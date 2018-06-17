Ch08 a esp utilidad marginal y curvas de indiferencia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Utilidad marginal y curva de indiferencia APENDICE 8
Después de estudiar este capítulo tu podrás Explicar la conexión entre utilidad y las curvas de indiferencia Explicar por ...
Dos manera de describir las preferencias –El modelo de utilidad marginal describe las preferencias usando el concepto de u...
Dos maneras de describir las preferencias En la parte (a) se puede ver la utilida derivada de cada cantidad de películas y...
Maximizar la utilidad es escoger el mejor punto asequible Llamemos utilidad marginal de las peliculas a MUP . Llamemos uti...
Maximizar la utilidad es escoger el mejor punto asequible Llamemos TMS a la tasa marginal de sustitución de películas por ...
Maximizar la utilidad es escoger el mejor punto asequible para ver que maximizar la utilidad es lo mismo que escoger el me...
Maximizar la utilidad es escoger el mejor punto asequible Si el mejor punto asequible es cuando TMS = PP/PR, debe ser que ...
Maximizar la utilidad es escoger el mejor punto asequible porque 0 = UMP  QP + UMR  QR sabemos que UMP  QP = –UMR  ...
Maximizar la utilidad es escoger el mejor punto asequible Pero –QR /QP ;que aumenta conforme se mueve; es la pendiente d...
¡La utilidad existe! El modelo de las curvas de indiferencia es poderoso porque perimte derivar la pendiente negativa de l...
Fin
