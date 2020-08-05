Successfully reported this slideshow.
NENENG ROSMAWATI, S.Pd. CIRI-CIRI MAKHLUK HIDUP UNTUK MATA PELAJARAN IIPA KELAS 7 SEMESTER 1
Manusia, hewan, dan tumbuhan merupakan kelompok makhluk hidup. Makhluk hidup dan benda tak hidup atau benda mati dibedakan...
SECARA UMUM CIRI-CIRI MAKHLUK HIDUP ADALAH a. Bernapas (respirasi) Bernapas atau respirasi adalah proses pengambilan oksig...
Selain menghasilkan energi,bernapas juga menghasilkan zat sis yaitu gas karbon dioksida (CO2) dan uap air (H2O). Karbon di...
b. Bergerak Bergerak merupakan perubahan po Tubuh baik secara aktif maupun pa Sebagai tanggapan terhadap rangs
 Bergerak aktif adalah gerak yang dapat dilakukan anggota tubuh dengan kekuatannya sendiri. Sedangkan gerak pasif adalah ...
c. Memerlukan nutrisi  Makanan atau nutrisi dibutuhkan oleh mahkluk hidup untuk mendapatkan energi. Apakah tumbuhan juga ...
d. Tumbuh dan Berkembang  Tumbuh merupakan peristiwa pertambahan volume dan ukuran yang bersifat irreversible, yang artin...
e. Berkembang biak (reproduksi)  Sedangkan berkembang biak adalah proses menghasilkan keturunan untuk menjaga kelestarian...
f. Peka terhadap rangsang (iritabilitas)  Peka terhadap rangsang adalah kemampuan mahkluk hidup menaggapi rangsangan. Mis...
g. Mengeluarkan zat sisa (ekskresi)  Ekskresi adalah proses pengeluaran zat sisa metabolisme dalam tubuh. Metabolisme ada...
h. Adaptasi  Adaptasi adalah penyesuaian diri terhadap lingkungan agar dapat bertahan hidup. Adaptasi dibedakan menjadi t...
 Adaptasi morfologi Adaptasi morfologi merupakan penyesuaian bentuk tubuh mahkluk hidup terhadap lingkungannya. Misalnya ...
×