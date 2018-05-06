Download PDF GIS Tutorial 2: Spatial Analysis Workbook, 10.3 Edition For Free by David W. Allen

GIS Tutorial 2: Spatial Analysis Workbook provides hands-on exercises to help intermediate-level GIS users build problem-solving and analysis skills. A companion to The Esri(R) Guide to GIS Analysis book series, GIS Tutorial 2 builds on these concepts by exploring spatial analysis methods, including location analysis; change over time; location and value comparisons; geographic distribution; pattern analysis; and cluster identification. This edition has been updated for ArcGIS(R) 10.3.x. Downloadable data and access to a free trial of ArcGIS are available. Additional resources are available for instructors.

