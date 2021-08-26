Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME Prof. Godwin Emmanuel, Oyedokun HND (Acct.), BSc. (Acct. Ed), BSc (Acc & Fin), BSc (Bus Admin), MBA (Acct. & Fin.)...
MANAGEMENT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN THE 21ST CENTURY BY PROFESSOR GODWIN OYED...
PRESENTATION OUTLINE  INTRODUCTION  CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT  SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN 21ST CENTURY  GENERAL CONCEPT OF...
INTRODUCTION  Since the beginning of the 20th century, an important debate on the validity and the need to adapt or radic...
INTRODUCTION/2  The dizzying speed at which these unprecedented changes are occurring, the scope of effect of this Fourth...
CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT  Every organization in the market must adapt to the market conditions and the environment.  As the...
 UNIVERSAL All the organizations, whether it is profit-making or not, they require management, for managing their activit...
 MULTI-DIMENSIONAL Management is not confined to the administration of people only, but it also manages work, processes a...
CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT/4 MANAGEMENT STYLES PERSUASIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE A compelling leader spends a lot of time with their ...
MANAGEMENT IN THE 21ST CENTURY  While there is a growing consensus as to what good 21st century management looks like, as...
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT  Sustainable development has become the buzzword in development discourse, having been associated...
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT/2 PILLARS OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT  As a visionary and forward-looking development paradigm, Su...
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT/3  One key principle of SD is the conservation of the ecosystem. There is the need to conserve th...
SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY  Security is a flexible and multidimensional concept that can be comprehended in ...
SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/2  In order to understand the security dynamics of the contemporary world with a ...
SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/3 In the 21st century the United Nations identified seven categories of human secu...
SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/4  ECONOMIC SECURITY This means having an assured income, preferably through paid...
SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/5 CYBERRSECURITY IN 21ST CENTURY With the development of technology and artificial...
SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY  These threats have highlighted the shortage of skilled professionals who can acc...
SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY  Organizations today face external factors of increased competition and great...
A digitally-enabled supply chain uses new technologies to transform the linear nature of the supply chain to a more connec...
CREATING AN INSIGHT- DRIVEN ENTERPRISE  Creating an insight-driven enterprise will require the deployment of big-data tec...
BUILDING DIGITAL CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT  Digital customer engagement, the second component, allows businesses to engage on a...
CREATING A DIGITALLY ENABLED WORKFORCE  Enabling an organization’s workforce is equally vital to providing value to custo...
INITIATING A DIGITAL SERVICE OPTIMIZATION  Digital service optimization is the ability to optimize processes and decision...
 The nature of today’s market and global competition is forcing various business factors to improve in the ways they hand...
In slower moving and less complex business environments, the old hierarchical model that depended mostly on old operationa...
 In general, the organizations have grown savvier in using technology hence it is important to adopt all changes.  It is...
RECOMMENDATIONS/2  GROUND YOURSELF IN THE STRATEGY It is essential to start with defining the strategic objectives before...
MANAGEMENT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN THE 21ST CENTURY
Business
Aug. 26, 2021
Today, organizations face external factors of increased competition and greater demands from a global marketplace where business sustainability is less attainable. In quest to proffer solutions to this identified problem, this paper titled Management, Sustainable Development, Security and Supply Chain Transformation in the 21st Century critically explored the concepts of management practices, its influences on sustainable development, security of business and supply chain in this current dispensation. Digital supply chain require technologies to transform investment, in this regard, this paper presented the five major pillars of creating an in-sight enterprise, digital customer engagement and digital service optimization among others and ways at which they impact the business environment. This paper also reviewed that businesses in today's era has to mount the expertise, mind set and capabilities that are needed to gain competitive edge on global scale. It therefore recommends that organizations must put efforts to efficiently align their operation with the twenty first century model of operations with organizational goal on broader perspective. Other recommendations required to be implemented includes to foster cooperation, encourage training; intensify communicate with customers, improve device security, explore the right avenue where organizations will thrive and be remain competitive while ensuring the change is accepted internally by employees.

