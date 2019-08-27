Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
%HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD$XGLRERRNVIRU)UHH_%HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD IUHHDXGLRERRNVERRNVRQDXGLRJHWDXGLRERRNVIRUIUHH %HFR...
%HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD $QLQWLPDWHSRZHUIXODQGLQVSLULQJPHPRLUEWKHIRUPHU)LUVW/DGRIWKH8QLWHG6WDWHV 1(:<25.7,0(6%(676(//(52...
%HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD
%HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Becoming (book) by Michelle Obama Audiobooks for Free / Becoming (book) by Michelle Obama free audiobooks | ( books on audio ) : get audiobooks for free

4 views

Published on

Becoming (book) by Michelle Obama Audiobooks for Free / Becoming (book) by Michelle Obama free audiobooks | ( books on audio ) : get audiobooks for free

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Becoming (book) by Michelle Obama Audiobooks for Free / Becoming (book) by Michelle Obama free audiobooks | ( books on audio ) : get audiobooks for free

  1. 1. %HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD$XGLRERRNVIRU)UHH_%HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD IUHHDXGLRERRNVERRNVRQDXGLRJHWDXGLRERRNVIRUIUHH %HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD$XGLRERRNVIRU)UHH_%HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPDIUHHDXGLRERRNVERRNVRQDXGLR JHWDXGLRERRNVIRUIUHH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. %HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD $QLQWLPDWHSRZHUIXODQGLQVSLULQJPHPRLUEWKHIRUPHU)LUVW/DGRIWKH8QLWHG6WDWHV 1(:<25.7,0(6%(676(//(5235$+¶6%22.&/8%3,&.1$$&3,0$*($:$5’:,11(5 ,QDOLIHILOOHGZLWKPHDQLQJDQGDFFRPSOLVKPHQW0LFKHOOH2EDPDKDVHPHUJHGDVRQHRIWKHPRVWLFRQLFDQ FRPSHOOLQJZRPHQRIRXUHUD$V)LUVW/DGRIWKH8QLWHG6WDWHVRI$PHULFD†WKHILUVW$IULFDQ$PHULFDQWRV WKDWUROH†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†IURPKHUFKLOGKRRGRQWKH6RXWK6LGHRI&KL HDUVDVDQH[HFXWLYHEDODQFLQJWKHGHPDQGVRIPRWKHUKRRGDQGZRUNWRKHUWLPHVSHQWDWWKHZRUOG¶ DGGUHVV:LWKXQHUULQJKRQHVWDQGOLYHOZLWVKHGHVFULEHVKHUWULXPSKVDQGKHUGLVDSSRLQWPHQWV SULYDWHWHOOLQJKHUIXOOVWRUDVVKHKDVOLYHGLW†LQKHURZQZRUGVDQGRQKHURZQWHUPV:DUPZLVHDQG %HFRPLQJLVWKHGHHSOSHUVRQDOUHFNRQLQJRIDZRPDQRIVRXODQGVXEVWDQFHZKRKDVVWHDGLOGHILHG H[SHFWDWLRQV†DQGZKRVHVWRULQVSLUHVXVWRGRWKHVDPH
  3. 3. %HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD
  4. 4. %HFRPLQJERRNE0LFKHOOH2EDPD

×