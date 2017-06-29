Manual para estudiantes del etabs 2013

CAPITULO 1 Configuraciones Materiales Cargas Este primer capítulo se inicia a manera de introducción al uso del programa c...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 2 1.1. Configuración del Programa Antes de iniciar c...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 3 En el panel izquierdo, se nos muestra: Panel para ...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 4 Esta ventana nos da 3 opciones para inicializar un...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 5 Ahora nos encontramos en el ambiente de trabajo de...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 6 Para empezar a configurar nuestras unidades de tra...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 7 Consistent Units… (Unidades Consistentes): Aquí po...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 8 Tabla 1-2. Unidades de Trabajo para Configuradas, ...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 9 Tabla 1-4. Unidades de Trabajo para Configuradas, ...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 10 El módulo de Elasticidad, Ec, se obtiene mediante...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 11 Tabla 1-6. Tamaños y Características de barras fa...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 12 Luego de haber definido las propiedades del mater...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 13 En cuanto al acero de refuerzo, el módulo de elas...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 14 Creación del Material Concreto en ETABS Para crea...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 15 Vamos a iniciar modificando el Material “4000Psi”...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 16 a) b) Figura 1-9. Creación del Material Concreto....
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 17 Figura 1-11. Definición del Material Acero de Ref...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 18 1.3. Configuración, Definición & Creación Patrone...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 19 En techos inclinados, se le asignará como minimo ...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 20 Ahora que ya conocemos algunos conceptos y defini...
Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 21 3°. En “Self Weight Multiplier” dejarlo en valor ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual para estudiantes del etabs 2013

9 views

Published on

manual para el aprendizaje de etabs, dirigido para estudiantes de ingenieria civil

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Manual para estudiantes del etabs 2013

  1. 1. CAPITULO 1 Configuraciones Materiales Cargas Este primer capítulo se inicia a manera de introducción al uso del programa con la manera correcta de darle las configuraciones iniciales; tales como, edición de la separación de ejes, su modificación y creación de nuevos ejes, número de pisos y sus alturas, configuración de unidades de trabajo y resultados de análisis y diseño. El material a configurar será el concreto u hormigón armado, definiendo sus propiedades de acuerdo con lo establecido en el ACI 318 2011, además de indicar las mismas propiedades según la NTE E.060 de Concreto Armado. En cuanto a las cargas, se definirán y explicará su naturaleza y uso y valores que indica la NTE E.020 de Cargas, su cálculo en techos inclinados y restricciones. Se recomienda tratar de seguir los pasos tal como se indica, ya que los archivos que se generen en este capítulo servirán para el desarrollo de los capítulos siguientes.
