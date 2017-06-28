Complejidad computacional 1

ANÁLISIS  DE  ALGORITMOS  Y   COMPLEJIDAD La  eficiencia  de  los  algoritmos Gloria  Isabel  Bautista...
Definición Un algoritmo puede de ser lo más eficiente posible con independencia de la plataforma Software/Hardware que se ...
Análisis  de  algoritmos  de   ordenamiento Eficiencia  y  Complejidad Los  siguientes  ejercicios  anal...
Análisis  del  método   selección FOR  EXTERNO INSTRUCCIÓN COSTO i = 0 1 i <= n-­‐1 n  +  1 i++ n sm = i n for...
FOR  INTERNO INSTRUCCIÓN COSTO   (Peor de  los  casos) COSTO   (Mejor de  los  casos) COSTO   (Caso  int...
Análisis  del  método   selección, el  peor  de  los  casos å å å= = - = ú û ù ê ë é +++ n i n i i...
Análisis  del  método   selección, el  mejor  de  los  casos å å å= = - = ú û ù ê ë é +++ n i n i ...
Análisis  del  método   selección, el  caso  intermedio 2  +  6n  +  n  *  for interno Ecuación  g...
Análisis  del  método   inserción 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  while interno void  insercionDire...
Análisis  del  método   inserción FOR  INTERNO INSTRUCCIÓN COSTO (Peor de  los  casos) COSTO (Mejor de  los ...
Análisis  del  método   inserción, el  peor  de  los  casos 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  w...
Análisis  del  método   inserción, el  mejor  de  los  casos 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  ...
Análisis  del  método   inserción, el  caso  intermedio 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  while int...
¿Preguntas? Gloria  Isabel  Bautista  Lasprilla gbautist@unitecnologica.edu.co gloria@utbvirtual.edu.co Bautistalasp...
  ANÁLISIS  DE  ALGORITMOS  Y   COMPLEJIDAD La  eficiencia  de  los  algoritmos Gloria  Isabel  Bautista  Lasprilla. bautistalasprilla.gloriaisabel@gmail.com gbautista@unitecnologica.edu.co gloria@utbvirtual.edu.co
  2. 2. Definición Un algoritmo puede de ser lo más eficiente posible con independencia de la plataforma Software/Hardware que se utilice. Si el algoritmo es ya eficiente de por sí, más veloz será si se ejecuta en una plataforma mucho más rápida. Entonces, podemos afirmar que el responsable principal de la eficiencia (o no) de un algoritmo es siempre el programador. El análisis del costo computacional de los algoritmos se estima siempre en el peor de los casos. El caso promedio es difícil de establecer pues depende del contenido de los datos de entrada. El mejor de los casos es considerado un ideal que difícilmente se cumple.
  3. 3. Análisis  de  algoritmos  de   ordenamiento Eficiencia  y  Complejidad Los  siguientes  ejercicios  analizan  dos  algoritmos  sencillos  de  ordenamiento,   los  métodos  de  selección  e  inserción  directa: • En  el  peor  de  los  Casos • En  el  mejor  de  los  Casos • En  el  Caso  Intermedio
  4. 4. Análisis  del  método   selección FOR  EXTERNO INSTRUCCIÓN COSTO i = 0 1 i <= n-­‐1 n  +  1 i++ n sm = i n for interno n  *  for  interno aux = A[sm] n A[sm] = A[i] n A[i] = aux n 2  +  6n  +  n  *  for interno void seleccionsort (int A[],  int n)   { int sm,  i,  j,  aux; for (i  =  0;  i  <n-­‐1;  i++)   { sm =    i; for(j  =  i+1;  j  <  n;  j++) if(A[sm]  >  A[j]) sm =  j; aux =  A[sm]; A[sm]  =  A[i]; A[i]  =  aux ; } }  
