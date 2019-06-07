Ylh ball -189

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Κεφάλαιο4 57-64 καθώς και 67 (§α και §β) Μάθημα: Ιστορία Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Κεφάλαιο1 6-9 και 16-21 Κεφάλαιο3 34-39 καθώς κα...
4.2. Τι είναι Υδροστατική Πίεση; 4.3. Τι είναι Ατμοσφαιρική Πίεση; 4.5. Άνωση Κεφάλαιο 5. Ενέργεια 5.1. Έργο και ενέργεια ...
Unit 3 Εισαγωγή: 8-11 Ραψωδία Α στιχ. 1-306, 350-431 18-32 και 34-38 Ραψωδία Ζ στιχ. 369-529 71-79 Μάθημα: Αρχαία Ελληνική...
S. 96-97, 98(8) , 100(12), 103(22), 112 Μάθημα: Γερμανικά Από το βιβλίο „Deutsch ein Hit 1“ B : Σελίδες Κεφάλαια - Ενότητε...
Μάθημα: Θρησκευτικά Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Από το σχολικό βιβλίο " H θρησκεία στη ζωή, την ιστορία και τον πολιτισμό": 33 έως κα...
Μάθημα: Τεχνολογία Ενότητες 4ο βήμα — Κατασκευή του ομοιώματος (σχεδίαση και κατασκευή μακέτας) 5ο βήμα — Γραπτή εργασία 6...
  1. 1. Κεφάλαιο4 57-64 καθώς και 67 (§α και §β) Μάθημα: Ιστορία Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Κεφάλαιο1 6-9 και 16-21 Κεφάλαιο3 34-39 καθώς και 43 56 ο Γυμνάσιο Αθήνας Εξεταστέα ύλη Μαΐου-Ιουνίου 2019 - Τάξη Β' Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά Άλγεβρα Κεφάλαια Κεφάλαιο 1: §1.2 Κεφάλαιο 2: §2.1 έως και §2.2 Γεωμετρία Κεφάλαια Κεφάλαιο 1: §1.3 έως και §1.4 Κεφάλαιο 2: §2.1 έως και §2.2 (χωρίς την παρατήρηση β, σελ. 143) Κεφάλαιο 3: §3.1, §3.3 και §3.5 Κεφάλαιο 4: §4.2 έως και §4.3 Μάθημα: Νεοελληνική Γλώσσα - Κείμενα Νεοελληνικής Λογοτεχνίας Νεοελληνική Γλώσσα Ενότητες Σελίδες Ενότητα 1 10-25 Ενότητα 2 28-41 Ενότητα 3 44-55 Ενότητα 4 (Β2, Β3) 64-67 Νεοελληνική Λογοτεχνία Ενότητες Σελίδες 1.Γιώργος Ιωάννου, "Να'σαι καλά δάσκαλε!" 32-36 2. Άννα Φρανκ, "Από το ημερολόγιο της Άννας Φρανκ" 48-51 3. Κλέφτικο, "Του Βασίλη" 8. Έλλη Αλεξίου, "'Όμως ο μπαμπάς δεν ερχόταν" 194-198 75-76 4. Άντον Τσέχωφ, "Ένας αριθμός" 106-108 5. Γιάννης Μαγκλής, "Γιατί;" 170-173 6. Ζωρζ Σαρή, "Και πάλι στο σχολείο…" 179-183 7.. Αντουάν ντε Σαιντ-Εξυπερύ, «Ο μικρός πρίγκιπας και η αλεπού» 184-189 Σελίδα 1 από 6
