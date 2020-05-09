Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EXPLORING CITIZENSHIP & GOVERNANCE 3.1 Role of Government in Society
Being a part of Singapore Society Chapter 1: What does it mean to be a Citizen of my Country? Chapter 2: How do we decide ...
How can work for the good of society? Part 1: Role of Government in Society Part 2: Role of Citizens in Society Chapter 3 ...
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
What does the term Security mean?
internal Security
In maintaining internal order, agencies such as the police, prisons and civil defence forces protect citizens, property et...
external Security
To ensure the external security of Singapore, the government engages agencies such as the army, navy and air forces. Singa...
Internal Security Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) Home Team Academy (HTA) Immigration and...
external Security Singapore Army Republic of Singapore Navy Republic of Singapore Air Force
Worksheet 3.1 Turn to pages 70 to 73 of your coursebook In your groups, discuss 1. The role of the various government agen...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) assists in maintaining Singapore’s external security through diplomacy.
What is Diplomacy ?
Diplomacyis the work of maintaining good relationship between governments of different countries.
Singapore played a key role in the negotiations at the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea during the 1970s and ea...
Case study pedra blanca
Pedra Branca is an island that sits at the eastern entrance of the Straits of Singapore. It lies about 24 nautical miles t...
Its location has long been of strategic importance to us as it commands the entire eastern approach to the Straits of Sing...
The oldest feature on the island is Horsburgh Lighthouse, which was built on the island by the British between 1847 and 18...
Both countries agreed to resolve their differences amicably through a third party by bringing the territorial dispute to t...
International Trade and Law Civil Aviation and Maritime Affairs Sustainable Development Water and Sanitation Human Rights ...
Case study little india riots
Little India Riots Timeline
8th December 2013 21:20 Sakthivel Kumarvelu, a 33- year-old Indian construction worker, is run over by a private bus in Li...
21:56–22:11 The police and SCDF personnel attempt to extract the victim's body from under the bus. They also cover the bus...
00:01–05:08 Police investigations are conducted at the scene. The National Environment Agency (NEA) starts cleaning up the...
Discussion In your groups, think of the various efforts to maintain internal and external security. 1. What are the effort...
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
In Chapter 2, the Judiciary’s responsibility is to independently interpret and apply the laws passed by the Legislature. W...
The Family Justice Courts provide guidelines on what is defined as family violence, who can apply for PPO(Personal Protect...
If applicant receives the PPO, the court can take action such as to prevent or RESTRICTa person from entering the applican...
Case study Murder of HUANG NA
Huang Na was an eight-year-old Chinese national living at the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre in Singapore, who disappeared...
After her body was found, many Singaporeans attended her wake and funeral, giving bai jin (contributions towards funeral e...
In a high-profile 14-day trial, Malaysian-born Took Leng How, a vegetable packer at the wholesale centre, was found guilty...
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
Governments devote significant resources to improving the well-being of their citizens. In their daily lives, citizens enj...
What is a public good ?
a public goodis a good or service provided without profit to all members of society usually by the government.
What are some of the goods and services that are provided by the government?
Public Housing Healthcare Water Education
Case study Public Transportation
The government has worked towards developing a people-centred public transport system.
There are currently more connections and better service.
Tower Transit New buses New USB charging ports New driver fatigue and collision detection system New seats
My Transport SG A mobile application to indicate bus arrival timings, details on bus services etc.
SENGKANG Transportation hub
Case study water
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and ...
Governments implement legislation that safeguards the interests of citizens. This ensures that citizens will have a sense ...
The interests of the citizens can be safeguarded in various ways such as ensuring that there is no abuse by employers as w...
Case study WorkRight Initiative
WorkRight Initiative 1. Understand rights and responsibilities of employees and employers 2. Create awareness of employmen...
Do you KNOW your employment Rights?
Case study Central Provident Fund (CPF)
helps Singaporeans prepare for retirement.
Finance their housing Finance healthcare needs Have a source of lifelong income in retirement. Purpose
Life Expectancy years old 1950s years old 2015
Life Expectancy years old 2020
life It is important for Singaporeans to have a source of lifelong income in retirement.
CPF LIFE was introduced in 2009 to provide Singaporeans with a lifelong monthly payout in retirement to give them greater ...
The level of payout depends on the amount of CPF savings they have accumulated from the moment they start working and the ...
The End of Chapter 3 Part 1
Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society
Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society
Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society
Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society

34 views

Published on

Subscribe to my education channel.
bit.ly/gohbangrui

These slides introduce Chapter 3: Role of Government in Society under Issue 1: Exploring Citizenship and Governance to the Secondary 3 students who are studying Social Studies for the Singapore current syllabus 2016.

