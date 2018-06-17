Successfully reported this slideshow.
Circular economy a key lever for achieving sustainable development goals? D.Sc. Malgorzata Koszewska Assistant Professor
Why we need do move towards circular economy model?  What is the relationship the Circular Economy and Sustainability?
For many years, we have been following a so-called linear economic model What does it mean
Linear economy cheap, easily accessible, non-renewable resources Creating new consumer needs
WHY we need to change it?
We are using up more and more natural resources,  We are generating more and more waste,  We are creating more and more serious environmental and social threats
What are the limits of the current linear model?
We’re sitting on a consumption time bomb 2010-2025 perspective SOURCE: World Bank. Ellen MacArthur Foundation circular eco...
We are reaching a tipping point, where over the next several years the global middle class will expand dramatically. Sourc...
Culture of waste and consumersim • In Europe, the average car is parked 92% of the time • 31% of food is wasted along the ...
American Life-style for the World – Need five Planet Earths Source: Arun Aneja, TOWARDS CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN TEXTILES, 12th...
13 Years remaining until the known reserves are exhausted (based on the current extraction rate) Source: Professor James C...
14 Current recycling rates Source: Professor James Clark, Green Chemistry, The University of York
In Europe, material recycling and waste-based energy recovery captures only 5 percent of the original raw material value S...
Concequences?  Economic losses and structural waste  Price risks- volatile resource prices and supply disruptions- uncer...
The CE model is based on the principle that resources should be used rationally so that: 1. the value of raw materials, ma...
renewable resources eco-design, human centered design zero-waste design, product-life extension A share of fossil fuels in...
Biological cycle: Products return harmlessly to nature through decomposition Industrial cycle: Non‐degradable products are...
This paradigm shift requires the commitment from all market participants. It presents very specific challenges to manufact...
21malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl Products that are design, made, redesigned or reused for a more circular life  New produ...
Source: Towards The Circular Economy, Opportunities for the Consumer Goods Sector, 2012, Ellen MacArthur Foundation
What is the relationship between the Circular Economy and Sustainability? The authors based on the extensive literature re...
25malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl conditional relationship – CE is considered as a condition for reaching sustainability be...
Number of reviews and articles per year with the topic circular economy on Web-of-Science. Source: M. Geissdoerfer et al. ...
What were the most common geographical locations of authors with the topic circular economy that have more than three publ...
Source: M. Geissdoerfer et al. The Circular Economy - A new sustainability paradigm? Journal of Cleaner Production 143 (20...
How do companies link CE and sustainability in their CS reports? Raphaëlle Stewart and Monia Niero, Circular economy in co...
30malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl Different linkages between CE and sustainability based on the categories introduced by Ge...
Temporal evolution of corporate sustainability reports included in the Corporate Register database mentioning the term “ci...
How companies incorporate the Circular Economy concept in their sustainability agenda?
Main conceptual elements used by companies to introduce and/or define circular economy in their corporate sustainability (...
34malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl Aspects of sustainability that are mentioned in CS reports in relation to CE in relation ...
To what extent circular economy (CE) practices are relevant for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (S...
Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. Can we achieve this goal in the present linear model?
Achieving, Goal 12 will require a complete overhaul of our linear, take-make-waste patterns of production and consumption ...
However, the authors of the article argue that CE practices and principles are transversal and the adoption of CE practice...
CE practices can directly contribute to achieving 21 of the targets and indirectly contribute to achieving an additional 2...
Source: Schroeder et al., 2018, The Relevance of Circular Economy Practices to the Sustainable Development Goals: Circular...
Thank you for your attention Koszewska M.,2018, Circular economy a key lever for achieving sustainable development goals? ...
  1. 1. Circular economy a key lever for achieving sustainable development goals? D.Sc. Malgorzata Koszewska Assistant Professor LODZ UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY Faculty of Management and Production Engineering malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl 4th International Conference „Contributing to sustainable development. CSR Trends IV” Łódź, Poland, June 14-15, 2018
  2. 2. 2malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl  Why we need do move towards circular economy model?  What is the relationship the Circular Economy and Sustainability?  How companies incorporate the Circular Economy concept in their sustainability agenda?  How do companies link CE and sustainability in their CS reports?  To what extent circular economy (CE) practices are relevant for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)? Questions
  3. 3. 3malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl For many years, we have been following a so-called linear economic model What does it mean? Linear economy
  4. 4. 4malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl Linear economy cheap, easily accessible, non-renewable resources Creating new consumer needs We are producing and consuming at an increasing rate! We are becoming wealthier, so can buy more! http://www.vision.org/environmental-sustainability-use-reuse-recycle-5669
  5. 5. WHY we need to change it?
