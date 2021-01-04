Generator on rent in vadodara. dg set on rent in vadodara

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nayosha Enterprise is established by Mr. Dharmesh A. Patel. We are providing Diesel Generators on Rent. We are one of the
spread the wings to whole Gujarat, nearby states and started the activities of selling of reconditioned engine / Generator
Expansion and diversification is the way of life for the group and in that process, group in 1998 started the activity of
Nayosha Enterprise is established by Mr. Dharmesh A. Patel. We are providing Diesel Generators on Rent. We are one of the trusted business organizations engaged in rendering Diesel Generators on rental basis, Diesel Genset On rent, Genset Rental Service, Genset Hire services, Mobile Diesel Genset Hire, Kirloskar generator on hire, Kirloskar generator on rent, Leyland generator on hire. In addition to these, we are instrumental in offering maintenance, hiring, sales and repairing services to the clients. http://nayosha.in/

  1. 1. Nayosha Enterprise is established by Mr. Dharmesh A. Patel. We are providing Diesel Generators on Rent. We are one of the trusted business organizations engaged in rendering Diesel Generators on rental basis, Diesel Genset On rent, Genset Rental Service, Genset Hire services, Mobile Diesel Genset Hire, Kirloskar generator on hire, Kirloskar generator on rent, Leyland generator on hire. In addition to these, we are instrumental in offering maintenance,hiring,sales and repairing services to the clients. We have wide range of generator set like Cummins,Mahindra,Kohler,Kirloskar,Ashok Leyland etc... We are one the Authorised Channel Partner of Kohler Power. We are providing service all over Gujarat region & connected state to Gujarat. We are the member of "Construction Equipment Rental Association". The group had entered in to Power sector in mid-eighties initially to provide the quality services to its Vadodara and surrounding area like Bharuch,Ankleshwar,Dahej,Rajkot,Ahmedabad,Manjusar etc. clients by supplying reliable & guaranteed Cummins engine spares. Periodically and gradually, it
  2. 2. spread the wings to whole Gujarat, nearby states and started the activities of selling of reconditioned engine / Generator Sets and hiring of dozers.
  3. 3. Expansion and diversification is the way of life for the group and in that process, group in 1998 started the activity of generator renting; which now has become the main business of the company. During the course of time, Company has been adding up various activities directly related to its main business such as Renting of Invertors, DeWatering Pump,Transformers, Panels, Cables, Cooling Towers, Forklifts etc. Contact us: Name: Mr. Dharmesh A. Patel Office Address: 15, Parimal Park, Behind Delux Society, NizamPura, Vadodara. Gujarat Work Address: Plot No. 417, GIDC Estate, At Ranoli, Village Ranoli, Taluka: Vadodara , Dist: Vadodara, Gujarat Website : www.nayosha.in Phone No: 0265-2776481 Mobile No: +91-7227070001 | 98986 40065 | 98989 07791 Email-ID : nayoshaenterprise@rediffmail.com | nayosha108@rediffmail.com