  2. 2. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 2 1.1. Configuración del Programa Antes de iniciar con la configuración del programa, empezaremos por hacer una pequeña y breve descripción de las funciones y características activas del programa cuando este se abre. La Figura 1-1 nos muestra una página de inicio, la cual nos describe de manera breve la función de cada botón y pestaña de navegación. Figura 1-1. Página de Inicio y Presentación La página de inicio , tenemos dos campos bien diferenciados, uno a la izquierda y otro a la derecha. En el de la derecha vemos las pestañas de navegación cuyo contenido se detalla a continuación: Latest News (Ultimas noticias): Aquí vemos las últimas actividades, usos de los productos CSI (SAP2000, ETABS, SAFE, PERFORM, CSI COL) en cada diseño efectuado, fechas de sus eventos y conferencias. Resources (Recursos): Esta pestaña muestra de manera rápida los manuales de usuario del programa (en idioma Ingles), videos tutoriales, Knowledge Base o “Bases de conocimiento” (Disponible con conexión a internet) y la pagina CSI (Tambien disponible con conexión a internet). Product Releases (Productos Lanzados): En esta pestaña se muestran las últimas versiones de los productos lanzados (SAP2000, ETABS, SAFE, PERFORM, CSI COL, SECTION BUILDIER) y las correcciones y problemas de error registrados en las versiones anteriores. Noticias Recursos Productos Lanzados Inicio de un Nuevo Modelo Abrir un Modelo Existente Panel de visualización de Modelos recientemente realizados
  3. 3. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 3 En el panel izquierdo, se nos muestra: Panel para iniciar un Nuevo Modelo y/o Abrir un Modelo existente. Panel de acceso rápido a modelos o proyectos hechos recientemente. (Podemos acceder rápidamente al modelo del proyecto con tan solo darle clic a la imagen) Ahora que ya conocemos la página de inicio del programa, lo vamos a configurar de tal manera que cada vez que lo abramos e iniciemos un nuevo modelo, este nos dé por defecto unidades de trabajo ya establecidas, asi como también el formato de ingreso datos y lectura de resultados, por ejemplo, desplazamientos, momentos flectores, cortantes, axiales, esfuerzos, pesos, masas, velocidades, aceleraciones, etc. Empezaremos iniciando un nuevo modelo, para ello debemos darle clic al botón con la hoja en blanco que dice “New Model” del panel superior izquierdo izquierdo cuya figura se muestra al inicio de esta página; luego, la página de inicio se cerrará y pondrá en blanco para luego presentarse la ventana de inicialización del modelo asi como la que se muestra en la Figura 1-2 Figura 1-2. Ventana para la Inicialización de un Nuevo Modelo.
  4. 4. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 4 Esta ventana nos da 3 opciones para inicializar un nuevo modelo, las cuales se describen a continuación: Use Saved User Default Settings (Usar configuraciones por defecto salvadas por el usuario): Se inicia un modelo con las configuraciones que realizó el usuario y luego fueron guardadas como configuraciones por defecto. Use Setting from a Model File… (Usar configuración desde un modelo de archivo): Se iniciará un modelo con las configuraciones y preferencias de un modelo ya existente. Use Built-in Settings With: (Construir el Modelo con las Configuraciones usando…): Esta es la opción más usada al momento de iniciar un modelo, ya que nos proporciona sistemas de unidades ya establecidas y códigos de diseño para nuestro proyecto. De estas 3 opciones usaremos la primera de ellas, ya que obedece al objetivo de configurar el programa. Le vamos a dar clic en el botón , y en seguida se abrirá otra ventana con plantillas para el dibujo rápido de cualquier modelo, Figura 1-3. Como lo que queremos hacer es configurar al programa para lo ya indicado, dejaremos todos estos datos tal como se muestra en la Figura 1-3, dándole clic en la primera plantilla de modelo en blanco, Blank. En seguida le damos clic al botón para empezar. Figura 1-3. Ventana de Inicio de un Nuevo Modelo mediante plantillas.
