Truck USDOT Number Ontario, CA

3.
The Federal Carrier Motor Safety Administration (FCMSA) is
responsible for issuing the US DOT number.
Who needs a US DOT number?
Here are the requirements the FMCSA states:
– Is used in transporting material found by the Secretary of
Transportation to be hazardous and transported in a quantity requiring
placarding (whether interstate or intrastate).
OR
4.
– Has a gross vehicle weight rating or gross combination weight
rating, or gross vehicle weight or gross combination weight, of
4,536 kg (10,001 pounds) or more, whichever is greater. Or
– Is designed or used to transport more than 8 passengers
(including the driver) for compensation; or
– Is designed or used to transport more than 15 passengers,
including the driver, and is not used to transport passengers for
compensation;
AND is involved in Interstate commerce:
5.
– Between a place in a State and a place outside of such State
(including a place outside of the United States);
– Between two places in a State through another State or a place
outside of the United States; or
– Between two places in a State as part of trade, traffic, or
transportation originating or terminating outside the State or the
United States.
Trade, traffic, or transportation in the United States—
6.
It is the responsibility of motor carrier operators and drivers to
know and comply with all applicable Federal Motor Carrier
Safety Regulations. Safety compliance and safe operations
translate into saved lives and property. We believe the
information in this package, when effectively applied, will
contribute to safer motor carrier operations and highways.
The responsibility of ever truck driver:
7.
The FMCSA provide a lot of excellent resources for trucking
companies and truck fleets, but the information may be too
difficult to understand for the new truck owner operator.
The actual dot number size is not exactly specified by the
FMCSA for the dot number display requirements. For DOT
NUMBERS on commercial vehicles and trucks it is only required
that the DOT NUMBER be readable from 50 feet during daylight
hours when the commercial vehicle is stationary.
8.
(c) Size, shape, location, and color of marking. The marking
must—
(1) Appear on both sides of the self-propelled CMV;
(2) Be in letters that contrast sharply in color with the
background on which the letters are placed;
(3) Be readily legible, during daylight hours, from a distance of
50 feet (15.24 meters) while the CMV is stationary; and
(4) Be kept and maintained in a manner that retains the legibility
required by paragraph (c)(3) of this section.
Dot Number Size and Placement
