Seguridad en reactores nucleares

©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Tecnología nuclear Antonio González Fernández Departamento de Física Aplicada III Universid...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los riesgos de una central nuclear 2 Para licenciar una central es necesario un análisis de...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Defensa en profundidad: más barreras de contención 3 4. Vasija del reactor Acero con bajo c...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Principios para la seguridad de una central 4 1. El diseño debe ser tal que favorezca al má...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Principios para la seguridad de una central (II) 5 2. Debe suponerse que van a ocurrir acci...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Respuesta inmediata en caso de una pérdida accidental de refrigerante 6 En caso de un LOCA ...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Fases del ECCS (para un reactor PWR) 7 a) Si la presión baja de 15MPa a 10MPa interviene el...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández La escala INES: International Nuclear Events Scale 8
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los ámbitos de la escala INES 9 Personas y medio ambiente se refiere a las dosis de radiaci...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los niveles de la escala INES: Sin significación (0) y anomalías (1) 10 Nivel INES Personas...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los niveles de la escala INES: Incidentes (2) 11 Nivel INES Personas y medio ambiente Barre...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los niveles de la escala INES: Incidentes importantes (3) 12 Nivel INES Personas y medio am...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los niveles de la escala INES: Accidentes con consecuencias locales (4) 13 Nivel INES Perso...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los niveles de la escala INES: Accidentes con consecuencias mayores (5) 14 Nivel INES Perso...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Los niveles de la escala INES: Accidentes importantes (6) y graves (7) 15 Nivel INES Person...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Ejemplos de incidentes según la escala INES 16 Nivel 1: Nivel 2: Nivel 3: Nivel 0: Vandelló...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Ejemplos de accidentes según la escala INES 17 Nivel 4: Nivel 5: Nivel 6: Nivel 7: Chernoby...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Problemas de la escala INES 18 Mezcla gravedad con magnitud No establece categorías a parti...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Principales accidentes: el síndrome de China 19 Película de 1979 El “síndrome de China” es ...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Three Mile Island (28 de marzo de 1979) (INES 5) 20 Central con dos reactor...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Three Mile Island (28 de marzo de 1979) 21 Los operarios intentaron limpiar...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Three Mile Island (28 de marzo de 1979) 22 Se abrió la válvula del presiona...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Three Mile Island (28 de marzo de 1979) 23 El nivel de líquido bajó del bor...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Three Mile Island (28 de marzo de 1979) 24 El líquido entró en ebullición A...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Kyshtym (INES 6) 25 Ocurrió en la ciudad secreta de Mayak (Siberia) en 1957...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Kyshtym (INES 6) 26 Se añadió un sistema de refrigeración inadecuado En 195...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Chernobyl (26 de abril de 1986) 27 El complejo de Chernobyl estaba formado ...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Chernobyl (26 de abril de 1986) (II) (INES 7) 28 Para el día 25 se programó...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El envenenamiento por Xenon 29 El 135I es un producto frecuente de fisión (~6%) I 135 53 Xe...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Acumulación de Xenon-135 30 Antes de la desconexión, hay concentraciones constantes de I-13...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Chernobyl (26 de abril de 1986) (III) 31 A las 1:23:04 del 26 de abril come...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Chernobyl (26 de abril de 1986) (IV) 32 La explosión voló el bloque superio...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Chernobyl (26 de abril de 1986) (V) 33 El grafito y otras sustancias comenz...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Lecciones aprendidas de Chernobyl 34 La IAEA realizó dos informes: INSAG-1 e INSAG-7 Coefic...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Chernobyl hoy 35
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Fukushima-Daiichi (marzo de 2011) 36 Complejo de 6 reactores BWR A orillas ...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Fukushima-Daiichi (marzo de 2011) (II) 37 El 11 de marzo de 2011 a las 14:4...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Fukushima-Daiichi (marzo de 2011) (III) 38 En el momento del seísmo, el rea...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Fukushima-Daiichi (marzo de 2011) (IV) 39 Desde el momento del scram funcio...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El accidente de Fukushima-Daiichi (marzo de 2011) (IV) 40 Las altas temperaturas provocan u...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Niveles de radiación en Fukushima 41
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Imágenes tras el accidente 42
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández La inundación de los reactores 43 Tras la fusión de los reactores, a partir del 12 se proce...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Lecciones tras el accidente de Fukushima 44 La IAEA ha emitido diferentes informes sobre Fu...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández Lecciones tras el accidente de Fukushima (II) 45 Refrigeración directa con circulación natu...
©2017,AntonioGonzálezFernández El Consejo de Seguridad Nuclear 46 La seguridad en las centrales españolas depende del CSN ...
Seguridad en reactores nucleares

Descripción de los principios básicos de la seguridad en reactores nucleares, de la escala INES y de los principales accidentes.

Seguridad en reactores nucleares

