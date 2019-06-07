Ylh aall-189

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Κεφάλαια Κεφάλαιο 1: §1.5 έως και §1.9 καθώς και §1.11 Κεφάλαιο 2: §2.3 και §2.6 Κεφάλαιο 3: §3.1 έως και §3.2 Άλγεβρα Κεφάλαια Κεφάλαιο 1: §1.5 Κεφάλαιο 2: (ολόκληρο) Κεφάλαιο 5: §5.1 Κεφάλαιο 7: §7.1 έως και §7.6 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά 7. ΑΘΗΝΑ: ΠΟΡΕΙΑ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΗ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ 52-53 8. ΟΙ ΠΑΝΕΛΛΗΝΙΟΙ ΔΕΣΜΟΙ 54-56 9. ΠΕΡΣΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ: ΔΥΟ ΚΟΣΜΟΙ ΣΥΓΚΡΟΥΟΝΤΑΙ 57-59 Γεωμετρία 56ο Γυμνάσιο Αθήνας Εξεταστέα ύλη Μαΐου-Ιουνίου 2019 - Τάξη Α' Μάθημα: Αρχαία Ελληνική Ιστορία Κεφάλαια Σελίδες 4. Η ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΓΕΝΝΗΣΗ 40-41 5. Η ΣΠΑΡΤΗ 48-49 6. ΑΘΗΝΑ: ΑΠΟ ΤΗ ΒΑΣΙΛΕΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΙΣΤΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ 50-51 1. Ο ΚΥΚΛΑΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ 21-22 2. Ο ΜΙΝΩΙΚΟΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ 23-28 3. Ο ΜΥΚΗΝΑЇΚΟΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ 29-34 10. Η ΟΡΙΣΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΜΑΚΡΥΝΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΕΡΣΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗΣ 60-62 11. Η ΤΕΧΝΗ 65-67 Σελίδα 1 από 5
  2. 2. Μέτρηση Όγκου (Φυσική Β΄Γυμνασίου) Εργαστηριαή άσκηση 2 (Φωτοτυπίες) 22 εως 24 Μέρτηση Πυκνότητας (Φυσική Β΄Γυμνασίου) Εργαστηριαή άσκηση 3 25 εως 28 Φύλλο εργασίας 4. Μετρήσεις Θερμοκρασίας.- Η Βαθμονόμηση 15 εως18 Φύλλο εργασίας 5. Από τη Θερμότητα στη Θερμοκρασία.-Η Θερμική Ισορροπία 19 εως 22 Φύλλο εργασίας 10. Το Ηλεκτρικό Βραχυκύλωμα-Κίνδυνοι και Ασφάλεια 43 εως 45 Μάθημα: Φυσική Φύλλα εργασίας Σελίδες Φύλλο εργασίας 3. Μετρήσεις Μάζας - Τα Διαγράμματα 9 εως 14 4. Ειρήνη Μάρρα, "Τα κόκκινα λουστρίνια" 160 5. φτωχός και τα γρόσσια», λαϊκό παραμύθι 186 6. Άντον Τσέχωφ, "Ο Βάνκας" 190 1. Το πιο γλυκό ψωμί, λαϊκό παραμύθι18 18 2. Λέων Τολστόι, "Ο παππούς και το εγγονάκι" 43 3. Δημήτρης Ψαθάς, "Οι πιτσιρίκοι" 82 Ενότητα 3 40-58 Ενότητα 4 60-80 Κείμενα Νεοελληνικής Λογοτεχνίας Κείμενα Σελίδες Νεοελληνική Γλώσσα Ενότητες Σελίδες Ενότητα 1 10-24 Ενότητα 2 26-38 Μάθημα: Νεοελληνική Γλώσσα - Κείμενα Νεοελληνικής Λογοτεχνίας Σελίδα 2 από 5