  6. 6.  We are using up more and more natural resources,  We are generating more and more waste,  We are creating more and more serious environmental and social threats It is becoming increasingly obvious that the present linear (take-make dispose) model of economy has slim chances of effectively adopting sustainable development principles
  7. 7. What are the limits of the current linear model?
  8. 8. We’re sitting on a consumption time bomb 2010-2025 perspective SOURCE: World Bank. Ellen MacArthur Foundation circular economy team
  9. 9. We are reaching a tipping point, where over the next several years the global middle class will expand dramatically. Source: Homi Kharas, The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries, Brookings Institution, June XX, 2011
  10. 10. Culture of waste and consumersim • In Europe, the average car is parked 92% of the time • 31% of food is wasted along the value chain • the average office is used only 35–50% of the time, even during working hours. Source: Ellen MacArthur Foundation circular economy team • From 2000 to 2014, and the number of garments purchased each year by the average consumer increased by 60% • Across nearly every apparel category, consumers keep clothing items about half as long as they did 15 years ago. • We often treat the lowest-priced garments as nearly disposable, discarding them after just 7 or 8 wears. Source: Remy, N.; Speelman, E.; Swartz, S. Style that’s sustainable: A new fast- fashion formula; McKinsey & Company.: 2016.
  11. 11. American Life-style for the World – Need five Planet Earths Source: Arun Aneja, TOWARDS CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN TEXTILES, 12th Joint International Conference CLOTECH 2017 Lodz, PolandOctober 11-14, 2017
  12. 12. 13 Years remaining until the known reserves are exhausted (based on the current extraction rate) Source: Professor James Clark, Green Chemistry, The University of York
  13. 13. 14 Current recycling rates Source: Professor James Clark, Green Chemistry, The University of York
  14. 14. In Europe, material recycling and waste-based energy recovery captures only 5 percent of the original raw material value Source: PULSE OF THE FASHION INDUSTRY, 2017 Copyright © Global Fashion Agenda and The Boston Consulting Group, Inc.
  15. 15. Concequences?  Economic losses and structural waste  Price risks- volatile resource prices and supply disruptions- uncertainty, discouraging businesses from investing  Supply risks - the European Union imports six times as much materials and natural resources as it exports.  Natural systems degradation - climate change, loss of biodiversity and natural capital, land degradation, and ocean pollution.
  16. 16. The CE model is based on the principle that resources should be used rationally so that: 1. the value of raw materials, materials, and finished products could be retained as long as possible and waste could be minimized; 2. raw materials from the waste already generated could be recovered and recycled, and we could perceive useless garbage as valuable resources.
  17. 17. renewable resources eco-design, human centered design zero-waste design, product-life extension A share of fossil fuels in primary energy supply in Poland http://www.vision.org/environmental-sustainability-use-reuse-recycle-5669 Hard to achieve
  18. 18. Biological cycle: Products return harmlessly to nature through decomposition Industrial cycle: Non‐degradable products are recycled continuously Source: Ellen MacArthur Foundation
  19. 19. This paradigm shift requires the commitment from all market participants. It presents very specific challenges to manufacturers, innovators, regulatory bodies, as well as consumers Business models Consumption models CIRCULAR ECONOMY Legal framework, regulations Values, attitudes, cultural influences
  20. 20. 21malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl Products that are design, made, redesigned or reused for a more circular life  New products that are designed for long-lasting style and quality  New products that are made of recyclable and/or recycled materials  New products that are made of biodegradable and compostable materials  Used products that are redesigned or upcycled  Used products that are resold as secondhand or vintage Services that are provided to promote a more circular product life  Products that can be rented or leased (instead of being purchased)  Products that can be repaired by an in-store or external tailor  Products that can be ordered “on-demand”, in the form of made-to-order, made to- measure, bespoke or similar service Circular products – products for circular economy Source: https://circularfashion.com
  21. 21. Source: Towards The Circular Economy, Opportunities for the Consumer Goods Sector, 2012, Ellen MacArthur Foundation
  22. 22. What is the relationship between the Circular Economy and Sustainability? The authors based on the extensive literature review, bibliometric analysis and snowballing techniques identified similarities, differences and relationships between both terms/concepts. M. Geissdoerfer et al. The Circular Economy - A new sustainability paradigm? Journal of Cleaner Production 143 (2017) 757e768
  23. 23. 25malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl conditional relationship – CE is considered as a condition for reaching sustainability beneficial relationship means that CE is considered as one way, among others, to progress toward sustainability trade‐off relationship means that CE is considered to lead to sustainability trade‐offs (both benefits and negative outcomes). Relationship types between the Circular Economy and sustainability. Source: M. Geissdoerfer et al. The Circular Economy - A new sustainability paradigm? Journal of Cleaner Production 143 (2017) 757e768
  24. 24. Number of reviews and articles per year with the topic circular economy on Web-of-Science. Source: M. Geissdoerfer et al. The Circular Economy - A new sustainability paradigm? Journal of Cleaner Production 143 (2017) 757e768
  25. 25. What were the most common geographical locations of authors with the topic circular economy that have more than three publications?
