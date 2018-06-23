Are you thinking of traveling to other parts of the world to spread the good news? Then use gospel tracts as part of your mission. They will be useful in reaching out to thousands of people within a span of few hours even in the remotest part of the world. As Christians, you are expected not to conform to the standard ways even if your mind is filled with discomfort and fear. It is Jesus who has instructed his disciples to go to all nations and make use of every opportunity to convey about Him.