  5. 5. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 5 Ahora nos encontramos en el ambiente de trabajo del programa con 3 ventanas bien ubicadas; viéndolas de izquierda a derecha, la primera, es el Explorador del Proyecto , la segunda, una vista en planta de un nivel del proyecto (en este caso el piso 4, Story 4), también se lee la altura del piso, y finalmente la tercera ventana, una vista 3D del mismo . (*) De estas 3 ventanas, las dos últimas tienen una particularidad que debemos tener siempre en cuenta, la de la izquierda, que es la que tiene la vista en planta tiene el título más encendido que la última, esto indica que es la ventana activa, lo cual indica que en esta ventana se realizarán ciertos cambios gráficos, de asignaciones, de edición, etc. Figura 1-4. Ambiente de Trabajo, ETABS v2013. Unidades de Entrada de Datos y Lectura de Resultados En este apartado aprenderemos a configurar nuestras unidades de trabajo, tanto para entrada de datos como para la lectura de resultados. Entrada de Datos (Input): Son las unidades en las que vamos a ingresar cada dato, por ejemplo, peso específico, módulo de elasticidad, resistencia a la compresión, espesores, áreas de refuerzo, recubrimientos, cargas, aceleraciones, etc. Lectura de Resultados ó Salida de Resultados (Output): Son las unidades en las que queremos visualizar los resultados, tales como, desplazamientos, momentos, cortantes, axiales, esfuerzos, masas, centros de masas y rigideces, etc. Ventana Activa
  6. 6. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 6 Para empezar a configurar nuestras unidades de trabajo debemos irnos al botón ubicado en la parte inferior derecha de la ventana principal del programa tal como se indica en la Figura 1-5. Figura 1-5. Botón Units, que describe las unidades de Trabajo. Al darle clic al botón se nos presentará una ventana con opciones de configuración de unidades el cual nos servirá para establecer nuestras unidades de trabajo durante el modelamiento, análisis y diseño estructural del proyecto que vayamos a realizar los cuales se describen a continuación: U.S. Defaults (Sistema de Unidades por Defecto): Al darle clic en esta primera opción todas las configuraciones anteriores de unidades que hayamos hecho regresan a ser como antes cuando se instaló el programa y se abrió por primera vez. Metric SI Defaults (Sistema Métrico Internacional por Defecto): El programa establecerá como sistema de unidades el Sistema métrico Internacional. Metric MKS Defaults (Sistema Métrico MKS por Defecto): El programa establecerá el sistema de unidades Metro – Kilogramo – Segundo como sistema de unidades de trabajo.
  7. 7. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 7 Consistent Units… (Unidades Consistentes): Aquí podemos indicarle al programa de manera muy rápida nuestras unidades básicas de trabajo, como son, Longitud – Fuerza – Temperatura. Show Units Form… (Mostrar Fomato de Unidades): Es la opción que vamos a elegir para configurar nuestras unidades de trabajo, ya que aquí es donde podemos indicarle al programa como queremos que se nos muestren los datos de entrada y salida cuando empecemos a trabajar. La Tabla 1-1 se abrirá al darle clic en la última opción, la cual nos muestra las unidades de Longitud, Fuerza y Temperatura para cada dato que proporciona el programa, además el número de decimales y otros datos. Tabla 1-1. Unidades de Trabajo para la Entrada y Salida de Datos. Las Tablas 1-2 al 1-4 muestran la configuración de las unidades de trabajo para cada unidad de medida las cuales serán con las que vamos a trabajar en todo el transcurso de este texto, por lo que se recomienda ingresar todos estos datos. Finalmente aceptamos todos estos datos dándole clic al botón .
  8. 8. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 8 Tabla 1-2. Unidades de Trabajo para Configuradas, 1° Parte. Tabla 1-3. Unidades de Trabajo para Configuradas, 2° Parte.
  9. 9. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 9 Tabla 1-4. Unidades de Trabajo para Configuradas, 3° Parte. Guardaremos esta configuración con el nombre de “Configuración_de_Unidades” 1.2. Configuración y Creación de Materiales (Concreto) Como el manual está enfocado al cálculo y diseño en concreto armado, entonces debemos enfocarnos al Material Concreto y su Acero de Refuerzo, estableciendo y definiendo cada parámetro de acuerdo a lo que indica el ACI y nuestra NTE E.060. a) De acuerdo al ACI 318 2011 La sección 5.1.1 del ACI indica que la resistencia característica a la compresión del concreto será como mínimo de 𝑓𝑐 ′ = 2500 𝑝𝑠𝑖, que convertido a unidades de Kg/cm2 es igual a 𝑓𝑐 ′ = 175.77 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2.