MANAGEMENT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN THE 21ST CENTURY

  1. 1. WELCOME Prof. Godwin Emmanuel, Oyedokun HND (Acct.), BSc. (Acct. Ed), BSc (Acc & Fin), BSc (Bus Admin), MBA (Acct. & Fin.), MSc. (Acct.), MSc. (Bus & Econs.), MTP (SA), PhD (Fin), PhD (Acct), FCA, FCTI, ACIB, ACS, MNIM, CNA, FCFIP, FCE, FERP, CICA, CFA, CFE, CIPFA, CPFA, ABR, CertIFR, FFAR godwinoye@yahoo.com +2348033737184, +2348055863944 & +2348095491026 Professor of Management & Accounting Lead City University Ibadan, Nigeria Principal Partner Oyedokun Godwin Emmanuel and Co (Chartered Accountants, Tax Practitioners & Forensic Auditor)
  2. 2. MANAGEMENT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN THE 21ST CENTURY BY PROFESSOR GODWIN OYEDOKUN BEING A LEAD PAPER PRESENTED AT THE 2ND INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES, ORGANIZED BY THE FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES, KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY, KADUNA ON FEBRUARY 23-25, 2012
  3. 3. PRESENTATION OUTLINE  INTRODUCTION  CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT  SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN 21ST CENTURY  GENERAL CONCEPT OF SECURITY  SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY  NEXUS BETWEEN MANAGEMENT, SD, SECURITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN IN 21ST CENTURY  CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION  Since the beginning of the 20th century, an important debate on the validity and the need to adapt or radically transform the business operational model in order to confront the new economic social, technological and cultural reality generated by the constant and frenetic changes that occur at the heart of the Information and Communication Society has emerged.  At the start of the 21st century, it was necessary to consider the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which, supported by the technological developments of the Third Industrial Revolution, fuses several technologies and in the coming years will see significant advances in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, the internet of things, autonomous vehicles, 3D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage, quantum computing, etc., softening the borders between the physical, digital and biological spheres and posing a series of important challenges and opportunities.
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION/2  The dizzying speed at which these unprecedented changes are occurring, the scope of effect of this Fourth Industrial Revolution (altering almost every industry in any country), and the profoundness of these changes will involve the transformation of production, management, sustainability, supply chain and government systems.  Consequently, it appears evident that business organizations must react and adapt to new needs and be innovative, a decision that must be made if they wish to fulfill the organization’s first objective: survive (Deming, 1989).  Therefore, when looking to position a company as a market leader via its results, it requires a sustainable, competitive advantage, management , supply chain transformation adnd cybersecurity that distinguishes it from its competitors, that provides positive economic results.
  6. 6. CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT  Every organization in the market must adapt to the market conditions and the environment.  As the economy has its own laws and market conditions that are changing on a daily basis, different models of management are needed.  So, this is the reason why management is the most important factor for managing and leading organizations and companies on market effectively. WHAT IS MANAGEMENT? Management can be defined as the process of administering and controlling the affairs of the organization, irrespective of its nature, type, structure and size.
  7. 7.  UNIVERSAL All the organizations, whether it is profit-making or not, they require management, for managing their activities. Hence it is universal in nature.  GOAL-ORIENTED Every organization is set up with a predetermined objective and management helps in reaching those goals timely, and smoothly.  CONTINUOUS PROCESS It is an ongoing process which tends to persist as long as the organization exists. It is required in every sphere of the organization whether it is production, human resource, finance or marketing. CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT/2 FEATURES OF MANAGEMENT
  8. 8.  MULTI-DIMENSIONAL Management is not confined to the administration of people only, but it also manages work, processes and operations, which makes it a multi-disciplinary activity.  GROUP ACTIVITY An organization consists of various members who have different needs, expectations and beliefs.  DYNAMIC FUNCTION An organization exists in a business environment that has various factors like social, political, legal, technological and economic.  INTANGIBLE FORCE Management can neither be seen nor touched but one can feel its existence, in the way the organization functions. CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT/3
  9. 9. CONCEPT OF MANAGEMENT/4 MANAGEMENT STYLES PERSUASIVE MANAGEMENT STYLE A compelling leader spends a lot of time with their team members. Being engaged with employees allows the persuasive manager to lead by example, and to gain buy-in and compliance from the team by persuading rather than instructing or demanding DEMOCRATIC MANAGEMENT STYLE This style of management is more successful when managers develop organized and streamlined decision-making processes. Otherwise, accepting input from everyone can make the process sluggish and disorganized. LAISSEZ-FAIRE MANAGEMENT The laissez-faire manager functions almost more like a mentor than a manager. They empower their employees to step up and make decisions.
