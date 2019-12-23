Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
When first published to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of Saturday Night Live, Live From New York was
immediately proclaimed the best book ever produced on the landmark and legendary late-night show. In their own
words, unfiltered and uncensored, a dazzling galaxy of trail-blazing talents recalled three turbulent decades of on-
camera antics and off-camera escapades. Now a fourth decade has passed-and bestselling authors James Andrew
Miller and Tom Shales have returned to Studio 8H. They raucously and revealingly take the SNL story up to the
present, adding a constellation of iconic new stars, surprises, and controversies.
Written By: James Andrew Miller, Tom Shales.
Narrated By: Christina Delaine, Paul Woodson
Publisher: HighBridge Company
Date: June 2017
Duration: 28 hours 22 minutes