  10. 10. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 10 El módulo de Elasticidad, Ec, se obtiene mediante el uso de una de las dos fórmulas que proporciona la sección 8.5.1 del ACI, de las cuales, en unidades inglesas y su conversión exacta se muestran a continuación: 𝐸 𝐶 = 𝑤 𝐶 1.5 33 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝑃𝑠𝑖 , 𝐸 𝐶 = 0.136484014𝑤 𝐶 1.5 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2 … (1) 𝐸 𝐶 = 57000 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝑃𝑠𝑖 , 𝐸 𝐶 = 15113.8123 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2 … (2) La Tabla 1-5 muestra los valores del módulo elasticidad para distintas calidades de concreto. De la misma manera, la sección 8.5.2 del ACI nos indica que el módulo de Elasticidad del Acero de Refuerzo está permitido tomarse como 𝐸 𝑆 = 29 000 000 𝑃𝑠𝑖 que convertido a unidades de Kg/cm2 sería igual a 𝐸 𝑆 = 2 038 901.92 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2. El módulo de Poisson, 𝑣, se tomará igual a 0.20. El módulo de Corte es calculado de la siguiente relación: 𝐺 𝑐 = 𝐸 2(1 + 𝑣) En cuanto al Acero de Refuerzo, si buscamos en la sección 3.5.1 del ACI, este nos exige que debe ser corrugado, a excepción de espirales y acero de preesfuerzo en los cuales podemos usar refuerzo liso. Para este Manual se trabajará con Aceros Corrugados con Designación ASTM A-615 Gr60, de los cuales se tienen dos distribuidores acá en Perú, SiderPerú & Aceros Arequipa, cuyo tamaño máximo de fabricación de las barras es de 9mts. Las características de estas barras serán las que usaremos para el diseño que realizaremos en el Capítulo 7. f'c (Kg/cm²) f'c (Lb/in²) ① (Psi) ② (Psi) ① (Kg/cm²) ② (Kg/cm²) 175 2489.08 3019390.87 2843771.60 212284.20 199936.94 210 2986.90 3307576.98 3115195.70 232545.69 219019.95 280 3982.54 3819260.91 3597118.15 268520.63 252902.45 300 4267.00 3953310.63 3723371.03 277945.26 261778.91 350 4978.17 4270063.51 4021700.36 300215.20 282753.54 420 5973.80 4677620.22 4405552.01 328869.27 309740.98 Sistema Ingles Sistema MKSCalidad del Concreto Tabla 1-5. Módulos de Elasticidad para Concretos de distintas calidades, ACI 318 2011 El peso específico del Concreto se tomó igual a 2400 Kg/m ³
  11. 11. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 11 Tabla 1-6. Tamaños y Características de barras fabricadas por Aceros Arequipa. Tabla 1-7. Tamaños y Características de barras fabricadas por SiderPerú. Tabla 1-8. Propiedades Mecánicas de barras fabricadas por SiderPerú.
  12. 12. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 12 Luego de haber definido las propiedades del material concreto y su acero de refuerzo, todo esto en concordancia con el ACI y las propiedades de Fabrica, podemos indicar las siguientes características para un concreto de por ejemplo f’c = 280 Kg/cm2. CONCRETO REFORZADO (ACI 318 2011) Nombre ACI Peso Específico: Ƴc = 2400 Kg/m3 Resistencia a la Compresión: f’c = 280 Kg/cm2 Esfuerzo de Fluencia del Acero: fy = 4200 Kg/cm2 Módulo de Elasticidad: Ec = 252902.452 Kg/cm2 Módulo de Corte: Gc = 105376.0217 Kg/cm2 Módulo de Poisson: v = 0.20 b) De acuerdo a la NTE E.060 – Concreto Armado De manera homogénea al ACI, la sección 5.1.1 de la NTE E.060 indica que la resistencia característica a la compresión del concreto