  10. 10. MANAGEMENT IN THE 21ST CENTURY  While there is a growing consensus as to what good 21st century management looks like, as well as a recognition that Agile firms isn’t the only path to achieve it, it is striking to see how many big corporations are still practicing the outmoded principles of 20th century management, in which:  The goal of the firm is to make money for the firm and its executives. Maximizing shareholder value has been the catch cry of large organizations for the last 50 years and is still, despite recent language change, driving the behavior of most large organizations.  The architecture of work is bureaucratic with individuals reporting to bosses and filling defined roles.  The dynamic of the firm is a top-down hierarchy of authority. The top is assumed to know best.  Because most corporations are still these practicing 20th century principles, most business schools, including some of the leading schools, are still teaching students how to operate in that way. The principles also engender, and are supported by, a characteristic set of 20th century processes.
  11. 11. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT  Sustainable development has become the buzzword in development discourse, having been associated with different definitions, meanings and interpretations.  Literally, Sustainable development simply means “development that can be continued either indefinitely or for the given time period WHAT IS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ?
  12. 12. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT/2 PILLARS OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT  As a visionary and forward-looking development paradigm, Sustainable development emphasizes a positive transformation trajectory anchored essentially on social, economic and environmental factors.  Based on this, it can be argued that the concept of Sustainable development rests, fundamentally, on three conceptual pillars. ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY SOCIAL SUSTAINABILITY  Economic sustainability implies a system of production that satisfies present consumption levels without compromising future needs.  Social sustainability encompasses notions of equity, empowerment, accessibility, participation, cultural identity and institutional stability.
  13. 13. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT/3  One key principle of SD is the conservation of the ecosystem. There is the need to conserve the ecosystem and biodiversity because without these, living organism will cease to exist. The limited means and resources on the earth cannot be enough for the unlimited needs of the people. This means development activities must be carried out according to the capacity of the earth. That is why it is important, for instance, to have alternative sources of energy such as solar, instead of depending heavily on petroleum products and hydro-electricity (Molinoari et al., 2019).  Furthermore, in order to achieve SD, there is the need for population control (Taylor, 2016). People eke out a living by utilizing the limited resources on the earth. However, due to population growth, human needs like food, clothing and housing increase while the resources available in the world for meeting these needs cannot always be increased to meet the requirements. Therefore, population control and management are essential for SD. PRINCIPLES OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
  14. 14. SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY  Security is a flexible and multidimensional concept that can be comprehended in many ways.  Security specifications are needed in order for the concept to be useful for practical and scientific use.  It can be determined regarding the actor i.e. the referent object whose value should be protected (individuals, societies, states, regions, international system, the planet and the like), the values that are subject of protection (physical security, economic wellbeing, sovereignty, territorial integrity, healthy environment, etc.), the necessary level of security, types of threats (wars, terroristic attacks, organized crime, epidemics, floods, droughts, economic crisis, budget deficits and others), means for obtaining the security, the expenses of doing so and the relevant time period.
  15. 15. SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/2  In order to understand the security dynamics of the contemporary world with a purpose of creating proper security polices, it is necessary to review the relevance of different security approaches.  The inability or the refusal to see beyond the present frame and way of thinking very often undermines the necessary change.  These security approaches have different purposes and it is very likely at some point of time requirements of one approach to come in conflict with another, so the proper one should be chosen for a given security situation.
  16. 16. SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/3 In the 21st century the United Nations identified seven categories of human security.  COMMUNITY SECURITY This is the security individuals get within a group, establishing a sense of belonging and identity rooted in shared practices and values.  POLITICAL SECURITY This requires the freedom to be governed in a way that respects basic human rights, protected by democratic institutions in which individuals are given a voice.  ENVIRONMENTAL SECURITY This addresses the environmental challenges posed by climate change, deforestation, the damage done to the eco-system, desertification, and by human conflict.
