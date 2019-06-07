Ylh call-189

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Κεφάλαιο 5: Διατήρηση και συνέχιση της ζωής 5.1 Το γενετικό υλικό οργανώνεται σε χρωμοσώματα 5.2 Η ροή της γενετικής πληρο...
176 έως και 185 192 (1η δραστηριότητα) Μάθημα: Τεχνολογία Ενότητες Τι σημαίνει ‘έρευνα’ και ποια είναι η σημασία της στη σ...
1.2 Oξέα κατά Arrhenius 1.3 H κλίμακα pH ως μέτρο της οξύτητας 1.4 Tο pH του καθαρού νερού 1.5 Tο pH των όξινων διαλυμάτων...
  1. 1. Μάθημα: Ιστορία Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Για τις τελικές εξετάσεις θα διαβάσετε τις σελίδες: (καθώς και τις ερωτήσεις που σας δόθηκαν) 11 έως και 16, 24, 25, 28 έως και 34, 36, 37, 55, 56, 58, 59, 62, 64, 67, 68, 85 έως και 91, 97, 98, 105, 109, 125, 126, 129, 135 και 136. 4. "Ελεύθεροι Πολιορκημένοι", Διονυσίου Σολωμού 61 1. "Του γιοφυριού της Άρτας" Δημοτικό τραγούδι 12 2. "Θούριος", Ρήγα Βελεστινλή 28 3. "Αυτοβιογραφία", Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν-Μαρτινέγκου 50 Μάθημα: Νεοελληνική Γλώσσα - Κείμενα Νεοελληνικής Λογοτεχνίας Νεοελληνική Γλώσσα Ενότητες 1η 2η 3η Α. Δ, Ε 4η Β, Δ 5η Α, Β, Δ, Ε 5. "Όσο μπορείς", Κ.Π.Καβάφη 121 6. "Ομιλία στη Στοκχόλμη", Γ. Σεφέρη 173 Κείμενα Νεοελληνικής Λογοτεχνίας Κείμενα Σελίδες 56ο Γυμνάσιο Αθήνας Εξεταστέα ύλη Μαΐου, Ιουνίου και Σεπτεμβρίου 2019 - Τάξη Γ' Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά Άλγεβρα Κεφάλαιο 1: §1.1 έως και §1.6 καθώς και το 1.10 Κεφάλαια Κεφάλαιο 2: §2.2 και §2.5 Κεφάλαιο 3: §3.2 έως και §3.3 Γεωμετρία Κεφάλαια Κεφάλαιο 1: §1.1, §1.2, §1.3 και §1.5 (χωρίς αιτιολόγηση του κριτηρίου ομοιότητας 2 τριγώνων σελ. 220) Σελίδα 1 από 6
  2. 2. • «Έλξη μεταξύ φορτισμένου και ουδέτερου σώματος» 1.1. Γνωριμία με την ηλεκτρική δύναμη 1.2. Το ηλεκτρικό φορτίο 1.3. Το ηλεκτρονικό φορτίο στο εσωτερικό του ατόμου 1.4. Τρόποι ηλέκτρισης και η μικροσκοπική ερμηνεία • «Ηλέκτριση με επαγωγή» εκτός από τις υποενότητες: 4.2. Μεγέθη που χαρακτηρίζουν μια ταλάντωση Κεφάλαια - Ενότητες • «Προέλευση των ηλεκτρονίων σ’ ένα κύκλωμα» Και όλα τα λυμένα παραδείγματα και ασκήσεις που σχετίζονται με την παραπάνω ύλη Κεφάλαιο 3. Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια Κεφάλαιο 4. Ταλαντώσεις • «Το ηλεκτρικό κύκλωμα και οι αναπαραστάσεις του» 2.3. Ηλεκτρικά δίπολα εκτός από τις υποενότητες: • «Ισχύει ο νόμος του Ωμ για κάθε ηλεκτρικό δίπολο;» • «Νόμος του Ωμ και μικρόκοσμος» 2.1. Το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα 2.2. Ηλεκτρικό κύκλωμα εκτός από τις υποενότητες: • «Ταχύτητα των ηλεκτρονίων στο ηλεκτρικό κύκλωμα» 3.6. Ενέργεια και ισχύς του ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος 4.1. Ταλαντώσεις εκτός από την υποενότητα: • «Δύναμη στην απλή αρμονική ταλάντωση» • «Μικροσκοπική ερμηνεία της αντίστασης αγωγού» 2.5. Εφαρμογές αρχών διατήρησης στη μελέτη απλών ηλεκτρικών κυκλωμάτων • «Κύκλωμα σύνδεσης σε σειρά» εκτός από τις υποενότητες: • «Κύκλωμα σε παράλληλη σύνδεση» Κεφάλαιο 1. Ηλεκτρική δύναμη και φορτίο Κεφάλαιο 2. Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα • «Ηλέκτριση μονωτών με επαγωγή» εκτός από την υποενότητα: 1.5. Νόμος του Κουλόμπ Μάθημα: Φυσική Σελίδα 2 από 6
