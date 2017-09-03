מיתוג אישי

©‫ל‬ ‫שמורות‬ ‫הזכויות‬ ‫כל‬-HRD ‫אייץ‬.‫אר‬.‫די‬.‫בע‬ ‫עובדים‬ ‫לגיוס‬ ‫הכשרות‬"‫מ‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיתוג‬ ‫עצמכם‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולבדל‬ ‫...
‫עלי‬ ‫קצת‬ •‫אורי‬ ‫של‬ ‫אבא‬,‫ואייל‬ ‫תומר‬ •‫מנכ‬"‫חברת‬ ‫ל‬HRD •‫מנכ‬"‫משותף‬ ‫ל‬‫ב‬"‫לינקדאין‬ ‫לעסקים‬" •‫בריחה‬ ‫חד...
‫מיתוג‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬ “A brand is the sum of all feelings, thoughts and recognitions – positive and negative – that people ass...
‫בניהם‬ ‫ההבדל‬ ‫מה‬?
‫מוצר‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫אבל‬... ‫משאבים‬ ‫משקיעות‬ ‫חברות‬ ‫שלהן‬ ‫המיתוג‬ ‫בבניית‬
‫קולה‬ ‫קוקה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫אבל‬
‫סלבריטאי‬ ‫לא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫ואני‬...‫סלבריטי‬ ‫לא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫ואני‬
"A brand is the sum of all feelings, thoughts and recognitions – positive and negative – that people associate with a YOU ‫רגע‬...‫מותג‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫אז‬?
©‫ל‬ ‫שמורות‬ ‫הזכויות‬ ‫כל‬-HRD ‫אייץ‬.‫אר‬.‫די‬.‫בע‬ ‫עובדים‬ ‫לגיוס‬ ‫הכשרות‬"‫מ‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיתוג‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫למה‬ ‫אז‬? •‫מ...
‫מה‬‫שלכם‬ ‫המטרות‬ ‫מהן‬?
‫אתם‬ ‫מה‬ ‫עבור‬ ‫הגדירו‬ ‫מוכרים‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫רוצים‬?
‫אתם‬ ‫במה‬ ‫הגדירו‬ ‫ושונים‬ ‫מיוחדים‬?
‫שלכם‬ ‫הנישה‬ ‫את‬ ‫הגדירו‬
2‫מיתוג‬ ‫לבניית‬ ‫שלבים‬
‫לאוטוריטה‬ ‫הופכים‬ ‫כיצד‬?‫לאוטוריטה‬ ‫להפוך‬ ‫איך‬?
•‫אישית‬ ‫דעה‬ ‫הוספת‬ ‫עם‬ ‫יחד‬ ‫מקצועי‬ ‫מאמר‬ ‫שיתוף‬ •‫ברשת‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫תגובה‬ •‫הרצאה‬ ‫של‬ ‫סיכום‬/‫בו‬ ‫שהשתתפת...
‫מקצועיים‬ ‫תכנים‬ ‫קידום‬ ‫חברתיות‬ ‫ברשתות‬
‫פלטפורמות‬ ‫במספר‬ ‫השתמשו‬
‫אתם‬ ‫תהיו‬–‫כבר‬ ‫השאר‬ ‫כל‬ ‫כי‬ ‫תפוסים‬... ‫רוזן‬ ‫יעקב‬ yakov@hrd.co.il 054-2424708
  • 76% מהארגונים מחפשים מידע ברשת על מועמדים - ולהפך
  • חיפוש עבודה
    להפוך לעצמאי
    לבנות מיתוג בחברה שלנו
    מעבר לתחום אחר
  • תחפשו אנשים שכבר מוכרים בתחום שלכם
    מה הם כתבים
    - היכן הם מופיעים?
    - כיצד נראה הפרופיל שלהם
    על מה אתם רוצים להשפיע
    -
  • על מה יש לכם דעה?
    עבור מה אתם רוצים להיות מוכרים?
    - מה אתם יכולים ללמד?
    תנסו להגדיר את הנישה שלכם

  • תנסו להגדיר את הנישה שלכם
    תחשבו על פידבקים שקיבלתם בעבר – על מה החמיאו לכם?