  17. 17. SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/4  ECONOMIC SECURITY This means having an assured income, preferably through paid work, but also public safety net measures ensuring income to those unable to obtain one.  FOOD SECURITY This requires adequate access to food, physically and economically, that is, food which is vital to health and wellbeing.  HEALTH SECURITY This means having access to health care and protection against diseases, especially those linked to malnutrition and environmental degradation.  PERSONAL SECURITY This addresses threats from physical violence (by one’s own state, other states, groups of people, through war, terrorism, torture, sectarian violence, genocide or ethnic cleansing).
  18. 18. SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY/5 CYBERRSECURITY IN 21ST CENTURY With the development of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), internet usage has tripled over the last few years across the globe. However, this dependence on the internet has also brought with it evolving and complex threats that pose serious challenges to the cybersecurity sector.  PHISHING Phishing attacks refer to threats that are disguised as carefully targeted digital messages such as emails.  RANSOMWARE Ransomware is another form of malware that encrypts files and prevents the user from accessing them. The victims must offer money or provide sensitive information to the criminal in order to get their files back.  IOT ATTACKS The Internet of Things technology allows companies to recover meaningful and important data from the global network of connected devices like phones, smart watches or even household appliances like a baby monitor.
  19. 19. SECURING BUSINESSES IN THE 21ST CENTURY  These threats have highlighted the shortage of skilled professionals who can accomplish advanced cyber security planning to combat different threats. The growing demand for expertise can allow you to seek employment with any technological giant in the industry.  However, the 21st century perspectives on security focus on the protection of the vital core of all human lives in ways that enhance human freedoms and fulfillment.  It means protecting fundamental freedoms that are the essence of life, using processes that build on people’s strengths and aspirations, creating political, social, environmental, economic, military, and cultural systems that together give people the building blocks of survival, livelihood, and dignity.
  20. 20. SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY  Organizations today face external factors of increased competition and greater demands from a global marketplace.  With improved logistics and rapid information dissemination, customers now have access to products worldwide and expect specialized products to fit their specific needs.  As a result, organizations have shortened their product life cycles and expanded customized product offerings to remain competitive. Business environments will have increasing amounts of uncertainty, volatility and complexity.  Thus, a company’s supply chain must become more agile to remain competitive in this changing environment. In other words: better able to quickly identify trends and react with changes in operational tactics.
  21. 21. A digitally-enabled supply chain uses new technologies to transform the linear nature of the supply chain to a more connected flow and Building a digital supply chain requires technology investments in five major pillars. INSIGHT-DRIVEN ENTERPRISE DIGITAL CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT DIGITALLY ENABLED WORKFORCE DIGITAL SERVICE OPTIMIZATION DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY/2
  22. 22. CREATING AN INSIGHT- DRIVEN ENTERPRISE  Creating an insight-driven enterprise will require the deployment of big-data technology that provides ubiquitous access to internal and external data along with the use of advanced and forward-looking supply chain analytics that can predict future outcomes, model scenarios and optimize decision-making.  Supply chain analytics use metrics, tools, and analysis models to extract knowledge and insights from data, enabling improved visibility and decision-making capabilities. SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY/3
  23. 23. BUILDING DIGITAL CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT  Digital customer engagement, the second component, allows businesses to engage on a much deeper level with their customers and consumers by focusing on the two-way capture and sharing of data to improve service and availability of information.  Customer expectations have changed dramatically in the past decade as advances in technology have enabled them to access product and order information from virtually any device.  It is imperative for an organization to provide a consistent Omni channel experience to the customer the same information should be accessible whether through mobile devices, portal, phone or direct ERP integration. SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY/4
  24. 24. CREATING A DIGITALLY ENABLED WORKFORCE  Enabling an organization’s workforce is equally vital to providing value to customers.  The employees of an organization run the enterprise that addresses customer needs.  As such, the third component of a digital solution is a digitally-enabled workforce which utilizes collaboration and mobile technologies to ensure that employees have easy access to information regardless of their location.  Collaboration technologies will foster a cross- functional collaborative environment where employees share information across functions. SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY/5
