hand befindet.
  13. 13. 13 ANLAGEN Quelle: seaman (www.stasi-landesbeauftragter-berlin.de/lstuweb/Planspiel.html)
  14. 14. 14 PROBLEMSTELLUNG NEBENPROBLEM KaHa Was wäre mit dem Flughafen Tempelhof geschehen? Hirsch Ich denke, der Flughafen Tempelhof -und auch die anderen: Tegel, Gatow- hätten sicherlich nicht die herausragende Rolle bei der Verteidigung WB's gespielt. Kampffliegereinheiten (im Sinne von Jagd/Bomben Fliegern)existierten dort nicht, zumindest nicht in dem Maße, wie man sich das in einem Kriegsfall vorstellen würde. Auch wäre es aus Sicht der West-Alliierten taktisch unklug gewesen, dort Einheit zu stationieren und zum Einsatz zu bringen, die Flughäfen liegen über kurz oder lang vollends in einem durch WV-Artillerie und Luftstreitkräfte erreichbaren Bereich. Mithin wäre auch die Zerstörung der Plätze durch geeignete Mittel (Bomben) des WV kriegstechnisch nicht so ein großes Problem gewesen. Darüber hinaus steht einem in WB startenden Flugzeug ohnehin erst einmal ein Flug über im Kriegsfall feindliches Territorium bevor, die Überlebenschancen dürften dann eher gering gewesen sein. Leo das stimmt, keiner der Westmächte hatte Kampfflugzeuge in W-Berlin, einfach weil die sich da im Kriegsfall mitten im feindlichem Gebiet befunden - und alle WB Flugplätze im Bereich der Artillerie lagen PROBLEMSTELLUNG NEBENPROBLEM waldi44 Sagt mal, hat man nach der Wende nicht kistenweise Orden gefunden, welche an die, an der Besetzung bzw. Eroberung West Berlins beteiligten Truppen, verliehen werden sollten? Ich meine davon gehört und gelesen zu haben und zwar nicht nur in der so geliebten Bildzeitung! Damit würde sich die Frage nach einem "ob" ja wohl erübrigen. Ansonsten würde eine "Nichtbesetzung" im Kriegsfall jeder militärischen Vernunft widersprechen! Blacky mit dem besagten Orden ist sicher der "Blücherorden" gemeint. Der sollte im Verteidigungsfall als Tapferkeitsauszeichnung verliehen werden (und war schon vorgeprägt). Direkt mit Berlin (West) hatte der aber nichts zu tun.
  15. 15. 15 PROBLEMSTELLUNG NEBENPROBLEM Waldi44 Wirklich interessant, aber wohl eher philisphisch finde ich die Frage: Warum fand kein Angriff statt? Warum gab es keinen Krieg? Sicher nicht, weil die NVA auf Friedenswacht stand! Beide Seiten unterstellten sich ja, kriegslüsternd zu sein. Die einen um die Weltrevolution doch noch durchzuführen und die anderen, um die unterdrückten Völker im Osten zu befreien bzw. den Westen eben vor der Weltrevolution zu bewahren! Schlussendlich aber kam es nur zu Stellvertreterkriegen. Warum kam es nicht zum Big Bang oder kommt der vielleicht doch noch? Nicht mehr als Kampf der Blöcke oder Ideologien, eher als Terrorkrieg oder aus Versehen- inzwischen hat ja jeder "Depp" Atomwaffen! Hat bisher die Vernunft die Welt vor ihrem gewaltsamen Ende bewahrt? Sicher gab es noch mehr als nur den einen Oberst Prof. Dr. Scheeler an der MAK F.E. in Dresden und die kamen alle zu dem selben Schluss. Gilt das aber auch für einen Osama Bin Laden oder irgend einen halbverrückten Despoten in einem Schwellenland? dimaggi Hallo Waldi44, da möchte ich Dir aber widersprechen. Es hat was mit dem Gleichgewicht der Kräfte zu tun. Es ist zwar ein Widersinn, aber mit der Demonstration unserer