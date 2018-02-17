Download Free Real Estate Agent s Business Planning Guide | PDF File Ebook Free

Download Here https://getonlinbook.blogspot.com/?book=0793109558

This business planning guide contains more than 25 worksheets and checklists to organize and track performance. It also includes three sample business plans for the novice, established agent and top producer. You will also find templates and work sheets that will assist agents with formulating their own business plan. 50 creative promotional tactics from successful agents across the nation is also provided.