  3. 3. καθώς και όλες τις ασκήσεις που έχουν γίνει Action fr-gr - Τεύχος Α' Unite Unite 0 Je me rappelle Unite 1 On se fait des amis Κεφάλαιο 2. Πρόσληψη ουσιών και πέψη 38-40 και 45-46 και 48-51 Κεφάλαιο 3. Μεταφορά και αποβολή ουσιών 65-68 Μάθημα: Γαλλικά Μάθημα: Βιολογία Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Κεφάλαιο 1. Η οργάνωση της ζωής 18-34 Αρχαία Ελληνικά από Μετάφραση (Ομηρικά Έπη: Οδύσσεια) Ραψωδία α στίχ. 26-105 Ραψωδία ε στίχ. 1-251 Εισαγωγή Κεφάλαια: 1, 4, 7, 8 Ενότητα 5 41-43 Ενότητα 6 Ενότητα 7 Ενότητα 2 Ενότητα 3 Ενότητα 4 31-35 Μάθημα: Αρχαία Ελληνική Γλώσσα Αρχαία Ελληνική Γλώσσα Ενότητες Σελίδες Ενότητα 1 Unit 3 30, 31, 34, 35, 38, 39, 40 Unit 4 46, 47, 48, 49, 52, 53, 54, 58, 59 Unit 5 63, 64 Workbook units Pages Unit 1 5, 6, 7 Unit 2 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25 Unit 3 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 Unit 4 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52, 54, 55, 56, 57, 59, 61 Unit 5 65, 66 Student's Book adv. units Pages Unit 1 1,5 Unit 2 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25 Μάθημα: Αγγλικά στίχ. 361-496 στίχ. 110-173 Σελίδα 3 από 5
  4. 4. Από το σχολικό βιβλίο " H θρησκεία στη ζωή, την ιστορία και τον πολιτισμό": 10-25 34-36 43-48 52-56 69-79 Β4.3 Δυνάμεις που διαμορφώνουν την επιφάνεια της Γης. Ενδογενείς και 74-76 Μάθημα: Θρησκευτικά Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Β3.4 Τα ποτάμια του κόσμου 58-59 Β4.1 Μιλώντας για την ηλικία της Γης 70-71 Β4.2 Το εσωτερικό της Γης 72-73 Β2.2 Οι βροχές, το κλίμα 43-46 Β3.1 Το νερό στη φύση 48 Β3.2 Ωκεανοί και θάλασσες 51-53 Α1.2 Παιχνίδια με τις γεωγραφικές συντεταγμένες 13-16 ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ Β Β1.2 Χωρίζοντας το περιβάλλον σε ενότητες 36-37 Β2.1 Σύνθεση της ατμόσφαιρας,θερμοκρασία, άνεμοι 40-42 Μάθημα: Γεωγραφία Ενότητες Σελίδες ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ Α Α1.1 Γεωγραφικές συντεταγμένες 10-12 LEKTION 2: S. 26-28, 37-38 LEKTION 3: S. 40(μόνο το 7), 41, 44-45, 53 S. 123, 124(9), 134, 136, 151, 168 Μάθημα: Γερμανικά Από το βιβλίο „Deutsch ein Hit 1“ Α : Σελίδες LEKTION 1: S. 13-15, 17-19, 23-24 Σελίδα 4 από 5
  5. 5. Παραδείγματα ερευνών στους τομείς: επιστήμη, παραγωγή, καθημερινή ζωή Ποιους κανόνες χρειάζεται να τηρεί μια ερευνητική εργασία; Πώς στήνεται ένα πείραμα απλό; Η διαδικασία των μετρήσεων Διαγράμματα- συμπεράσματα Ενότητα2. Κεφάλαια 7-8 43 έως και 47 Μάθημα: Τεχνολογία Ενότητες Τι σημαίνει ‘έρευνα’ και ποια είναι η σημασία της στη σύγχρονη τεχνολογική κοινωνία; Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Ενότητα1. Κεφάλαια 1-2 12 έως και 20 Ενότητα2. Κεφάλαιο 5 34 έως και 38 3.5 Δημητρικά και ψωμί 46 έως και 47 3.6 Κρέας - ψάρι - όσπρια 49 έως και 51 Μάθημα: Πληροφορική 3.2 Ομάδες τροφίμων 36 έως και 37 3.3 Γάλα και γαλακτοκομικά 40 έως και 42 3.4 Φρούτα και χορταρικά 43 έως και 44 1.4 Επικοινωνία και προβλήματα - Μέσα Μαζικής Επικοινωνίας 14 έως και 18 Κεφάλαιο 3ο 3.1 Τροφή και τρόφιμα 31 έως και 34 εκτός από δ) 1.1 Η οικογένεια - Η ελληνική οικογένεια 6 έως και 9 1.2 Οικογενειακή αγωγή 10 έως και 12 1.3 Ο κοινωνικός περίγυρος - μορφές διαπροσωπικών σχέσεων 13 έως και 15 εκτός από α) Μάθημα: Oικιακή οικονομία Κεφάλαια Σελίδες Κεφάλαιο 1ο Σελίδα 5 από 5