será como mínimo de 𝑓𝑐 ′ = 17 𝑀𝑃𝑎, que convertido a unidades de Kg/cm2 es igual a 𝑓𝑐 ′ = 173.35 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2. De la misma manera como en la parte A) de este apartado, el módulo de Elasticidad del concreto, Ec, se obtiene usando las formulas de la sección 8.5.1 de la NTE E.060, las cuales están en Sistema métrico Internacional y su conversión exacta son las que se muestran a continuación: 𝐸 𝐶 = 𝑤 𝐶 1.5 0.043 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝑀𝑃𝑎 , 𝐸 𝐶 = 0.13731188𝑤 𝐶 1.5 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2 … (3) 𝐸 𝐶 = 4700 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝑀𝑃𝑎 , 𝐸 𝐶 = 15008.5078 𝑓𝑐 ′ 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2 … (4) La Tabla 1-9 muestra los valores del módulo elasticidad para distintas calidades de concreto. f'c (Kg/cm²) f'c (MPa) ③ (MPa) ④ (MPa) ③ (Kg/cm²) ④ (Kg/cm²) 175 17.16 19648.96 19470.51 200363.63 198543.90 210 20.59 21524.36 21328.87 219487.36 217493.94 280 27.46 24854.19 24628.46 253442.17 251140.37 300 29.42 25726.53 25492.88 262337.57 259954.98 350 34.32 27787.83 27535.45 283356.96 280783.47 420 41.19 30440.04 30163.58 310402.00 307582.88 Tabla 1-9. Módulos de Elasticidad para Concretos de distintas calidades, NTE E.060 Calidad del Concreto Sistema Métrico Sistema MKS El peso específico del Concreto se tomó igual a 2300 Kg/m ³ (ver sección 2.2 - NTE E.060)
  13. 13. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 13 En cuanto al acero de refuerzo, el módulo de elasticidad según la sección 8.5.5 de la NTE E.060, se debe considerar igual a 𝐸 𝑆 = 200 000 𝑀𝑃𝑎 y que convertido a unidades de Kg/cm2 es igual a 𝐸 𝑆 = 2 039 432.38 𝐾𝑔 𝑐𝑚2. El módulo de Poisson, 𝑣, en concordancia con la ecuación mostrada en la sección 8.5.4 de la NTE E.060, se considera igual a 𝑣 = 0.15. Luego, el módulo de Corte, Gc, del concreto se considera igual a: 𝐺𝑐 = 𝐸 2.3 El acero de refuerzo cumplirá con lo indicado en la sección 3.5.3.1 de la NTE E.060 y en concordancia con las Tablas 1-6 a 1-8 estas cumplen con la norma ASTM A-615 Gr60. Entonces las propiedades de un concreto de la misma calidad que en la parte A) serán como se muestran: CONCRETO REFORZADO (NTE E.060) Nombre E060 Peso Específico: Ƴc = 2300 Kg/m3 Resistencia a la Compresión: f’c = 280 Kg/cm2 Esfuerzo de Fluencia del Acero: fy = 4200 Kg/cm2 Módulo de Elasticidad: Ec = 251140.371 Kg/cm2 Módulo de Corte: Gc = 109191.47 Kg/cm2 Módulo de Poisson: v = 0.15
  14. 14. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 14 Creación del Material Concreto en ETABS Para crear el material concreto debemos hacer uso del Menú “Define” y elegiremos la primera opción, que es “Material Properties…” o mediante el ícono , tal como se presenta en la Figura 1-6. Figura 1-6. Menú Define y ubicación del comando “Material Properties…”. Luego de esto se abrirá una ventana como la de la Figura 1-7 para la definición y creación de Materiales, la cual contiene tres materiales por defecto de los cuales nos interesan el segundo y tercero, ya que el que esta con el nombre de “4000Psi” es el Material Concreto y el ultimo, que tiene el nombre “A615Gr60” nos refiere al Acero de Refuerzo, ambos definidos anteriormente. Figura 1-7. Ventana para la creación del Material Concreto.
