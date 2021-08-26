Today, organizations face external factors of increased competition and greater demands from a global marketplace where business sustainability is less attainable. In quest to proffer solutions to this identified problem, this paper titled Management, Sustainable Development, Security and Supply Chain Transformation in the 21st Century critically explored the concepts of management practices, its influences on sustainable development, security of business and supply chain in this current dispensation. Digital supply chain require technologies to transform investment, in this regard, this paper presented the five major pillars of creating an in-sight enterprise, digital customer engagement and digital service optimization among others and ways at which they impact the business environment. This paper also reviewed that businesses in today’s era has to mount the expertise, mind set and capabilities that are needed to gain competitive edge on global scale. It therefore recommends that organizations must put efforts to efficiently align their operation with the twenty first century model of operations with organizational goal on broader perspective. Other recommendations required to be implemented includes to foster cooperation, encourage training; intensify communicate with customers, improve device security, explore the right avenue where organizations will thrive and be remain competitive while ensuring the change is accepted internally by employees.