What Type Of Safe Do You Need For Your Business?
Depending upon what you need to protect at your business premises, there are a variety of safe options available to you
For businesses who deal with larger cash transactions, they may choose a floor safe, making it far harder for a thief to s...
Safes that are burglar proof and fireproof: For many businesses, having important or valuable items protected from the rav...
High security safes: Any business that needs to keep items of high value, protected for longer periods of time, would bene...
To find out what type of safe might be most suitable for your new business, or to discuss whether you have enough protecti...
Depending upon what you need to protect at your business premises, there are a variety of safe options available to you, most of which are listed below:

  1. 1. What Type Of Safe Do You Need For Your Business?
  2. 2. Depending upon what you need to protect at your business premises, there are a variety of safe options available to you, most of which are listed below: Depository safes: Designed to hold deposits of cash or important documents, depository safes are designed to protect against theft, as opposed to fire. Most business owners who use such a safe, will regularly transfer its contents to a bank, or similar secure location. If you need to make quick, daily deposits, then this type of safe is ideal, and many businesses such as restaurants or retail offices often have drop slots for daily deposits, so that cash can quickly, and securely be dropped down into the safe.
  3. 3. For businesses who deal with larger cash transactions, they may choose a floor safe, making it far harder for a thief to steal and remove the contents. Burglar safes: If a business still deals with cash transactions, but not on such a frequent basis, or not in such large amounts, they may prefer to use a burglar safe. With strong locks, thick steel walls and structurally solid, they provide excellent protection against theft, and come in a range of sizes.
  4. 4. Safes that are burglar proof and fireproof: For many businesses, having important or valuable items protected from the ravages of fire is equally as important as protecting them from being stolen, and fortunately there are safes available that will do both. Total protection is offered by a safe that is burglar proof and fireproof, but it’s important to check the fire rating before you make a purchase. Typically shown as ‘x degrees for y minutes’, this measurement shows how long that safe will be able to withstand the heat of a fire and keep its contented protected. Most office fires burn at a temperature of 1200 degrees, or more, and for the contents of a safe to be as best protected as possible, you need that safe to be able to hold out against the damaging effects of such a fire, for at least an hour.
  5. 5. High security safes: Any business that needs to keep items of high value, protected for longer periods of time, would benefit from a high security safe. With fire ratings that are hard to beat, UL listed locks and made from very thick steel, these offer the best level of protection for high risk businesses. Safes that are not suitable for businesses: When thinking about what type of safe your business would benefit from, you should not consider a fire-only safe, or wall safe; the former gives limited protection against theft and can be compromised by even the most novice of burglars, while the latter are often large and not fire rated.
  High security safes: Any business that needs to keep items of high value, protected for longer periods of time, would benefit from a high security safe. With fire ratings that are hard to beat, UL listed locks and made from very thick steel, these offer the best level of protection for high risk businesses. Safes that are not suitable for businesses: When thinking about what type of safe your business would benefit from, you should not consider a fire-only safe, or wall safe; the former gives limited protection against theft and can be compromised by even the most novice of burglars, while the latter are often large and not fire rated.

