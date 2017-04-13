확 보 줄(멀티 데이지 체인) 2017년도 한국등산학교 86기교육 통일사항 자기 확보줄  루프에 하지 말고 위와 아래 부분을 위에서부터 아래로 하는 방법으로 통일한다. 확 보 줄 그리벨것도 있슴.
되감기 8자 매듭법 되감기 8자 매듭법 8자 매듭시 루프에 하지 말고 위와 아래 부분을 위에서부터 아래로 하는 방법 으로 통일한다. 또한 8자 매듭 교육 시 당김줄 (등반줄) 이꼭 뒤에 오게 교육합니다. 옥매듭은 필수입...
되감기 8자 매듭 옭매듭
고리 8자 매듭법 고리 8자 매듭법 꼭 연습해오세요.
주 로프로 자기확보시 많이 사용한다. (이중확보)
확보 방법
후등자 간접확보
8자 고리매듭 톱로핑시 자동 잠금 장치 한 개로 통일한다. 자동잠금장치 자동장금장치사용
파트너간 서로 체크해준다. 중요사항 10. 등반신호
 중요사항입니다.  등반신호
1.자기확보를 한다. 2.확보장비를 선택한다. 3.확보장비를 설치하기 전에 남 은로프(여유분)를 당긴다. 4.확보(빌레이)장비를 설치한다. 5.등반자가 등반신호를 할 때까지 대기하고 있는다. 6.등반이 시작되면 로프를 ...
도전은 계속되어야한다. The End강사 허 선무 010-8850-8478
2017년한국등산학교교육메뉴통일2번

×