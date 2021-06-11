Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHEN SHOULD A LICENSED LOCKSMITH REKEY YOUR LOCKS?
WHEN SHOULD A LICENSED LOCKSMITH REKEY YOUR LOCKS?

Regularly maintaining your locks can help keep them working well for longer - whether they’re securing your home or your business - and this includes upgrading, repairing, replacing or rekeying them as and when necessary. While you might think it a hassle or a huge expense to have your locks checked over or rekeyed, you might be surprised at just how affordable it can be, and you will definitely be appreciative of the security benefits it can bring you.

WHEN SHOULD A LICENSED LOCKSMITH REKEY YOUR LOCKS?

  1. 1. WHEN SHOULD A LICENSED LOCKSMITH REKEY YOUR LOCKS?
  2. 2. Regularly maintaining your locks can help keep them working well for longer - whether they’re securing your home or your business - and this includes upgrading, repairing, replacing or rekeying them as and when necessary. While you might think it a hassle or a huge expense to have your locks checked over or rekeyed, you might be surprised at just how affordable it can be, and you will definitely be appreciative of the security benefits it can bring you. But when should you hire a local, licensed locksmith to rekey your locks? Here are a few pointers to help you decide:
  3. 3. When you first move in to a new property Whether you’re moving into a new home, or setting up your business in a new building or office space, unless the place has just been built, there could be multiple people still with the keys to walk right in and help themselves to whatever they find. Having a locksmith rekey the locks is the first thing you should do to protect yourself, your family, your home or your business when you move into a new property.
  4. 4. If you misplace your keys While you might think it impossible that someone could find your lost keys and use them to gain unlawful entry to your home or business, it depends on the circumstances under which they were lost. A lot of the time, you’re not actually sure when and where you misplaced them, meaning that a person could even have seen you drop them and then followed you to find out where you live or work, or they may even have been stolen. No matter whether you lost them or they were stolen, if you don’t know where they are, that means someone, somewhere could be able to use them to get access to your home or business.
  5. 5. Sticky locks It sometimes happens that your key simply won’t turn in the lock anymore, and you should seek help from a locksmith immediately if this does occur, as it means you can’t secure your property. The lock may need to be cleaned, repaired or rekeyed, and in some instances, replaced, but whatever action needs to be taken, be sure to get it done asap by scheduling a visit from your local locksmith. The locks on the doors of your home or business really are your first line of defence against criminals such as thieves, and as such, you should ensure that they’re in good working order at all times. For any issues with your locks, keys or the general security of your property, reach out to your local, licensed locksmith.
  6. 6. Golden Locks Inc is a local licensed locksmith in Anaheim with years of experience and trained staff skilled in emergency locksmith services for both residential and commercial clients. We also specialize in car key replacement, bikes and trucks and installation, servicing and repair of high quality security systems, access control systems and CCTV systems. If you are looking for a locksmith in Anaheim or any other locksmith services in Orange County, call us at (714) 841-0141.

