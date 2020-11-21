extraction of bioanalytical sample

Successfully reported this slideshow.
General need, principle and procedure involved in the Bioanalytical methods such as Protein precipitation, Liquid - Liquid...
It deals with quantitative analysis of composition of substance and complex material, by measuring a physical or chemical ...
Analytical chemistry QuantitativeQualitative
 Reveals the chemical identity of the species in the sample
Establishes the relative amount of analytes in terms of numerical.
 The components of the sample that are to be determined
 The process of determining how much of a given sample in the material indicated by its name.
 The separation of the component is often performed prior to the analysis.  It is sub discipline of the analytical chemi...
 The sample preparation portion of the analysis is often the most critical and difficult part, both in terms of time invo...
 Centrifugation  Crystallization  Gravity separation  Magnetic separation  Sedimentation  Sublimation
 Centrifugation is employed to separate two miscible substances.
Venous blood can be withdrawn into tubes with an anticoagulant Eg EDTA , Heparin The blood can be used for analysis or ...
If the blood is withdrawn into tubes without anti-coagulant serum is obtained after centrifugation. Plasma is an accepte...
 In Rural areas the centrifuge and freezers may not be available.  It can be over come by the capillary blood sampling. ...
 The dried blood spots is dried completely before storing the samples in plastic bags for transportation to the laborator...
 The Hepatitis B virus can remain infectious for at least seven days.  Only 50 – 100 micro liter sample blood is collect...
Saliva can be sampled with saliva collecting tubes by spitting in the tube. Saliva can be collected using salivette samp...
It is stored in refrigerator until brought to the laboratory for centrifugation and later analysis The use of saliva for...
 The sample preparation portion of the analysis is often the most critical and difficult part, both in terms of time invo...
 Good bioanalysis starts with good sample collection procedures .  Therefore, the integrity of samples must be maintaine...
 Sample preparation is applied to remove interfering compounds.  It is tedious and time consuming.  Purity of the sampl...
 Dirty sample can cause contamination of the ion source resulting in variations of the detector response.  Sample prepar...
 Sample treatment  Sample cleanup  Sample extraction.
 Removal of protein related materials that may contaminate the chromatography column.  Elimination of endogenous compoun...
  20. 20.  Good bioanalysis starts with good sample collection procedures .  Therefore, the integrity of samples must be maintained from the time of collection to the moment of analysis .  The most common matrix is plasma; however, depending on the characteristics of the drug and its metabolic behavior, analysis of blood or serum may be more appropriate.  the key point in biological sample collection is to collect them quickly and store them at the correct temperature, stabilize an unstable drug in the matrix, and ensure that the samples are labeled correctly.
  21. 21.  Sample preparation is applied to remove interfering compounds.  It is tedious and time consuming.  Purity of the sample affects the overall performance of the analysis.  It is common that the mass spectroscopy signal of the analyte.
  22. 22.  Dirty sample can cause contamination of the ion source resulting in variations of the detector response.  Sample preparation together with the analytical seperation will determine the overall robustness of the analytical method.
  23. 23.  Sample treatment  Sample cleanup  Sample extraction.
  24. 24.  Removal of protein related materials that may contaminate the chromatography column.  Elimination of endogenous compound such as phospholipids that cause major ion suppression and enhancement in LC/MS.  Concentration to increase the assay sensitivity.