milit. Stärke haben wir mit für den Frieden gesorgt. Denkst Du denn, die USA hätten sich einen Golfkrieg Teil 1 und 2 und andere Sachen geleistet, wenn die große Militärmacht UdSSR noch gewesen wäre? KaHa Das bedeutet, wäre der Eiserne Vorhang nicht gefallen, dann hätten die USA den Irak 1990 nicht angegriffen, stimmt's? grexsoft sehr schwer zu sagen, ob die Irakgeschichte 1990 so gelaufen wäre, die SU hatte ja auch den Angriff auf Kuweit 89 nicht verhindern können...., also ohne den Angriff auf Kuweit sicher eine richtige Aussage, den hätte es dann wohl so auch nicht gegeben ! waldi44 Richtig ist, dass die jeweiligen Großmächte ihre Interessensphären hatten, in denen sie sagten wo es langging. Da hätte es schon deswegen keinen "Golfkrieg" gegeben, weil ich nicht glaube, dass sie( di SU) einen Angriff auf Kuwait zugelassen hätte. Dieser Angriff war ja der Auslöser des 1. Golfkrieges! Weist Du, ich denke, die NVA, die BW und alle anderen Armeen in Mitteleuropa, samt ihrer Staaten, deren Interessen sie alle vorgaben schützen zu müssen, hätten sich schlicht in nichts aufgelöst, atomisiert, pulverisiert, vergiftet, zerschlagen .... Nicht DIE waren es, die den Krieg verhindert hatten, sondern die sowjetischen Atom U- Boote und ihre mobilen Atomwaffen in Sibirien sowie die amerikanischen Bomber und Raketen und wahrscheinlich solche Philosophen wie dieser Oberst aus Dresden! grexsoft wen es interessiert, der Kapitän zur See aus Dresden ist immer noch in der Forschung aktiv und hält mit seiner Meinung nicht hinterm Berg ...damals war es seine Ausarbeitung unter dem Thema NICHTFÜHRBARKEIT EINES KRIEGES IN MITTELEUROPA ! hier der link zur DSS: http://www.sicherheitspolitik-dss.de/indiz2.htm
  16. 16. 16 Andre´ die damalige SU war 1989/90 auch nur noch ein Schatten seiner selbst und hatte nicht mehr den Einfluß auf andere Staaten, auch hatte sie schon zu dieser Zeit genügend eigne Problem im Lande, um den Krieg in Kuweit oder anschließend im Irak mit Nachdruck zu verhindern. Ritchie Der Angriff bzw. Einmarsch in Kuweit hat auch und vor allem stattgefunden, weil die damalige US Regierung dem Irak (damaliger Verbündeter bzw. Partner bzw. ...) signalisiert hat, dass sie nichts dagegegn hätten. Aber wie hat schon Adenauer gesagt: "was schert mich mein Gewäsch von gestern." - und manche Verbündete ändern eben ihre Meinung. Volker Auch wenn es keiner vorgehabt hätte, haben alle gewusst das wenn ein Krieg einmal beginnt an welchem Mächte mit Kernwaffen beteiligt sind, die Angelegenheit nicht mehr steuerbar hätte werden können. Das es nicht so gekommen ist hat auch etwas mit der Sicherheitspolitik der DDR und damit der NVA zu tun. Deine These (waldi44) mit Weltrevolution halte ich für Sage, geboren aus revolutionären Stimmungen der Oktoberrevolution und dem Übergreifen dieser Stimmung auf andere Länder. Von einzelnen Leuten vertreten aber meines Wissens nie Staatsdoktrin der DDR. Wir sprachen davon dass sich die Revolution nicht exportieren lässt. Ganz im Gegenteil der DDR hätte es vollauf genügt als gleichberechtigter Staat mit eigenen Staatsbürgern behandelt zu werden. Die geschichtlichen Fakten zur DDR Geschichte sprechen eher dafür, dass sowohl die DDR als auch die Sowjetunion im Interesse einer