The Snow Garden audiobooks free
Atherton University, freshman year. Kathryn, Randall, and Jesse come from different worlds, but find themselves
drawn together in unexpected ways. For each of them, college promises a bright future and a way to disconnect from a
dark, haunted past. But as winter sets in, their secret histories threaten to disrupt the layers of deceit that protect their
fragile new lives. One dark night a professor's wife is found drowned in an icy river, and rumors of murder threaten the
safe haven of Atherton. Within days, Randall's illicit affair with the professor is about to be revealed in the local press.
Then, an old mystery emerges from the shadows - the discovery of a co-ed's corpse in a frozen creek twenty years
before makes these accidents of the past and the present look a little too closely connected. Gradually, the three
friends find themselves snared in a web of lies, a web spun long before their days at Atherton. Snowbound on the
university campus, they are unwitting captives of a malevolent force that drives them inexorably toward the "snow
garden" of the title - a place of nightmares that is all too real, and all too near.
Written By: Christopher Price.
Narrated By: James Daniels
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: September 2004
Duration: 12 hours 23 minutes