  15. 15. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 15 Vamos a iniciar modificando el Material “4000Psi” mediante el botón , el cual al darle clic nos abrirá una ventana de datos de propiedades del Material, aquí es donde debemos ingresar cada valor de las propiedades del concreto definidas anteriormente. Empezaremos por ingresar los valores de las propiedades del material de concreto según el ACI 318 2011 tal como se detalla en la Figura 1-8. Para ingresar el valor de f’c le debemos dar clic al botón . Luego aceptamos estos datos dándole clic al botón dos veces. Figura 1-8. Definición del Material Concreto según el ACI 318 2011. Notar que el nombre del material concreto de la Figura 1-7 que antes estaba con “4000Psi” ahora esta como “ACI” ya que le cambiamos el nombre al material. Ahora debemos crear el Material de concreto según la NTE E.060, para ello, estando en la ventana de la Figura 1-7 vamos a darle clic en el botón , y se nos abrirá una nueva ventana, luego, en donde dice “Material Type” desplegamos y elegimos el Material “Concrete”, asi como se indica en la Figura 1-9.a) y en donde dice “Standard” desplegamos y seleccionamos la opción “User”, tal como se está indicando en la Figura 1-9.b). Seguidamente le damos clic en el botón y se abrirá la misma ventana de la Figura 1-8, la cual debemos ingresarle los valores establecidos en B) asi como se indica en la Figura 1-10 para luego aceptar estos datos dándole dos veces clic en el botón y volver a la ventana de la Figura 1-7.
  16. 16. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 16 a) b) Figura 1-9. Creación del Material Concreto. Figura 1-10. Definición del Material Concreto, según NTE E.060. (*) Notar que las unidades en las que debemos ingresar cada dato en todos los casos están asi como lo establecimos en las parte A) y B), esto es porque el programa está aplicando la configuración que le hemos indicado en el apartado 1.1. Además se puede comprobar el valor del módulo de corte del concreto, Gc, que es calculado automáticamente aplicando las formulas indicadas anteriormente. Lo que nos está faltando definir es el Material de Acero de Refuerzo, que nos servirá al momento de diseñar nuestros elementos estructurales. Para ello vamos a modificar el material que lleva por nombre “A615Gr60” mediante el botón y configuraremos los valores calculados anteriormente, según el ACI 318 2011.
  17. 17. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 17 Figura 1-11. Definición del Material Acero de Refuerzo, según ACI 318 2011. Finalmente tendremos configurados nuestros materiales a usar quedando la ventana de Definición de Materiales (Material Definition) tal como se muestra en la Figura 1-12. Luego aceptaremos todo lo que hemos hecho con un clic en el botón . Figura 1-12. Ventana con Materiales ya Creados y Definidos. Se le deja de Tarea al Lector realizar la creación del Material de Acero de Refuerzo de acuerdo a la NTE E.060.
  18. 18. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 18 1.3. Configuración, Definición & Creación Patrones de Carga Antes de empezar a usar el programa para definir y crear los patrones de carga debemos definir ciertos conceptos sobre los tipos de carga que generalmente usamos o tenemos que diferenciar cuando queremos hacer un Metrado o Predimensionamiento de elementos estructurales. o Peso Propio: Lo proporciona y calcula el programa, llevará como nombre “Peso Propio” y será del Tipo “Dead”; no se asignará carga con este patrón. o Carga Muerta: Proporcionado por el peso de elementos y materiales que forman parte del edificio, tales como luminarias, acabados de cielo raso, piso terminado, tabiquerías internas como muros de subdivisión, etc. Su nombre será “CM” y será del Tipo “Super Dead” o Carga Viva de Entrepiso: Esta dado por los componentes móviles en el edificio, tales como, escritorios, mesas y sillas, estantes, mostradores, nosotros, etc. Su nombre será “Live” y será del Tipo “Reducible Live” o Carga Viva de Techo: Generalmente considera el peso de las personas que intervendrán en la colocación de las luminarias, acabados, colocación de coberturas e instrumentos. Su nombre será “LiveUP” y será del Tipo “Live” En nuestro país, Perú, la normativa que debemos usar para determinar las cargas que intervienen en un Análisis y Diseño Estructural, es la NTE E.020 de Cargas. Para cargas en elementos horizontales, tales como losas, las cargas vivas asignadas deben tener como mínimo los valores que se indican en la Tabla 1 cuya captura de una parte de esta se muestra en la Figura 1-13. Figura 1-13. Captura De la Tabla 1 de valores mínimos de Cargas Vivas.
