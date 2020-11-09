The New York Times bestselling tales of Batman by Grant Morrison are now collected in their entirety in this oversize omnibus edition!One of the greatest storytellers of his generation, Grant Morrison's arrival onto the Dark Knight was one of the most hyped debuts in industry history. This collection includes time-spanning epic graphic novels featuring the cataclysmic events of FINAL CRISIS and the introduction of Batman's son, Damian Wayne! These blockbuster stories featured a deconstruction of super hero comics like never before, with challenging, thought-provoking takes on the modern, four-color icons.Collects BATMAN #655-658 and #663-683, stories from 52 #30 and#47 and DC Universe #0.