  3. 3. Ενότητες 2η: Α, Β, Γ 3η: Γ Μάθημα: Αρχαία Ελληνική Γλώσσα Αρχαία Ελληνική Γλώσσα Μάθημα: Αγγλικά Pages Unit 1 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12 Unit 2 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24 Unit 3 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33,3 5, 36 Unit 4 37, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 47, 48 Student's Book units Unit 5 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 59, 60 Unit 6 64, 65 Workbook units Pages Unit 1 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 Unit 2 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 Revision 21, 22, 23, 24 Unit 3 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 Unit 4 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 Revision 42, 43, 44, 45 Unit 5 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 53 α) Από το βιβλίο "Ιστορία της Αρχαίας Ελληνικής Γραμματείας" 72 (Το Θέατρο) 74,75,76 β) Από το βιβλίο Ευριπίδη Ελένη 5,6 2. Κείμενο: Στίχοι: 1-191, 437-575, 588-840 4η: Α, Β, Γ 7η: Γ2 8η: Α, Β Αρχαία Ελληνικά από Μετάφραση 1. Εισαγωγή: Σελίδες Σελίδα 3 από 6
  4. 4. Κεφάλαιο 5: Διατήρηση και συνέχιση της ζωής 5.1 Το γενετικό υλικό οργανώνεται σε χρωμοσώματα 5.2 Η ροή της γενετικής πληροφορίας Μάθημα: Γερμανικά 1.1 Τα μόρια της ζωής Από το βιβλίο „Deutsch ein Hit 1“ Α : Σελίδες LEKTION 1: S. 13-15, 17-19, 23-24 LEKTION 2: S. 26-28, 37-38 conseil sante jusqu'a la page 15 καθώς και όλες τις ασκήσεις που έχουν γίνει Μάθημα: Γαλλικά Action fr-gr - Τεύχος B' Unite Unite 6 Vive le carnaval micro-intervalle Unite LEKTION 3: S. 40(μόνο το 7), 41, 44-45, 53 S. 123, 124(9), 134, 136, 151, 168 5.5 Κληρονομικότητα 5.6 Μεταλλάξεις Και όλα τα λυμένα παραδείγματα και ασκήσεις που σχετίζονται με την παραπάνω ύλη 5.3 Αλληλόμορφα Μάθημα: Βιολογία Κεφάλαια - Ενότητες Από το βιβλίο Βιολογία Β΄ - Γ΄ Γυμνασίου Κεφάλαιο 1: Οργάνωση της ζωής – Βιολογικά συστήματα 1.3 Τα επίπεδα οργάνωσης της ζωής Unite 1 Le corps et la sante Μάθημα: Θρησκευτικά Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Από το σχολικό βιβλίο "Θέματα από την Ιστορία της Εκκλησίας": 8-15 20-23 28-30 34-38 46-50 51-63 79-84 109-117 Σελίδα 4 από 6
  5. 5. 176 έως και 185 192 (1η δραστηριότητα) Μάθημα: Τεχνολογία Ενότητες Τι σημαίνει ‘έρευνα’ και ποια είναι η σημασία της στη σύγχρονη τεχνολογική κοινωνία; Παραδείγματα ερευνών στους τομείς: επιστήμη, παραγωγή, καθημερινή ζωή Μάθημα: Πληροφορική Ενότητα1. Κεφάλαιο 2 194 (6η δραστηριότητα) 200-201 (ασκήσεις αυτοαξιολόγησης) Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Ενότητα1. Κεφάλαιο 1 Ποιους κανόνες χρειάζεται να τηρεί μια ερευνητική εργασία; Πώς στήνεται ένα πείραμα απλό; Η διαδικασία των μετρήσεων Διαγράμματα- συμπεράσματα mBlock (κανονικά πολύγωνα, επίλυση α' θμιας και β' θμιας εξίσωσης). Θα παρέχονται οι εντολές που θα χρειαστείτε για τη δημιουργία, την τροποποίηση ή και αποσφαλμάτωση. Στην ύλη περιλαμβάνονται και οι ασκήσεις που πραγματοποιήθηκαν στα περιβάλλοντα Scratch/ BYOB/ Σελίδα 5 από 6
  6. 6. 1.2 Oξέα κατά Arrhenius 1.3 H κλίμακα pH ως μέτρο της οξύτητας 1.4 Tο pH του καθαρού νερού 1.5 Tο pH των όξινων διαλυμάτων 1.6 Mέτρηση του pH ενός διαλύματος 2. Oι βάσεις Κεφάλαια - Ενότητες 1η ενότητα Oξέα – Bάσεις – Άλατα Μάθημα: Χημεία Και όλα τα λυμένα παραδείγματα και ασκήσεις που σχετίζονται με την παραπάνω ύλη 3. Eξουδετέρωση 4. Tα άλατα 2η ενότητα Tαξινόμηση των στοιχείων – Στοιχεία με ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον 1. O περιοδικός πίνακας 2. Αλκάλια 3. Mερικές ιδιότητες και χρήσεις των μετάλλων 4. Ο άνθρακας 1.2 Στο σήμερα: O σύγχρονος περιοδικός πίνακας 1.3 Tα μέταλλα και τα αμέταλλα στον περιοδικό πίνακα 2.2. Ιδιότητες των αλκαλίων 3.1 Mέταλλα και αμέταλλα 4.2 Φυσικοί άνθρακες 3.4 Tα κράματα 2.3 H κλίμακα pH ως μέτρο της βασικότητας 3.1 Eξουδετέρωση 4.1 Σχηματισμός κρυστάλλων χλωριούχου νατρίου 4.3 Tα άλατα 1.1 Aπό το χθες 2.1 Iδιότητες των βάσεων 2.2 Bάσεις κατά Arrhenius 1. Tα οξέα 1.1 Iδιότητες των οξέων Σελίδα 6 από 6