  • נירית כהן
    רז מצנע
    יעקב רוזן
  • לאפשר לגוגול למצוא אותנו
    האם גיגלתם את עצמם?
    שימוש בפייסבוק, ואתרים אחרים
    לייצר אחידות בתמונות ובטקסטים

    • מיתוג אישי

    ‫אישי‬ ‫מיתוג‬ ‫עצמכם‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולבדל‬ ‫ט‬‫לבלו‬ ‫כיצד‬
    2. 2. ‫עלי‬ ‫קצת‬ •‫אורי‬ ‫של‬ ‫אבא‬,‫ואייל‬ ‫תומר‬ •‫מנכ‬"‫חברת‬ ‫ל‬HRD •‫מנכ‬"‫משותף‬ ‫ל‬‫ב‬"‫לינקדאין‬ ‫לעסקים‬" •‫בריחה‬ ‫חדרי‬ ‫מתחם‬ ‫של‬ ‫בעלים‬ ‫אביב‬ ‫בתל‬ •‫גיוס‬ ‫בתחום‬ ‫בלוג‬ ‫כותב‬ gius.co.il •‫אקדמיות‬ ‫מסגרות‬ ‫במגוון‬ ‫מרצה‬
    3. 3. ‫מיתוג‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬ “A brand is the sum of all feelings, thoughts and recognitions – positive and negative – that people associate with a company, a product or service.” ‫מותג‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬?
    4. 4. ‫בניהם‬ ‫ההבדל‬ ‫מה‬?
    ‫מוצר‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫אבל‬... ‫משאבים‬ ‫משקיעות‬ ‫חברות‬ ‫שלהן‬ ‫המיתוג‬ ‫בבניית‬
    6. 6. ‫קולה‬ ‫קוקה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫אבל‬
    ‫סלבריטאי‬ ‫לא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫ואני‬...‫סלבריטי‬ ‫לא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫ואני‬
    "A brand is the sum of all feelings, thoughts and recognitions – positive and negative – that people associate with a YOU ‫רגע‬...‫מותג‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫אז‬?
    ‫אישי‬ ‫מיתוג‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫למה‬ ‫אז‬? •‫מקצוע‬ ‫כאנשי‬ ‫עצמנו‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולמצב‬ ‫הבידול‬ ‫את‬ ‫ליצור‬ ‫כדי‬ •‫שלנו‬ ‫הקריירה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקדם‬ ‫כדי‬ •‫מנהלים‬ ‫כי‬,‫מידע‬ ‫עלינו‬ ‫מחפשים‬ ‫גיוס‬ ‫ואנשי‬ ‫מועמדים‬ ‫הרשת‬ •‫זאת‬ ‫עושים‬ ‫האחרים‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫כי‬
    10. 10. ‫מה‬‫שלכם‬ ‫המטרות‬ ‫מהן‬?
    11. 11. ‫אתם‬ ‫מה‬ ‫עבור‬ ‫הגדירו‬ ‫מוכרים‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫רוצים‬?
    12. 12. ‫אתם‬ ‫במה‬ ‫הגדירו‬ ‫ושונים‬ ‫מיוחדים‬?
    13. 13. ‫שלכם‬ ‫הנישה‬ ‫את‬ ‫הגדירו‬
    14. 14. 2‫מיתוג‬ ‫לבניית‬ ‫שלבים‬
    15. 15. ‫לאוטוריטה‬ ‫הופכים‬ ‫כיצד‬?‫לאוטוריטה‬ ‫להפוך‬ ‫איך‬?
    16. 16. •‫אישית‬ ‫דעה‬ ‫הוספת‬ ‫עם‬ ‫יחד‬ ‫מקצועי‬ ‫מאמר‬ ‫שיתוף‬ •‫ברשת‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫תגובה‬ •‫הרצאה‬ ‫של‬ ‫סיכום‬/‫בו‬ ‫שהשתתפתם‬ ‫כנס‬ •‫פוסט‬ ‫פרסום‬/‫וידאו‬/‫פודקאסט‬ •‫שמשאתם‬ ‫הרצאה‬ ‫של‬ ‫וידאו‬ •‫בכנסים‬ ‫הרצאה‬‫רלוונטים‬ •‫קהילות‬ ‫ובניית‬ ‫חברות‬ •‫ספר‬ ‫הוצאת‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫זה‬‫אי‬ ‫אבל‬?
    17. 17. ‫מקצועיים‬ ‫תכנים‬ ‫קידום‬ ‫חברתיות‬ ‫ברשתות‬
    18. 18. ‫פלטפורמות‬ ‫במספר‬ ‫השתמשו‬
    ‫אתם‬ ‫תהיו‬–‫כבר‬ ‫השאר‬ ‫כל‬ ‫כי‬ ‫תפוסים‬... ‫רוזן‬ ‫יעקב‬ yakov@hrd.co.il 054-2424708

