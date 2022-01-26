Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Everything You Want—and Need—To Know About Clio’s New Payment Processing Platform

Jan. 26, 2022
Law

If you are using the LawPay integration and have been wondering how it compares to the new Clio Payments available with your Clio Manage subscription, this webinar is for you.

In this free 30-minute webinar, you’ll learn:

- How Clio keeps you compliant with trust accounting rules
- The difference between flat-fee processing rates and interchange plus pricing
- How to calculate the true cost of your processing fees
- What is included in the new Clio Payments and the new features available

Duration: 30 minutes

  1. 1. Everything you want-and need to know-about Clio’s payment processing platform January 26, 2022 Jordan Carter
  2. 2. Customer Account Management, Team Lead 2 Jordan Carter TODAY’S SPEAKER
  3. 3. 3 Agenda ● Payment processing with Clio ● Demo of new features ● How to calculate your effective rate ● Switching to the new Clio Payments ● Q&A
  4. 4. 4 ● Built-in for and by Clio ● Remain compliant with IOLTA/Trust Accounting rules without any eﬀort ● PCI compliant payments and customer data collection ● Support from Clioʼs 24/5 team Payment processing with Clio
  5. 5. ● Fees are always deducted from the operating account ● No 3rd party can touch your IOLTA account ● Separation of earned and unearned funds Trust compliance guaranteed
  6. 6. ● Secure eCheck ● New Payment Plan features ○ Include Secure eCheck ○ More installment cadences ○ Multiple payment plans per client ○ Enhanced flexibility with more editing capabilities ● Enhancements to the ability to save payment methods ● New Payment reports What’s new?
  7. 7. Interchange Plus vs Flat fee
  8. 8. Poll Question #1 What is your credit card processing rate with LawPay? a. 1.95% +20¢ b. 2.95% + 20¢ c. I have a special rate d. No idea, it varies 8
  9. 9. 9 Interchange plus pricing Each card brand and card type is associated with diﬀerent interchange fees and network fees. There are hundreds of card-specific fees that depend on various factors such as whether the card is debit or credit, rewards or traditional, and more. ● Fees vary by card used ● Card network fees are passed-through ● Impossible to know monthly costs
  10. 10. 10 Flat rate Know exactly what rate youʼre paying from period to period. Clio covers the inherent cost associated with processing each card. ● One rate for all cards ● No additional fees added ● Transparent, simple pricing and no unexplained line items in your statement
  11. 11. 11 ● Find the total sales and fees or total amount deducted ● Divide the total fees/total sales ● Compare at least 3 months of statements to get a representative number Effective rate calculation Book an appointment with an Account Manager!
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. Simple, transparent pricing with no hidden fees ● One rate for all cards: 2.8% ● eCheck flat fee: $2.00/transaction ● No card network fees ● Already included in your subscription
  16. 16. 16 New online payment reports Know exactly what rate youʼre paying from period to period. By using our easy to read reports: ● Customize Dates ● CSV & PDF
  17. 17. Poll Question #2 Would you like to speak to an account manager about switching to the new Clio Payments? a. Yes b. Not at this time 17
  18. 18. 18 Questions