These slides are divided into 4 areas.
1. Maintain internal order and external security [Slide 5]
2. Ensure Justice [Slide 32]
3. Provide goods and services for the public [Slide 41]
4. Safeguard the interests of citizens [Slide 56]

Any feedback is welcome.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society

  1. 1. EXPLORING CITIZENSHIP & GOVERNANCE 3.1 Role of Government in Society
  2. 2. Being a part of Singapore Society Chapter 1: What does it mean to be a Citizen of my Country? Chapter 2: How do we decide what is good for society? Chapter 3: How can we work for the good of society? Issue 1 Exploring Citizenship and Governance
  3. 3. How can work for the good of society? Part 1: Role of Government in Society Part 2: Role of Citizens in Society Chapter 3 How can work for the good of society?
  4. 4. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  5. 5. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  6. 6. What does the term Security mean?
  7. 7. internal Security
  8. 8. In maintaining internal order, agencies such as the police, prisons and civil defence forces protect citizens, property etc. Social services such as schools and hospitals can exist with the peace and safety that the government provides.
  9. 9. external Security
  10. 10. To ensure the external security of Singapore, the government engages agencies such as the army, navy and air forces. Singapore’s defence is strengthened and potential enemies are deterred from attacking Singapore.
  11. 11. Internal Security Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) Home Team Academy (HTA) Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) Internal Security Department (ISD) Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Singapore Police Force (SPF) Singapore Corporation for Rehabilitative Enterprise (SCORE) Singapore Prison Service (SPS)
  12. 12. external Security Singapore Army Republic of Singapore Navy Republic of Singapore Air Force
  13. 13. Worksheet 3.1 Turn to pages 70 to 73 of your coursebook In your groups, discuss 1. The role of the various government agencies you are assigned 2. How the contributions of these agencies benefits society Fill in these information in the worksheet provided.
  14. 14. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) assists in maintaining Singapore’s external security through diplomacy.
  15. 15. What is Diplomacy ?
  16. 16. Diplomacyis the work of maintaining good relationship between governments of different countries.
  17. 17. Singapore played a key role in the negotiations at the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea during the 1970s and early 1980s to safeguard the country’s maritime and economic security. Together with other countries in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), they strongly contested the Vietnamese occupation of Cambodia in 1978. Examples
  18. 18. Case study pedra blanca
  19. 19. Pedra Branca is an island that sits at the eastern entrance of the Straits of Singapore. It lies about 24 nautical miles to the east of Singapore.
  20. 20. Its location has long been of strategic importance to us as it commands the entire eastern approach to the Straits of Singapore, through which almost 900 ships pass daily.
  21. 21. The oldest feature on the island is Horsburgh Lighthouse, which was built on the island by the British between 1847 and 1851. The dispute arose in 1979 when Malaysia published a map which claimed the island as hers. In response, Singapore lodged a formal protest with Malaysia, in early 1980.
  22. 22. Both countries agreed to resolve their differences amicably through a third party by bringing the territorial dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
  23. 23. International Trade and Law Civil Aviation and Maritime Affairs Sustainable Development Water and Sanitation Human Rights International climate change negotiations to secure an environmentally and economically sustainable future. Singapore is also active in
  24. 24. Case study little india riots
  25. 25. Little India Riots Timeline
  26. 26. 8th December 2013 21:20 Sakthivel Kumarvelu, a 33- year-old Indian construction worker, is run over by a private bus in Little India and killed. 21:23-21:25 The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are notified of the accident. 21:31–21:38 The first police and emergency vehicles arrive at the scene. The crowd size increases to about 100. 21:41–21:45 Police reinforcements progressively arrive at the scene. The crowd gets more unruly and its size increases to about 400. The SOC is activated.
  27. 27. 21:56–22:11 The police and SCDF personnel attempt to extract the victim's body from under the bus. They also cover the bus driver and his assistant as they move from the bus to the ambulance. The mob is aggressive and pelts them with various items. 22:30–22:40 Two troops of SOC forces arrive at the scene. The police also activates a major recall of 53 patrol cars from police units throughout Singapore. 22:44 The SOC forces form up and begin to disperse the mob. The police starts arresting rioters. 23:45 The mob disperses. The police conducts high visibility patrols in the area to prevent the rioters from regrouping.