  26. 26. Source: M. Geissdoerfer et al. The Circular Economy - A new sustainability paradigm? Journal of Cleaner Production 143 (2017) 757e768
  27. 27. How do companies link CE and sustainability in their CS reports? Raphaëlle Stewart and Monia Niero, Circular economy in corporate sustainability strategies: A review of corporate sustainability reports in the fast‐moving consumer goods sector, Business Strategy and the Environment. 2018;1–18. The results of systematic review of 46 corporate sustainability reports in the Fast‐Moving Consumer Goods sector
  28. 28. 30malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl Different linkages between CE and sustainability based on the categories introduced by Geissdoerfer et al. (2017) Source: Raphaëlle Stewart and Monia Niero, Circular economy in corporate sustainability strategies: A review of corporate sustainability reports in the fast‐moving consumer goods sector, Business Strategy and the Environment. 2018;1–18.
  29. 29. Temporal evolution of corporate sustainability reports included in the Corporate Register database mentioning the term “circular economy” (CE. Source: Raphaëlle Stewart and Monia Niero, Circular economy in corporate sustainability strategies: A review of corporate sustainability reports in the fast‐moving consumer goods sector, Business Strategy and the Environment. 2018;1–18.
  30. 30. How companies incorporate the Circular Economy concept in their sustainability agenda?
  31. 31. Main conceptual elements used by companies to introduce and/or define circular economy in their corporate sustainability (CS) Reports. Systemic change related to CE: “lead the fashion industry away from the make, use, dispose economy to one that allows us to keep resources in use for as long as possible” (C&A, 2016) “resources and products should be designed and used in continuous loops” (Carlsberg, 2016)” General statement: “circular economy is thus an immanent part of our business activity” Mayr‐Melnhof Karton (2016) Source: Raphaëlle Stewart and Monia Niero, Circular economy in corporate sustainability strategies: A review of corporate sustainability reports in the fast‐moving consumer goods sector, Business Strategy and the Environment. 2018;1–18.
  32. 32. 34malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl Aspects of sustainability that are mentioned in CS reports in relation to CE in relation to:  resource scarcity,  climate change  or more generally environmental pressures. Source: Raphaëlle Stewart and Monia Niero, Circular economy in corporate sustainability strategies: A review of corporate sustainability reports in the fast‐moving consumer goods sector, Business Strategy and the Environment. 2018;1–18.
  33. 33. To what extent circular economy (CE) practices are relevant for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)? Schroeder et al., 2018, The Relevance of Circular Economy Practices to the Sustainable Development Goals: Circular Economy and SDGs, Journal of Industrial Ecology, DOI: 10.1111/jiec.12732 The authors have taken the 17 goals and 169 targets set out in the document “Transforming our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (UN 2015) and matched these targets with CE practices as identified from the emerging academic and nonacademic literature on CE. Through this analysis, they have identified the potential contributions of CE practices to these specific SDG targets.
  34. 34. Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. Can we achieve this goal in the present linear model?
  35. 35. Achieving, Goal 12 will require a complete overhaul of our linear, take-make-waste patterns of production and consumption in favor of a circular system We need a radical shift in business models , policies, and consumers’ behaviour around the world.
  36. 36. However, the authors of the article argue that CE practices and principles are transversal and the adoption of CE practices will be necessary to achieve many targets outlined under several of the SDGs, not only for SDG 12. Source: Schroeder et al., 2018, The Relevance of Circular Economy Practices to the Sustainable Development Goals: Circular Economy and SDGs, Journal of Industrial Ecology, DOI: 10.1111/jiec.12732
  37. 37. CE practices can directly contribute to achieving 21 of the targets and indirectly contribute to achieving an additional 28 targets. The strongest relationships and synergies (high scores both for direct and indirect contributions) between CE practices and SDG targets lie within:  SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation),  SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy),  SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth),  SDG 12 (Sustainable Consumption and Production), and  SDG 15 (Life on Land)
  38. 38. Source: Schroeder et al., 2018, The Relevance of Circular Economy Practices to the Sustainable Development Goals: Circular Economy and SDGs, Journal of Industrial Ecology, DOI: 10.1111/jiec.12732
  39. 39. Thank you for your attention Koszewska M.,2018, Circular economy a key lever for achieving sustainable development goals? Plenary session, 4th International Conference „Contributing to sustainable development. CSR Trends IV” Łódź, Poland, June 14-15, 2018 D.Sc. Malgorzata Koszewska Assistant Professor LODZ UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY Faculty of Management and Production Engineering malgorzata.koszewska@p.lodz.pl