  19. 19. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 19 En techos inclinados, se le asignará como minimo un valor de 100 Kg/m2 cuando el techo tiene una inclinación menor a los 3°. (NTE E.020/7.1. a) Cuando el techo tiene inclinación mayor a los 3°, el reglamento nos exige ir disminuyendo el valor de 100 Kg/m2 hasta un límite de 50 Kg/m2 a razón de 5 Kg/m2 por cada grado de inclinación. (NTE E.020/7.1. b) Dicho a manera de fórmula, para un ángulo de inclinación, α°, de techo, la carga que le corresponde sería 100 − 5(𝛼 − 3), generalizando se tiene: 100 − 5(𝛼 − 3) 𝐾𝑔 𝑚2 , Si α° ≤ 13° 50 𝐾𝑔 𝑚2 , Si α° > 13° Las cargas por muros de albañilería que nos sirven de subdivisión de ambientes, tienen pesos considerados, incluyendo tarrrajeos, iguales a 14 Kg/m2 por centímetro de espesor de muro. La Tabla 1-10 nos proporciona pesos equivalentes de la tabiquería interna, por m2 que debemos asignar, cuando no se conoce con certeza la ubicación de estos muros, tal es el caso de oficinas. Para el caso de cargas muertas de distintos materiales, que son cargas del tipo “Super Dead”, la NTE E.020 nos proporciona una Tabla del Anexo1, incluyendo los pesos propios de las losas aligeradas, cuya captura de pantalla se muestra en la Figura 1-14. Figura 1-14. Pesos unitarios de Materiales y Aligerados, usados como carga Muerta. Peso del Tabique Carga Equivalente (Kg/m) (Kg/m²) < 74 30 75 - 149 60 150 - 249 90 250 - 399 150 400 - 549 210 550 - 699 270 700 - 849 330 850 - 1000 390 Tabla 1-10. Pesos de Tabiques LiveUp =
  20. 20. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 20 Ahora que ya conocemos algunos conceptos y definiciones sobre cargas, podemos definir estas cargas en el programa. Para ello, debemos ir al menú “Define” y dirigirnos al comando “Load Patterns…” o dándole clic al botón con el icono , tal como se indica en la Figura 1-15. Figura 1-15. Ubicación del Comando de Creación y Definición de Patrones de Carga. Luego se abrirá la ventana de definición de Patrones de Carga, la cual por defecto contiene dos patrones de cargas ya creados, una que representa el Peso Propio (Dead), y otra que representa a la Carga Viva de entrepiso (Live). Figura 1-16. Ventana de Creación y Definición de Patrones de Carga. Para la creación de un nuevo patrón de carga seguiremos los siguientes pasos: 1°. En donde dice “Load” colocar el nombre del Patron de Carga que queramos, de acuerdo con las definiciones inciales. 2°. Donde dice “Type” desplegar la lista de Tipos de Carga y darle al patrón de carga la denominación que le corresponde.
  21. 21. Alex Henrry Palomino Encinas Cajamarca - Perú Manual para Estudiantes 21 3°. En “Self Weight Multiplier” dejarlo en valor cero. 4°. Agregar el nuevo Patrón de Carga mediante un clic en el botón . 5°. Repetir los pasos del 1° al 4° para seguir asignándole más patrones de Carga. La Figura 1-17 muestra los Patrones de Carga creados y definidos en función a las definiciones establecidas al inicio de este apartado. Figura 1-17. Ventana con Patrones de Carga ya creados. Guardar Configuraciones por Defecto Hasta aquí se va a considerar que se tienen todas las configuraciones necesarias para empezar a trabajar con cualquier proyecto y estamos listos para indicarle al programa que estas serán nuestras configuraciones por Default, siguiendo para ello la ruta que se presenta en la Figura 1-18. Figura 1-18. Ruta de Guardado de Configuraciones y Definiciones por Defecto De ahora en adelante cada vez que se inicie un modelo con la primera opción de la Figura 1-2 ya estarán por defecto todos los datos ingresados hasta ahora.

×