  2. 2. 4.2. Τι είναι Υδροστατική Πίεση; 4.3. Τι είναι Ατμοσφαιρική Πίεση; 4.5. Άνωση Κεφάλαιο 5. Ενέργεια 5.1. Έργο και ενέργεια 5.2. Δυναμική – Κινητική ενέργεια. Δύο βασικές μορφές ενέργειας 5.3. Η μηχανική ενέργεια και η διατήρησή της 5.4. Μορφές και μετατροπές ενέργειας 5.8. Ισχύς. (Όχι η υποενότητα «Ισχύς και κίνηση») Και όλα τα λυμένα παραδείγματα και ασκήσεις που σχετίζονται με την παραπάνω ύλη Κεφάλαιο 3. Δυνάμεις 3.2. Δύο σημαντικές δυνάμεις στον κόσμο 3.3. Σύνθεση και ανάλυση δυνάμεων. (ασκήσεις) 3.4. Δύναμη και ισορροπία 3.5. Ισορροπία υλικού σημείου. (πρώτος νόμος Νεύτωνα) 3.6. Δύναμη και μεταβολή της ταχύτητας (ασκήσεις) 3.7. Δύναμη και αλληλεπίδραση. (τρίτος νόμος Νεύτωνα) Κεφάλαιο 4. Πίεση 4.1.Τι είναι Πίεση; Μάθημα: Φυσική Κεφάλαια - Ενότητες Κεφάλαιο 1. Εισαγωγή 1.3 Τα φυσικά μεγέθη και οι μονάδες τους Κεφάλαιο 2. Κινήσεις 2.2 Η έννοια της ταχύτητας 2.3 Κίνηση με σταθερή ταχύτητα Σελίδα 2 από 6
  3. 3. Unit 3 Εισαγωγή: 8-11 Ραψωδία Α στιχ. 1-306, 350-431 18-32 και 34-38 Ραψωδία Ζ στιχ. 369-529 71-79 Μάθημα: Αρχαία Ελληνική Γλώσσα Αρχαία Ελληνική Γλώσσα Ενότητες Ενότητα 2 (Α, Β1,Β2,Γ1,Γ2) Ενότητα 3 (Α,Β1,Β2, Γ1) Ενότητα 4 (Γ1) Ενότητα 6 (Γ1) και μέση φωνή των ρημάτων στην Οριστική έγκλιση Αρχαία Ελληνικά από Μετάφραση (Ομηρικά Έπη: Ιλιάδα) Unit 2 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, 24 Unit 4 26, 27, 32, 33, 35, 36 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 59, 60 Workbook units Unit 5 40, 41, 42, 43 Μάθημα: Αγγλικά Student's Book units Pages Unit 1 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12 Unit 5 Pages Unit 1 4, 6, 7 Unit 2 11, 13, 15, 18, 19 Revision 20, 21 Unit 3 23, 28, 29 Unit 4 30, 32, 33, 34 Σελίδα 3 από 6
  4. 4. S. 96-97, 98(8) , 100(12), 103(22), 112 Μάθημα: Γερμανικά Από το βιβλίο „Deutsch ein Hit 1“ B : Σελίδες Κεφάλαια - Ενότητες Από το βιβλίο Βιολογία Α΄ Γυμνασίου Κεφάλαιο 5: Στήριξη και κίνηση LEKTION 6: S. 8-14, 16, 17, 20-21 LEKTION 7: S. 25-26, 28, 35 Κεφάλαιο 4: Ασθένειες και οι παράγοντες που σχετίζονται με την εμφάνισή τους 4.2 Ασθένειες 4.3 Αμυντικοί μηχανισμοί του ανθρώπου Μάθημα: Γαλλικά Action fr-gr - Τεύχος Α' Unite Unite 3 Mes loisirs preferes Action fr-gr - Τεύχος B' Unite Unite 4 A table Unite 5 En route καθώς και όλες τις ασκήσεις που έχουν γίνει 6.1 Η αναπαραγωγή στους μονοκύτταρους οργανισμούς 6.2 Η αναπαραγωγή στα φυτά 6.3 Η αναπαραγωγή στους ζωικούς οργανισμούς 6.4 Η αναπαραγωγή στον άνθρωπο Από το βιβλίο Βιολογία Β΄ - Γ΄ Γυμνασίου 5.1 Στήριξη και κίνηση της μονοκύτταρους οργανισμούς 5.2 Η στήριξη στα φυτά 5.3 Η στήριξη και κίνηση της ζωικούς οργανισμούς 5.4 Το μυοσκελετικό σύστημα του ανθρώπου Κεφάλαιο 6: Αναπαραγωγή Μάθημα: Βιολογία Σελίδα 4 από 6
