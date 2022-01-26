If you are using the LawPay integration and have been wondering how it compares to the new Clio Payments available with your Clio Manage subscription, this webinar is for you.



In this free 30-minute webinar, you’ll learn:



- How Clio keeps you compliant with trust accounting rules

- The difference between flat-fee processing rates and interchange plus pricing

- How to calculate the true cost of your processing fees

- What is included in the new Clio Payments and the new features available



Duration: 30 minutes