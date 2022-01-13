Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7
Services
Jan. 13, 2022
14 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Make Keeping Your Home Secure Your New Year’s Resolution

Download to read offline

Services
Jan. 13, 2022
14 views

Forget going on a diet, or starting a new fitness regime as we enter 2022, what should instead be at the forefront of your mind, is home security. What use are diets and a gym pass if you’ve been burgled and all your precious belongings have been stolen, along with that wad of cash you were going to use to pay for your gym membership!

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Make Keeping Your Home Secure Your New Year’s Resolution

  1. 1. Make Keeping Your Home Secure Your New Year’s Resolution
  2. 2. Forget going on a diet, or starting a new fitness regime as we enter 2022, what should instead be at the forefront of your mind, is home security. What use are diets and a gym pass if you’ve been burgled and all your precious belongings have been stolen, along with that wad of cash you were going to use to pay for your gym membership! As the new year is upon us, why not focus on protecting the things that matter to you the most, by reassessing your home security measures and habits. Here is a simple guide to keeping your home safe and sound in 2022 and beyond:
  3. 3. Get into some good habits, ditch your bad ones And no, we’re not talking about giving up sugar or smoking this year! Instead, we’re talking about getting into the habit of thinking about security both when you’re at home, and away from it. Make it a habit to lock all of the doors and windows when you leave home, or even when you’re in bed at night, as we all know that many burglars are opportunistic, and cruise neighborhoods on the look-out for open windows.
  4. 4. Reinforce these habits with other members of your household, too, and then you can be sure to have a secure home at all times. Continually check and review your home security measures From burglar alarms, to smart garage door openers and CCTV systems, it’s your responsibility to check that any security measures you’ve put in place, are working as they should. If they’re faulty or damaged and you haven’t noticed it or taken any action to make repairs, then you only have yourself to blame, and the burglar will only be thanking you!
  5. 5. Upgrade your locks Over time – and even if new but installed incorrectly – locks can become worn, damaged and faulty. Weather can sometimes cause them to erode or malfunction, too, but whatever the reason, failing to repair or upgrade them as necessary, could see you targeted by thieves. It may simply be that the locks on your doors and windows are old and no longer perform as they should, in which case you’d be strongly advised to have them replaced by a local, residential locksmith at the earliest opportunity.
  6. 6. Upgrade to smart security Smart home systems aren’t just the latest technological trend, they actually go a long way to giving you improved security at home, and provided you have your system professionally installed and only buy from a reputable supplier, you can connect CCTV cameras, home security systems, lights and even your doorbell remotely from a smart phone or tablet. Whatever your goals are for 2022, make sure home security is one of them; with a few simple security upgrades and some sound advice from a security expert such as a residential locksmith, you can ensure that your home is safe and sound throughout 2022, and beyond.
  7. 7. Golden Locks Inc is a local 24 hour locksmith in Huntington Beach with years of experience and trained staff skilled in locksmith services for both residential and commercial clients and also has an online store for high security locks and MT5 High Security keys etc. We also specialize in automotive lock repair services for cars, bikes and trucks and installation, servicing and repair of high quality security systems, access control systems and CCTV systems. If you are looking for a licensed locksmith in Anaheim, call us at (714) 841-0141.

Forget going on a diet, or starting a new fitness regime as we enter 2022, what should instead be at the forefront of your mind, is home security. What use are diets and a gym pass if you’ve been burgled and all your precious belongings have been stolen, along with that wad of cash you were going to use to pay for your gym membership!

Views

Total views

14

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×