  28. 28. 00:01–05:08 Police investigations are conducted at the scene. The National Environment Agency (NEA) starts cleaning up the area after the investigations are completed. 06:45 Race Course Road reopens to traffic. 9th December 2013
  29. 29. Discussion In your groups, think of the various efforts to maintain internal and external security. 1. What are the efforts to maintain internal security? 2. What are the efforts to maintain external security? 3. Why are they important? 4. How successful have these efforts been? 5. Are there any suggestions to improve the existing efforts?
  30. 30. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  31. 31. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  32. 32. In Chapter 2, the Judiciary’s responsibility is to independently interpret and apply the laws passed by the Legislature. With the Judiciary, Singaporeans will be confident that the courts will judge people fairly.
  33. 33. The Family Justice Courts provide guidelines on what is defined as family violence, who can apply for PPO(Personal Protection Order) etc.
  34. 34. If applicant receives the PPO, the court can take action such as to prevent or RESTRICTa person from entering the applicant’s house.
  35. 35. Case study Murder of HUANG NA
  36. 36. Huang Na was an eight-year-old Chinese national living at the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre in Singapore, who disappeared on 10th October 2004. Her mother, the police and the community conducted a three-week- long nationwide search for her.
  37. 37. After her body was found, many Singaporeans attended her wake and funeral, giving bai jin (contributions towards funeral expenses) and gifts.
  38. 38. In a high-profile 14-day trial, Malaysian-born Took Leng How, a vegetable packer at the wholesale centre, was found guilty of murdering her. He was hanged after an appeal and a request for presidential clemency failed.
  39. 39. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  40. 40. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  41. 41. Governments devote significant resources to improving the well-being of their citizens. In their daily lives, citizens enjoy benefits from the goods and services provided for or subsidised by the governments.
  42. 42. What is a public good ?
  43. 43. a public goodis a good or service provided without profit to all members of society usually by the government.
  44. 44. What are some of the goods and services that are provided by the government?
  45. 45. Public Housing Healthcare Water Education
  46. 46. Case study Public Transportation
  47. 47. The government has worked towards developing a people-centred public transport system.
  48. 48. There are currently more connections and better service.
  49. 49. Tower Transit New buses New USB charging ports New driver fatigue and collision detection system New seats
  50. 50. My Transport SG A mobile application to indicate bus arrival timings, details on bus services etc.
  51. 51. SENGKANG Transportation hub
  52. 52. Case study water
  53. 53. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  54. 54. Chapter 3: Working for the Good of Society Maintain internal order and external security Ensure justice Provide goods and services for the public Safeguard the interests of citizens
  55. 55. Governments implement legislation that safeguards the interests of citizens. This ensures that citizens will have a sense of security about living in the country.
  56. 56. The interests of the citizens can be safeguarded in various ways such as ensuring that there is no abuse by employers as well as a sense of security in old age.
  57. 57. Case study WorkRight Initiative
  58. 58. WorkRight Initiative 1. Understand rights and responsibilities of employees and employers 2. Create awareness of employment rights amongst low-wage workers 3. Better ensure retirement security for this group of workers.
  59. 59. Do you KNOW your employment Rights?
  60. 60. Case study Central Provident Fund (CPF)
  61. 61. helps Singaporeans prepare for retirement.
  62. 62. Finance their housing Finance healthcare needs Have a source of lifelong income in retirement. Purpose
  63. 63. Life Expectancy years old 1950s years old 2015
  64. 64. Life Expectancy years old 2020
  65. 65. life It is important for Singaporeans to have a source of lifelong income in retirement.
  66. 66. CPF LIFE was introduced in 2009 to provide Singaporeans with a lifelong monthly payout in retirement to give them greater peace of mind in retirement.
  67. 67. The level of payout depends on the amount of CPF savings they have accumulated from the moment they start working and the kind of CPF Life plan chose.
  68. 68. The End of Chapter 3 Part 1

×