  5. 5. FOR  INTERNO INSTRUCCIÓN COSTO   (Peor de  los  casos) COSTO   (Mejor de  los  casos) COSTO   (Caso  intermedio) j  =  i  +  1 1 1 1 j  <=  n n  – (i+1)  +  1 n  – (i+1)  +  1 n  – (i+1)  +  1 j++ n  – i  +  1 n  – i  +  1 n  – i  +  1 if  (  ) n  – i  +  1 n  – i  +  1 n  – i  +  1 sm =  j   n  – i  +  1 (n  – i  +  1)/2 Análisis  del  método   selección Peor de  los  casos Mejor  de  los  casos Caso  intermedio 6  +  4  (n  – i) 5  +  3  (n  – i) 5  +  3  (n  – i)  +  (n  – i  +  1)  /  2 2  +  6n  +  n  *  for interno Ecuación  general
  6. 6. Análisis  del  método   selección, el  peor  de  los  casos å å å= = - = ú û ù ê ë é +++ n i n i in i1 1 1 4662 2102 2 ++ nn For interno,  el  peor  caso 6  +  4  (n  – i) 2  +  6n  +  n  *  for interno Ecuación  general =
  7. 7. Análisis  del  método   selección, el  mejor  de  los  casos å å å= = - = ú û ù ê ë é +++ n i n i in i1 1 1 3562 2 2 19 2 3 2 ++ nn 2  +  6n  +  n  *  for interno Ecuación  general For interno,  el  mejor  caso 5  +  3  (n  – i) =
  8. 8. Análisis  del  método   selección, el  caso  intermedio 2  +  6n  +  n  *  for interno Ecuación  general å å å å= = - = +- = ú û ù ê ë é ++++ n I n i in i in i1 1 1 1 1 2 1 3562 2 4 39 4 7 2 ++ nn For interno,  caso  intermedio 5  +  3  (n  – i)  +  (n  – i  +  1)  /  2 =
  9. 9. Análisis  del  método   inserción 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  while interno void  insercionDirecta(int A[],int n) { int i,  j,  Temp; for  (i =  1;  i <  n;  i++) { Temp  =  A[i]; j  =  i -­‐ 1; while  (j  >=  0  &&  A[j]  >  Temp) { A[j  +  1]  =  A[j]; j-­‐-­‐; } A[j  +  1]  =  Temp; } } FOR  EXTERNO INSTRUCCIÓN COSTO i = 1 1 i < n n  – 1  +  1 i++ n  – 1 Temp = A[i] n  – 1 j = i – 1 n  – 1 while interno (n  – 1)  *  while  interno A[j+1] = Temp n  – 1
  10. 10. Análisis  del  método   inserción FOR  INTERNO INSTRUCCIÓN COSTO (Peor de  los  casos) COSTO (Mejor de  los  casos) COSTO (Caso  intermedio) (A[j]  >  Temp  &&  j  >=  0) i  – 1  +  1 1 i/2  – 1  +  1 A[j+1]  =  A[j] i  -­‐ 1 i/2 j-­‐-­‐ i  -­‐ 1 i/2 PEOR MEJOR INTERMEDIO 1  +  3  (i  – 1) 1 1  +  3/2  (i  – 1) 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  while interno Ecuación  general
  11. 11. Análisis  del  método   inserción, el  peor  de  los  casos 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  while interno Ecuación  general 1  +  3  (i  – 1) while interno,  el  peor  caso å å å - = - = - = ú û ù ê ë é +++ 1 1 1 1 1 1 3152 n i n i i i 1 2 3 2 3 2 -+ nn=
  12. 12. Análisis  del  método   inserción, el  mejor  de  los  casos 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  while interno 1 while interno,  el  mejor  caso Ecuación  general å å - = - = ++ 1 1 1 1 152 n i n i 46 -n=
  13. 13. Análisis  del  método   inserción, el  caso  intermedio 2  +  5  (n-­‐1)  +  (n-­‐1)  *  while interno Ecuación  general while interno,  el  caso  intermedio 1  +  3/2  (i  – 1) å å å - = - = - = ú û ù ê ë é +++ 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 3 152 n i n i i i 2 5 4 15 4 3 2 -+ nn=
  14. 14. ¿Preguntas? Gloria  Isabel  Bautista  Lasprilla gbautist@unitecnologica.edu.co gloria@utbvirtual.edu.co Bautistalasprilla.gloriaisabel@gmail.com