  5. 5. Μάθημα: Θρησκευτικά Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Από το σχολικό βιβλίο " H θρησκεία στη ζωή, την ιστορία και τον πολιτισμό": 33 έως και 99 Μάθημα: Πληροφορική Ενότητα3. Κεφάλαιο 7 146 έως και 150 Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Ενότητα1. Κεφάλαια 1-3 104 έως και 119 Ενότητα2. Κεφάλαιο 5 132 έως και 134 (§5.1 έως και §5.3) Μάθημα: Μάθημα 6. Η γεωλογική ιστορία της Ευρώπης και η ορογένεση Μάθημα 7. Η διαμόρφωση του ανάγλυφου στην Ευρώπη Μάθημα 35. Οι βαλκανικές χώρες (και τις πρωτεύουσες των χωρών) Μάθημα 37. Οι τομείς παραγωγής της ευρωπαϊκής οικονομίας Μάθημα 38. Η γεωργία και η δασοκομία στην Ευρώπη Γεωγραφία Μαθήματα Μάθημα 26. Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση Μάθημα 29. O πληθυσμός της Ευρώπης Μάθημα 30. Τα χαρακτηριστικά του πληθυσμού της Ευρώπης Μάθημα 32. Τα πολιτισμικά χαρακτηριστικά των Ευρωπαίων Μάθημα 33. Οι μεγάλες πόλεις της Ευρώπης Μάθημα 11. Οι φυσιογραφικές περιοχές της Ευρώπης Μάθημα 14. Η Μεσόγειος θάλασσα Μάθημα 15. Οι άνθρωποι στη Μεσόγειο Μάθημα 19. Το κλίμα της Ευρώπης Μάθημα 25. Η πολιτική διαίρεση της Ευρώπης Μάθημα 1. Οι έννοιες «γεωγραφική» και «σχετική» θέση Μάθημα 2. Η σημασία της σχετικής θέσης για τους ανθρώπους Μάθημα 3. Μελετώντας με χάρτες τη θέση της Ευρώπης στον κόσμο Σελίδα 5 από 6
  6. 6. Μάθημα: Τεχνολογία Ενότητες 4ο βήμα — Κατασκευή του ομοιώματος (σχεδίαση και κατασκευή μακέτας) 5ο βήμα — Γραπτή εργασία 6ο βήμα — Παρουσίαση γραπτής εργασίας και ομοιώματος (σχετικά βίντεο) Η μέθοδος της «Ομαδικής Εργασίας» Μάθημα: Χημεία Οργάνωση των σύγχρονων παραγωγικών μονάδων (τμήματα λειτουργίας ενός εργοστασίου) Τα βήματα της Ομαδικής Εργασίας 1ο βήμα — Εκλογή παραγωγικής μονάδας (με ποιο εργοστάσιο θα ασχοληθούμε;) 2ο βήμα — Επιλογή ρόλου (τι ρόλο θα έχω στην ομάδα;) 3ο βήμα — Εκτέλεση ρόλου (τι ιδιαίτερο θα κάνω σχετικά με το ρόλο μου στην ομάδα;) 2.9 Υποατομικά σωματίδια - ιόντα 62-66 2.10 Σύμβολα χημικών στοιχείων και χημικών ενώσεων 67-69 2.11 Χημική εξίσωση 70-72 2.5 Διαχωρισμός μειγμάτων 44-47 2.7 Χημική αντίδραση 54-57 2.8 Άτομα και μόρια 58-61 2.2 Το νερό ως διαλύτης-Μείγματα 30-34 2.3 Περιεκτικότητα διαλύματος-Εκφράσεις περιεκτικότητας 35-40 2.4 Ρύπανση του νερού 41-43 Ενότητες Σελίδες 1.2 Καταστάσεις των υλικών 15-19 Σελίδα 6 από 6

