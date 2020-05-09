Social Studies Chapter 3.1 Role of Government in Society

Subscribe to my education channel.

These slides introduce Chapter 3: Role of Government in Society under Issue 1: Exploring Citizenship and Governance to the Secondary 3 students who are studying Social Studies for the Singapore current syllabus 2016.



These slides are divided into 4 areas.

1. Maintain internal order and external security [Slide 5]

2. Ensure Justice [Slide 32]

3. Provide goods and services for the public [Slide 41]

4. Safeguard the interests of citizens [Slide 56]



Any feedback is welcome.