europäischen Friedensordnung bereit waren auf die sozialistische Entwicklung zu verzichten bzw. die Abkehr davon zu riskieren. Besonders in den 50er und 60er Jahren gab es dazu viele Vorschläge. Diese wurde samt und sonders abgelehnt, nicht beachtet oder als Propaganda bezeichnet. waldi44 Na gut, der "Weltrevolution" als solcher hatte man wohl schon in den 50er Jahren zu den Akten gelegt, obwohl ich mir durchaus vorstellen könnte, dass sie bis heute in manchen Köpfen rumgeistert! Was die Vorschläge der SU in den 50ern anbelangt, kommt es immer auf den Standpunkt des Betrachters an: Bist der (böse) Wolf (bekanntlich hat er Kreide gefressen und sich die Pfoten mit Mehl weiß gemacht, als er zu den "sieben Geißlein" ging) oder eines der sieben Geißlein! Früher nannte man das wohl auch noch "Klassenstandpunkt" und wir kennen doch alle den Schmarr'n: Die Partei, die Partei, die hat immer Recht....."! Nein, auch ich traue HEUTE den Angeboten der Sowjets von DAMALS nicht. Damals hätte ich ihnen getraut! Ein historisches Ereignis gibt es allerdings, dass mich doch an der Gute im Sowjetpolitiker glauben lässt- welches könnte es wohl gewesen sein? Nein, nicht Gorbi- lange lange vorher! Volker das Grundübel im Umgang mit den Vorschlägen von Sowjetunion und DDR war, das sie von Seite des Westens nicht einmal ansatzweise ernsthaft erörtert wurden. Man hatte offenbar im Westen Schiss das dieses nicht so läuft wie sie es wollen. Diese Angst hat man ja auch 1990 gesehen, als prominenten Wahlhelfer aus dem Westen bei DDR Wahlen ihren Ostschwesterparteien massiv geholfen haben. Das mit der Partei war erst mal nur ein Lied, sicher eines mit propagandistischem Inhalt. Es bezog sich in aller erster Linie auf die Partei und ihre Mitglieder selbst. Und strenggenommen ist es sogar richtig. Mit Partei im Wortsinn wurden ja alle deren Mitglieder gemeint. Das Problem war eigentlich eher, das nicht mehr "die Partei" sondern nur noch der Generalsekretär "recht" hatte. Und das war selbstverständlich Schitkram
  17. 17. 17 PROBLEMSTELLUNG NEBENPROBLEM kowi In wieweit erkennst du bei der 35.MSD eine abweichende Struktur? kowi Interessant scheint hierbei aber die Tatsache zu sein, das die GSSD ein selbst. Flammenwerfer Bataillon hatten, das in Stansdorf stationiert war und der Gruppe direkt unterstand. Ritchie Struktur 35. MSD: 4 MSR und ein Pz. Bat. Ich hätte 3 MSR und ein PR für "Standart" erachtet. kowi Die Variante mit 4 MSR + 1PB ist die zweithäufigste Variante (5 Divisionen / MSD),kommt mindestens 1 mal in jeder Armee vor (außer der 3., dafür 2x in der 2.). das sind: 1.PA=20.MSD (Grimma) 2.PA=21.MSD (Perleberg) 2.PA=207.MSD (Stendal) 8.A=39.MSD (Ohrdruf) 20.A=35.MSD (Krampnitz) Deine erachtete Variante mit 3 x MSR + 1 x PR kommt nur bei 3 Divisionen (MSD) vor. Die häufigste Variante ist die mit 3 x PR + 1 x MSR, kommt bei 9 Divisionen (PD) vor. Die seltenste Variante ist die mit 2 x PR + 2 x MSR, kommt nur bei 2 Divisionen (PD) vor. Zu Berlin sein noch zu sagen das gerade dort schon ein frühzeitiger Truppenabzug (noch zu DDR- Zeit) stattfand. So wurden gerade um Berlin herum Truppen wegverlegt oder abgezogen. Zum Beispiel die 10.PD von Krampnitz nach Altengrabow und der Abzug der 25. und 32. Panzerdivison.