  25. 25. INITIATING A DIGITAL SERVICE OPTIMIZATION  Digital service optimization is the ability to optimize processes and decisions based on real-time information.  Current workflow and information-sharing tools can be used to expedite the process handoffs and decision-making. However, many of the processes within the supply chain are still manual, which inhibits the ability to be agile.  Manual processes slow down hand-offs and increase the likelihood of delays caused by human error. One method of alleviating manual processes is through smart automation, enabled with the use of robotic process automation (RPA) technology.  RPA allows organizations to automate their current processes based on business rules and guidelines. The tasks most suitable for RPA are high volume, stable, standardized, repetitive, and rule-based processes. Common areas of initial deployment include procure-to-pay, financial close and consolidation, and accounting processes. SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSFORMATION IN 21ST CENTURY/6
  26. 26.  The nature of today’s market and global competition is forcing various business factors to improve in the ways they handle. Business sustainable development, cyber security and global supply chain practices is imperative due to the awareness of the changes occurring in the world. It is however important that the bond between management, sustainable development and cyber security be more flexible and efficient to meet requirements of global practices.  In a general, for efficient management, sustainable development and supply chain practices, Security is imperative factor that connect all the all of this business factors and as technology evolves in the 21st century, attack vectors will evolve with it, and get more sophisticated. It’s clear that a prudent security approach needs to be multi-faceted, encompassing defenses against a huge range of physical and virtual threats.  An extensive and all-encompassing Audit on vulnerability based on the cyber security threats on management, sustainable development and supply chain is imperative to get a good understanding of where weaknesses lie, then make it a priority to address them such that it addresses each of the factors threat as it applies in the 21st century. NEXUS BETWEEN MANAGEMENT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN
  27. 27. In slower moving and less complex business environments, the old hierarchical model that depended mostly on old operational model simply does not work anymore. In today's more volatile, uncertain and ambiguous business battlefield, decentralized controls and leadership through networks of people at all levels is imperative for success. From the viewpoint of 21st century business management, sustainable development, security and supply chain transformation emergence, the globalization in terms of technology has many implications for organization willing to thrive. Therefore, the business in today’s era has to mount the expertise, mind set and capabilities that are needed to gain competitive edge on global scale. CONCLUSION
  28. 28.  In general, the organizations have grown savvier in using technology hence it is important to adopt all changes.  It is recommended that organizations must put efforts to efficiently align their operation with the twenty first century model of operations with organizational goal on broader perspective. RECOMMENDATIONS  FOSTER COOPERATION Encourage cyber security managers to share information about breaches and attacks outside their own enterprise--in real time when necessary to respond to an incident.  TRAINING The need for better employee training has been embraced, but education of the public in cyber safety best practices has a long way to go.  IMPROVE DEVICE SECURITY The need to get consumer device makers to implement more robust security protocols is urgent as the Internet of Things proliferates. Business and internet leaders
  29. 29. RECOMMENDATIONS/2  GROUND YOURSELF IN THE STRATEGY It is essential to start with defining the strategic objectives before identifying the desired capabilities and technology enablers.  PACE MANAGEMENT FOR ORGANIZATION AND CLIENT Find the right rhythm that enables organizations to remain competitive while ensuring the change is accepted internally by employees.  COMMUNICATE WITH CUSTOMERS Companies that interact with internet users, especially in transactions that involve payments or sensitive data, have a special opportunity to educate those customers in better security practices they should take advantage of those contacts.

    Be the first to comment

Today, organizations face external factors of increased competition and greater demands from a global marketplace where business sustainability is less attainable. In quest to proffer solutions to this identified problem, this paper titled Management, Sustainable Development, Security and Supply Chain Transformation in the 21st Century critically explored the concepts of management practices, its influences on sustainable development, security of business and supply chain in this current dispensation. Digital supply chain require technologies to transform investment, in this regard, this paper presented the five major pillars of creating an in-sight enterprise, digital customer engagement and digital service optimization among others and ways at which they impact the business environment. This paper also reviewed that businesses in today’s era has to mount the expertise, mind set and capabilities that are needed to gain competitive edge on global scale. It therefore recommends that organizations must put efforts to efficiently align their operation with the twenty first century model of operations with organizational goal on broader perspective. Other recommendations required to be implemented includes to foster cooperation, encourage training; intensify communicate with customers, improve device security, explore the right avenue where organizations will thrive and be remain competitive while ensuring the change is accepted internally by employees.

